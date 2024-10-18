« previous next »
Formula 1 2024 season

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 08:29:44 am
Quote from: reddebs on October 17, 2024, 09:57:03 pm
There is nothing upfront or honest about RB not their mouthpiece Horner.

Slimey fucking prick!!
+1

Quote from: jillc on October 17, 2024, 10:08:51 pm
It makes you wonder how many more cock-ups Horner can survive.
He would like that
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 09:08:45 am
If Red Bull were to bottle either championship after the start to the season they had, I don't think anyone survives there.

The gulf in performance they had at the start of the season I wouldn't have been surprised if they had gone the entire season unbeaten.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 09:51:07 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 18, 2024, 09:08:45 am
If Red Bull were to bottle either championship after the start to the season they had, I don't think anyone survives there.

The gulf in performance they had at the start of the season I wouldn't have been surprised if they had gone the entire season unbeaten.

McLaren will win the constructors unless something goes horrendously wrong for them, they're already ahead and their line up is consistently beter than anyone else's.

Verstappen should win the drivers title though but one DNF can change all that
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 04:44:59 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on October 17, 2024, 10:15:13 pm
If it is RB, or any team to be honest, how are they getting away with just changing it for the next race? Is t the part fairly obviously against the rules?

Basically in this case, the FIA cannot prove that RB have used it in race conditions. So until, it's been proven that they have used it in a grand prix all they can do it close down the option of them being able to use it. The rumours are they will be taped down, I think someone suggested. It also means that all the cars will undergo stricter scrutineering to make sure no one else is doing it. What we need is a camera angle which proves they have run it during a race, like what happened in the McLaren case. It would be huge news if they did get proof, as this would be actual cheating.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 06:06:03 pm
Surprised to see Danica Patrick. I thought she was supposed to have been binned off by Sky after her batshit tweeting.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 06:07:53 pm
Quote from: sminp on October 18, 2024, 06:06:03 pm
Surprised to see Danica Patrick. I thought she was supposed to have been binned off by Sky after her batshit tweeting.

I was surprised as well, that was said initially.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 06:10:57 pm
Quote from: sminp on October 18, 2024, 06:06:03 pm
Surprised to see Danica Patrick. I thought she was supposed to have been binned off by Sky after her batshit tweeting.

a surprise to be sure, and an unwelcome one.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 07:43:23 pm
There didn't look much grip out there, not sure many teams will be happy with that practice.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 10:09:15 pm
A very public footage of the FIA scrutiny
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 10:11:34 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 18, 2024, 10:09:15 pm
A very public footage of the FIA scrutiny

I wonder whose idea it was the team or the FIA? Funny also how Horner didn't turn up for a pre-agreed interview also.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 10:18:09 pm
Quote from: jillc on October 18, 2024, 10:11:34 pm
I wonder whose idea it was the team or the FIA? Funny also how Horner didn't turn up for a pre-agreed interview also.

Well he's being his slimy self now.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 10:19:15 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 18, 2024, 10:18:09 pm
Well he's being his slimy self now.

Trying to drop McLaren in it again, until he was told the story was denied.  ;D
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 10:45:14 pm
McLaren are in trouble Piastri out in the first timed session.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 10:45:53 pm
Pastry seems to have caught a nasty case of the checos
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 10:47:33 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 18, 2024, 10:45:53 pm
Pastry seems to have caught a nasty case of the checos

I don't think he has all the updates though, even Lando's car is looking ragged around here.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 10:52:57 pm
Quote from: jillc on October 18, 2024, 10:47:33 pm
I don't think he has all the updates though, even Lando's car is looking ragged around here.

They said everything but the front wing earlier. But regardless he shouldn't be in the bottom 5 anyway
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 18, 2024, 10:59:57 pm
Perez is out in the second session.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 05:23:15 pm
The Sprint starts at 7pm tonight. A bit of a mixed up grid for this which might cause some surprising results perhaps. At least you can overtake at Austin and with both Perez and Piastri both well back RB and McLaren need both nearer the front. Watching Peter Windsor's excellent analysis over yesterday's qualifying apparently McLaren were taking a different gear at one of the key corners, while their rivals were in a higher one. It might shed some light on why they struggled a bit more here, but overall the car seems pretty okay over the rest of the track. Let's hope there is some action in the sprint, they are not my favourites but it will still be an interesting watch.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 07:05:11 pm
Good start for Lando
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 07:06:11 pm
What he needed.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 07:13:18 pm
This is great fun so far
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 07:16:39 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:06:11 pm
What he needed.
Hopefully hes maybe saving a bit just starting to gain on Max

Spoke too soon
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 07:25:46 pm
This seems much better that most sprints. It's been really good fun
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 07:32:24 pm
When a driver refuses to give a place back, the stewards need to be more involved. That has really held Piastri up.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 07:38:33 pm
Enjoyed that
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 07:40:16 pm
I would sooner have a normal practice.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 07:42:25 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:40:16 pm
I would sooner have a normal practice.

well, there's always one as they say.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 07:43:21 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:42:25 pm
well, there's always one as they say.

I enjoy the practice sessions, used to love watching them when I went to the Grands Prix. 
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 07:50:07 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:43:21 pm
I enjoy the practice sessions, used to love watching them when I went to the Grands Prix. 

that right there this evening was far more entertaining to watch than any practice session in the history of f1.

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 07:53:12 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:50:07 pm
that right there this evening was far more entertaining to watch than any practice session in the history of f1.

Each to their own.  :D
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm
Shocking quali for Lewis.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:19:11 pm
Hamilton out on the first session.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:21:03 pm
That's a bad day at the office
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:21:25 pm
Yep thats a shocker from Lewis. 19th after that lap was deleted as well
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:21:03 pm
That's a bad day at the office
Bottas beat him in the Sauber. That's about as bad a session as I've seen from someone with his pedigree.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:25:21 pm
Well I wasn't expecting hamilton to be 2nd shittest
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:26:28 pm
It looked as though he made a mistake which cocked it up for him.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:49:29 pm
Hamilton very fed up. When you have a lot of upgrades it must be a nightmare on a sprint weekend. There is very little time to get the right balance. I think a few teams are finding it.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:53:37 pm
Great lap from Lando
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:54:49 pm
A good lap indeed, it's proof there is still a good time in the car.
