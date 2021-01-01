« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 71997 times)

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 08:35:56 pm »
Sky really singing Liam Lawson's praises
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 08:36:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:35:03 pm
Anytime been to the F1 exhibition at the Excel Arena?

Have booked tickets for my better halfs birthday. Shes the real F1 fan in this house

Sounds cool, I hope she enjoys it.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 08:54:32 pm »
Sainz hahaha

I dont know what that means
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 08:56:07 pm »
What did he say, duvva?
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 08:58:14 pm »
I do like the chrome and orange.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 08:58:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:56:07 pm
What did he say, duvva?
His technician said something along the lines of more phase 1 brake release in turn 1

Sainz just replied I dont know what that means

When radio messages become too cryptic
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 08:59:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:58:40 pm
His technician said something along the lines of more phase 1 brake release in turn 1

Sainz just replied I dont know what that means
When radio messages become too cryptic

I don't blame him.  :D

Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 09:04:51 pm »
Lando has just taken a second out of Max's time, perhaps something might happen later on.
Online sminp

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 09:08:20 pm »
Lawson really impressing this weekend
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 09:15:08 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:08:20 pm
Lawson really impressing this weekend

Sky think's he'll be taking Perez seat next season
Online duvva 💅

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 09:15:13 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:08:20 pm
Lawson really impressing this weekend
Tsunoda disagrees
Online cheesemason

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 09:22:55 pm »
So if Lando manages to attempt an overtake, will Max just take him out as usual?
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 09:27:38 pm »
a fair few laps to go yet but I just don't see norris passing verstappen. verstappen is so good at putting his car in the right place.
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 09:28:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:27:38 pm
a fair few laps to go yet but I just don't see norris passing verstappen. verstappen is so good at putting his car in the right place.

It depends if Verstappen's tyres last, Lando has the fresher ones.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 09:31:20 pm »
Enjoying this battle
Online sminp

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 09:31:22 pm »
This is immensely frustrating to watch
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 09:32:34 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:31:22 pm
This is immensely frustrating to watch

It certainly is.  ::)
Online sminp

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 09:32:39 pm »
Thats a penalty for Max if theyre consistent
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 09:32:50 pm »
fair play, he's done him. they were both off the circuit though
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 09:33:37 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:32:39 pm
Thats a penalty for Max if theyre consistent

They won't penalise Max.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 09:34:02 pm »
Just get ahead by 5 secs and it doesnt matter
