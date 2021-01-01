« previous next »
Formula 1 2024 season

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2600 on: Today at 09:00:19 am
It's going to be hard being a World champion when there is no one there to like (or even respect) your accomplishment in the future.

I mean he's got a chance to go above Senna and alongside Prost and Vettel as a 4 time World Champion. And most will just shrug and meh.

Hamilton, Schumacher, Alonso etc were hard racers, took every part of their racing close to and over the line. But away from the track they spoke very well, respected those who raced alongside them and even if it was a bit fake and staged for what fans see, it was there at least.

Max just comes across as a spoiled, nepo baby who is just there to drive a car and go home...

His dad is a dick but even he is just a bit more likeable than Max :P
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2601 on: Today at 09:29:37 am
Not a fan of Max but he's not a nepo baby.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2602 on: Today at 09:36:26 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:00:19 am

His dad is a dick but even he is just a bit more likeable than Max :P

To be fair to Max - and I despise the lad - he's never actively beaten up his wife. So he IS more likeable than his father. Low bar, though...
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2603 on: Today at 10:03:43 am
personality wise yous are comparing turds
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2604 on: Today at 10:29:10 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:03:43 am
personality wise yous are comparing turds

I mean yes, but being objective, being a dick is better than being a woman-beating dick. Obviously.
