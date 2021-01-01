Lando catching Max now.
Can't decide if Max and Red Bull or the red Manc fans are this weekend biggest whingers 😂😂😂
He'd do well to stay behind him you'd think right? Wouldn't trust Verstappen to not force him into the barriers.
The question now is when are Ferrari going to Ferrari?
I am surprised that Ferrari are allowing the drivers to fight each other.
I'd be more surprised if anyone tried to give Sainz any team orders given his situation at the end of the season
Lando desperately needs to get this 2nd place
Wow, Leclerc went off, can he catch Sainz?
