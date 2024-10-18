If it is RB, or any team to be honest, how are they getting away with just changing it for the next race? Is t the part fairly obviously against the rules?



Basically in this case, the FIA cannot prove that RB have used it in race conditions. So until, it's been proven that they have used it in a grand prix all they can do it close down the option of them being able to use it. The rumours are they will be taped down, I think someone suggested. It also means that all the cars will undergo stricter scrutineering to make sure no one else is doing it. What we need is a camera angle which proves they have run it during a race, like what happened in the McLaren case. It would be huge news if they did get proof, as this would be actual cheating.