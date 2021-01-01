« previous next »
Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 08:40:21 pm »
Lando catching Max now.



Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 08:41:05 pm »
Can't decide if Max and Red Bull or the red Manc fans are this weekend biggest whingers 😂😂😂


Online Lisan Al Gaib

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 08:41:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:40:21 pm
Lando catching Max now.

He'd do well to stay behind him you'd think right? Wouldn't trust Verstappen to not force him into the barriers.


Online Lisan Al Gaib

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 08:41:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:41:05 pm
Can't decide if Max and Red Bull or the red Manc fans are this weekend biggest whingers 😂😂😂

The answer is: Arsenal fans


Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 08:41:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:40:21 pm
Lando catching Max now.
Watch him take him out



Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 08:42:01 pm »
Time penalties are all a bit shit. They can strategise around it or push at the end to avoid as much damage as possible to the final position

What happened to a good old fashioned Drive Through penalty served within 2 laps?


Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 08:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:41:15 pm
He'd do well to stay behind him you'd think right? Wouldn't trust Verstappen to not force him into the barriers.

Very nervous over this.



Offline CornerFlag

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2527 on: Today at 08:42:28 pm »
That Red Bull is going to be a tinderbox being static for 20 seconds in the pits.






Online Lisan Al Gaib

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 08:43:32 pm »
The question now is when are Ferrari going to Ferrari?


Online Lisan Al Gaib

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 08:45:51 pm »
The rear tyre was slow there wasn't it?


Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 08:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:43:32 pm
The question now is when are Ferrari going to Ferrari?

I am surprised that Ferrari are allowing the drivers to fight each other.



Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2531 on: Today at 08:48:13 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:46:23 pm
I am surprised that Ferrari are allowing the drivers to fight each other.

I'd be more surprised if anyone tried to give Sainz any team orders given his situation at the end of the season


Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2532 on: Today at 09:01:44 pm »
Someone get Colapinto some Viagra



Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2533 on: Today at 09:04:22 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:48:13 pm
I'd be more surprised if anyone tried to give Sainz any team orders given his situation at the end of the season

I am not sure Leclerc will agree if he continues to challenge though. I agree it will be difficult coming from the team perhaps.



Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2534 on: Today at 09:06:26 pm »
We may get some rain


Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2535 on: Today at 09:14:23 pm »
Soon Oscar will have to try and pass Max.



Online sminp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2536 on: Today at 09:28:25 pm »
Lando desperately needs to get this 2nd place







Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2537 on: Today at 09:32:23 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:28:25 pm
Lando desperately needs to get this 2nd place

Within a second now.



Online sminp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2538 on: Today at 09:33:12 pm »
Well that was easy. Heart in mouth for Charles there







Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2539 on: Today at 09:33:16 pm »
Leclerc had a moment and Lando gets 2nd


Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2540 on: Today at 09:33:25 pm »
Wow, Leclerc went off, can he catch Sainz?



Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2541 on: Today at 09:34:06 pm »
Missed those polystyrene signs well


Online Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2542 on: Today at 09:34:26 pm »
Leclerc was VERY close to the wall then


Online Lisan Al Gaib

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2543 on: Today at 09:34:47 pm »
Incredible reactions to not hit the wall


Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2544 on: Today at 09:35:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:33:25 pm
Wow, Leclerc went off, can he catch Sainz?
Needs more than a second a lap



Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2545 on: Today at 09:35:17 pm »
Red Bull down to 3rd in constructors as it stands


Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2546 on: Today at 09:35:59 pm »
Yes, that was superb control from Leclerc.



Online Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2547 on: Today at 09:36:10 pm »
Sainz is a great underrated driver I feel


Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2548 on: Today at 09:37:19 pm »
A good battle between the Mercedes very clean too. Hamilton finally nails it.



Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2549 on: Today
Hamilton finally gets up to 4th
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,677
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2550 on: Today at 09:39:46 pm »
A shame Oscar couldn't take points off Max.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
