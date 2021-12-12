« previous next »
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 03:51:04 pm »
Lando should start last so he can't get overtaken all the time.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 03:51:49 pm »
Disaster for Lando
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 03:52:08 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:50:10 pm
So during a formation lap the leader is in charge and he got it wrong.

I think Red Bull and Max are going to push hard for a penalty. I think the FIA are going to make it a non issue

I don't see how they can't punish him if it was his mistake.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 03:52:23 pm »
Another incredible start from norris...

Perez the first spinner
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 03:53:22 pm »
Verstappen already into the points
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 03:58:00 pm »
Norris got the better start something happened afterwards maybe he had a problem.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 03:59:37 pm »
They are punishing everyone who went which is the correct thing to do.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 04:04:10 pm »
Verstappen seems to be driving brilliantly today.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 04:04:17 pm »
Verstappen is going to win this
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 04:04:32 pm »
Fuck me, the two McLaren guys are driving terribly. Piastri didnt even try
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 04:06:35 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 04:04:32 pm
Fuck me, the two McLaren guys are driving terribly. Piastri didnt even try

Every single driver has allowed him to pass with no fighting, Hamilton, Gasly and now Piastry. I am not sure what you can do.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 04:08:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:06:35 pm
Every single driver has allowed him to pass with no fighting, Hamilton, Gasly and now Piastry. I am not sure what you can do.

Hopefully the next one he tries just clips him into the gravel
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 04:08:15 pm »
Only hope is Max gets over confident and spins or something, cos at it stands he will win this by a mile
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 04:09:02 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 04:08:01 pm
Hopefully the next one he tries just clips him into the gravel

He is one of the few drivers who has the control to go off the dry line when it's wet; that gives you an advantage in these conditions. Plenty still can happen not least with the conditions.
