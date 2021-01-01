Anytime been to the F1 exhibition at the Excel Arena? Have booked tickets for my better halfs birthday. Shes the real F1 fan in this house
What did he say, duvva?
His technician said something along the lines of more phase 1 brake release in turn 1 Sainz just replied I dont know what that meansWhen radio messages become too cryptic
Lawson really impressing this weekend
a fair few laps to go yet but I just don't see norris passing verstappen. verstappen is so good at putting his car in the right place.
This is immensely frustrating to watch
Thats a penalty for Max if theyre consistent
