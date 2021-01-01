« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 80765 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,668
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2600 on: Yesterday at 09:00:19 am »
It's going to be hard being a World champion when there is no one there to like (or even respect) your accomplishment in the future.

I mean he's got a chance to go above Senna and alongside Prost and Vettel as a 4 time World Champion. And most will just shrug and meh.

Hamilton, Schumacher, Alonso etc were hard racers, took every part of their racing close to and over the line. But away from the track they spoke very well, respected those who raced alongside them and even if it was a bit fake and staged for what fans see, it was there at least.

Max just comes across as a spoiled, nepo baby who is just there to drive a car and go home...

His dad is a dick but even he is just a bit more likeable than Max :P
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2601 on: Yesterday at 09:29:37 am »
Not a fan of Max but he's not a nepo baby.
Logged

Offline Tobez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 09:36:26 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:00:19 am

His dad is a dick but even he is just a bit more likeable than Max :P

To be fair to Max - and I despise the lad - he's never actively beaten up his wife. So he IS more likeable than his father. Low bar, though...
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,453
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 10:03:43 am »
personality wise yous are comparing turds
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Tobez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 10:29:10 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:03:43 am
personality wise yous are comparing turds

I mean yes, but being objective, being a dick is better than being a woman-beating dick. Obviously.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 10:40:05 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:29:37 am
Not a fan of Max but he's not a nepo baby.

In the broadest sense, he definitely is. His parent certainly helped launch his career as a result of being in the same field himself.

He is more the Jamie Lee Curtis variety (would have succeeded anyway, with apologies to Tony Curtis better than the parent, and clearly built for it) but he counts in that category certainly. I think itmis good to acknowledge a slight leg up, at least, exists even in those with the talent and drive to succeed on their own merits.

In the sense of it being a slur against him, it doesn't work, no. There is so much more to go on to insult with him definitely.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 10:43:40 am »
I think its hard to call him a nepo baby if he'd have succeeded anyway. My own interpretation of a nepo baby is someone gaining an unfair advantage and being where they are because of their parents despite not having the skill or talent to succeed. In that sense Lance Stroll is a nepo baby, I wouldn't consider Max as one.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2607 on: Yesterday at 11:02:43 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 10:43:40 am
I think its hard to call him a nepo baby if he'd have succeeded anyway. My own interpretation of a nepo baby is someone gaining an unfair advantage and being where they are because of their parents despite not having the skill or talent to succeed. In that sense Lance Stroll is a nepo baby, I wouldn't consider Max as one.

In your definition, it wouldn't count. I think that's a fair point in this sense of the term. I just don't think of it in those terms.

In the definitions I have tended to hear and subscribe to, he meets the criteria. And I think we have to be honest, especially in F1 where cost is a barrier and exclusivity is a huge barrier, and say there is some advantage gained. In this sense, nepo baby is not a knock on Max, but it applies.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2608 on: Yesterday at 11:07:46 am »
Not sure you can really put his success down to his dad, considering his dad was generally just a pretty shit F1 driver who got about 6 points in a decade driving for the backmarkers. If journeymen was a thing in F1, its him. It'd be like Jayden Danns becoming the best player in the world and putting it down to his dad.

He's just an arsehole, he's been molly coddled for a LONG time because of his talent
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2609 on: Yesterday at 11:12:03 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 11:07:46 am
Not sure you can really put his success down to his dad, considering his dad was generally just a pretty shit F1 driver who got about 6 points in a decade driving for the backmarkers. If journeymen was a thing in F1, its him. It'd be like Jayden Danns becoming the best player in the world and putting it down to his dad.

He's just an arsehole, he's been molly coddled for a LONG time because of his talent

Agree 100% with that, but it's more the opening and introduction thay comes from the dad in this case

Verstappen may go down as the most successful driver of all time, his talent speaks for itself. The hatred he gets is entirely justified in my mind because of well...all of it.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,453
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2610 on: Yesterday at 11:50:22 am »
He is a bully in many ways and bullies hate having the tables turned

Ok for him to get his elbows out and force others off the road, perfectly innocent

but when someone stands up to him he is crying on the radio


Same almost when he has the best car, its all fun and games, as soon as McLaren or Ferrari have his measure he is on the radio like a cross between Kevin and Perry and Krusty the clown
"do something DO SOMETHING. its so unfair I hate you, I have to do everything"

Its why I cant take to him. Million dollar driver, 1 cent person


Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 10:29:10 am
I mean yes, but being objective, being a dick is better than being a woman-beating dick. Obviously.
yes ok I take your point

No respect for his Dad with all that



Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,668
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2611 on: Yesterday at 03:03:29 pm »
Well whatever he is, hes just been given a 5 place penalty for this weekends GP for an engine change
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,819
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2612 on: Yesterday at 04:04:58 pm »
Verstappen is just a big kid, he can hand it out but can't take it so his only answer is to whine to his team. He has done this most of his career. I still can't believe the irony of his race engineer claiming McLaren had done a lot of whining last week. That coming from Red Bull of all teams! 😂
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,453
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2613 on: Yesterday at 04:09:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:04:58 pm
Verstappen is just a big kid, he can hand it out but can't take it so his only answer is to whine to his team. He has done this most of his career. I still can't believe the irony of his race engineer claiming McLaren had done a lot of whining last week. That coming from Red Bull of all teams! 😂
thats it

the bully who dishes it out but as soon as some other kid on the road belts him one he runs home crying to his folks who just happened to be pricks too
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2614 on: Yesterday at 07:05:54 pm »
Shocking by Hamilton, but that was a clusterfuck by Red Bull to not get Perez to the line...
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,958
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2615 on: Yesterday at 07:09:35 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 07:05:54 pm
Shocking by Hamilton, but that was a clusterfuck by Red Bull to not get Perez to the line...

considering hulkenberg has always been known as a good qualifier it's really impressive from bearman too.

norris has been destroying everyone though
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,958
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2616 on: Yesterday at 07:15:36 pm »
ok so norris was destroying everyone.

and bearman fucked it. he should have ditched the lap and someone from the team should have told him to if he wasn't going to do it himself because he had loads of time.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2617 on: Yesterday at 07:21:42 pm »
Norris needs a weekend where he wins and his teammate plus the 2 Ferraris get in front of Verstappen. It looks like this weekend is his big chance for that to happen. I know hes 2nd here but hes destroyed everyone including his teammate for 95% of the weekend so far.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,819
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2618 on: Yesterday at 07:33:40 pm »
It looks like the rear wing is working well on the McLaren. A good start to the weekend. Watching Oscars pole lap it was incredibly smooth considering people are complaining about the track.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:36:37 pm by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,142
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2619 on: Yesterday at 08:04:00 pm »
Suppose McLaren would want to let Norris through and just have Piastri ruin Verstappens race
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,014
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 07:53:22 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:04:58 pm
Verstappen is just a big kid, he can hand it out but can't take it so his only answer is to whine to his team. He has done this most of his career. I still can't believe the irony of his race engineer claiming McLaren had done a lot of whining last week. That coming from Red Bull of all teams! 😂

When Verstappen's race engineer was saying that Mclaren were doing a lot of whining, aside from the irony of that coming from Red Bull, I just thought "yeah, your driver has just ran one of their drivers off the track in a dirty move, what do you expect a thankyou?"
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,189
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 08:23:18 am »
All of a sudden (at least thats how it feels to me), there are bunch of really exciting young drivers. Piastri, Lawson, Bearman, Colapinto and Antonelli in the wings. Be interesting to see which will rise to the very top in the coming years
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,819
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 10:07:16 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:53:22 am
When Verstappen's race engineer was saying that Mclaren were doing a lot of whining, aside from the irony of that coming from Red Bull, I just thought "yeah, your driver has just ran one of their drivers off the track in a dirty move, what do you expect a thankyou?"

"You've just been Verstappened! Be grateful you miserable gits!"  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 11:31:11 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:23:18 am
All of a sudden (at least thats how it feels to me), there are bunch of really exciting young drivers. Piastri, Lawson, Bearman, Colapinto and Antonelli in the wings. Be interesting to see which will rise to the very top in the coming years
There's more too, but with the F2 rule of banning the champion from the series following their win, and so few seats in F1, it's tricky.  For every Drugovich and Pourchaire, there's a Stroll and Zhou.

There needs to be a better route for young drivers, or more resources thrown at the junior formula.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,958
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2624 on: Today at 01:14:15 pm »
murray walker used to say that if was f1 backwards, but if things work out in the next couple of days norris has a really good opportunity for a 34 point weekend.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,819
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2625 on: Today at 02:00:46 pm »
The start will be crucial here.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,958
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 02:04:30 pm »
disappointingly clean start, but I guess 3 did start in the pit lane
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,819
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 02:06:08 pm »
I really wonder how long the tyres will last with the track temperatures going up.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 