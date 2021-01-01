Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Formula 1 2024 season
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
53
54
55
56
57
[
58
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Formula 1 2024 season (Read 71319 times)
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 80,446
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #2280 on:
Yesterday
at 11:58:15 pm »
Perez has his time disallowed.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
duvva 💅
lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,645
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #2281 on:
Today
at 12:00:43 am »
Yellow. Lando gets pole
Nice one George
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
sminp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,083
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #2282 on:
Today
at 12:01:00 am »
Nice one George 😃
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)
"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 80,446
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #2283 on:
Today
at 12:01:44 am »
Russell off which gives Lando the pole. Hope Russell is okay.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,876
feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #2284 on:
Today
at 12:01:59 am »
Russell ruins qualifying for everyone. Well, other than norris anyway.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
53
54
55
56
57
[
58
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Formula 1 2024 season
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 2.39]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2