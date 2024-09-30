« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 70333 times)

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,432
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2200 on: September 30, 2024, 08:38:51 am »
Quote from: Darren G on September 27, 2024, 09:16:46 am
Yeah, but there are a lot more races these days, so even adjusting the points the 22nd spot doesn't paint a true picture.

 I like Danny, but not surprised he's gone. Got smashed by Norris at Mclaren for two seasons and has only beaten Tsunoda (who's bang average) 7 times all season.  I agree with Voodoo that giving Lawson a chance is a sensible move. Ricciardo has been on the decline for some time and he's 35, so not likely to turn it around. At the end of the day it's a business.   
Agree with all of that

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 27, 2024, 09:19:16 am
Agree with a lot of this but I think its a shame they've announced it now and not allowed him to have a proper send off, especially before one of his favourite races on the calendar.
He isnt up to it anymore so no point being sentimental about it

The game was up
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,540
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2201 on: October 10, 2024, 11:18:14 am »
Few F1 guys been on the High Performance Podcast lately

Ollie Bearman, Adrian Newey and Otmar Szafnauer.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,128
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2202 on: October 10, 2024, 11:37:51 am »
Saw a clip the other day that on 2 separate occasions, Otmar paid the entire teams wages out of his own pocket, costing £millions because he couldnt bear the thought of staff not being paid and not able to pay bills and mortgages etc.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,432
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2203 on: October 10, 2024, 12:07:14 pm »
big admiration for anyone who does that

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,540
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2204 on: October 10, 2024, 12:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on October 10, 2024, 11:37:51 am
Saw a clip the other day that on 2 separate occasions, Otmar paid the entire teams wages out of his own pocket, costing £millions because he couldnt bear the thought of staff not being paid and not able to pay bills and mortgages etc.

Yep. At his time at Force India. He also goes into the fiasco regarding the Piastri contract where he was basically thrown under the bus and how things ended at Alpine. It was very interesting
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2205 on: October 10, 2024, 12:21:30 pm »
good on him for that. shows a lot of character.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,432
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2206 on: October 10, 2024, 01:01:46 pm »
I heard Eddie Jordan was similar

He would buy you and sell you obviously and would probably sell his own wife if it meant a few sponsors on the car.

But I read a book about Jordan, was released around 1998. The early years the team really struggled for money, he had a lot of stress and said he ended up with piles.

But one guy on the team (cant remember who) said in the early days he would go to him
"this is the budget for the month, sorry"

First thing EJ would say
"right well, take the wages out and we will deal with the rest, make sure everyone is paid first"

Said he respected the hell out of him for it, whoever it was claimed he would hear stories down the pits of teams spending money on parts and then go testing and turn around afterwards and go
"oh by the way we have no money to pay you, well get you again"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Tobez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,003
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2207 on: October 10, 2024, 01:59:36 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October 10, 2024, 01:01:46 pm
I heard Eddie Jordan was similar

He would buy you and sell you obviously and would probably sell his own wife if it meant a few sponsors on the car.

But I read a book about Jordan, was released around 1998. The early years the team really struggled for money, he had a lot of stress and said he ended up with piles.

But one guy on the team (cant remember who) said in the early days he would go to him
"this is the budget for the month, sorry"

First thing EJ would say
"right well, take the wages out and we will deal with the rest, make sure everyone is paid first"

Said he respected the hell out of him for it, whoever it was claimed he would hear stories down the pits of teams spending money on parts and then go testing and turn around afterwards and go
"oh by the way we have no money to pay you, well get you again"

Fairly damning indictment of capitalism that even the bare minimum is worthy of praise, innit.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,432
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2208 on: October 10, 2024, 02:18:17 pm »
I get that

But still, a shred of decency anyway

I am sure many people up and down the pitwall wouldnt have thought twice about shafting their staff in similar situations
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2209 on: October 10, 2024, 02:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on October 10, 2024, 01:59:36 pm
Fairly damning indictment of capitalism that even the bare minimum is worthy of praise, innit.

yup. you think it's the bare minimum, I think it's the bare minimum, but a lot of people in that position? I'm not too sure.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,432
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2210 on: October 10, 2024, 02:47:47 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 10, 2024, 02:32:44 pm
yup. you think it's the bare minimum, I think it's the bare minimum, but a lot of people in that position? I'm not too sure.
Yep, I am remembering now that you say it

Mate of mine worked for some multi millionaire building company

Left my mate without pay for 9 weeks at one stage, he had to take out a loan to get by.

Of course the guy who wouldnt pay probably driving around in a new merc.

He was told by the said guy when he got pissed about it
"you will be paid, you have my word"

Mate
"your word is no good to me"

Still expected to put the hours in of course
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,333
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2211 on: October 10, 2024, 03:21:14 pm »
I suppose that even in early 90s F1 teams, and particularly teams like Jordan who'd come up through the ranks (and AGS, Onyx, March etc.), weren't too far from the wheeling and dealing and scraping by to survive to build into a winner that characterised the 60s and 70s. It was an odd crossover period where the 'garagistes' and lower-formulae hopefuls would give up jam today in the hopes of building that great car that will get them into the money, especially as that money started to increase and attract the pre-qualifying era oddballs.

EJ will be an outlier in seeing that everybody is sorted before investing in the car, but for much of the sport's history prior to the 90s going without to make the car quicker was a fact of life.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,432
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2212 on: October 11, 2024, 08:23:16 am »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,123
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2213 on: October 11, 2024, 08:27:08 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on October 11, 2024, 08:23:16 am
Toyota and Haas joining up

Good for Ocon and Bearman I believe?
Also Komatsu definitely has pulled a coup.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,333
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2214 on: October 11, 2024, 12:14:50 pm »
From what I gather it's more of a technical consulting and sponsorship role and I think includes them being able to use the Cologne facility, but you've got to think it's Toyota getting their toes into the water if 2026 marks the start of a new manufacturer era boom. Better being inside the tent than sitting forlornly outside like GM Cadillac (until they partner with Williams).
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,983
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2215 on: October 11, 2024, 05:39:00 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 11, 2024, 12:14:50 pm
From what I gather it's more of a technical consulting and sponsorship role and I think includes them being able to use the Cologne facility, but you've got to think it's Toyota getting their toes into the water if 2026 marks the start of a new manufacturer era boom. Better being inside the tent than sitting forlornly outside like GM Cadillac (until they partner with Williams).

Bad move. Nobody wants Toyota brand aftershave.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,333
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2216 on: October 11, 2024, 11:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on October 11, 2024, 05:39:00 pm
Bad move. Nobody wants Toyota brand aftershave.

 :mindblown
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,333
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2217 on: October 12, 2024, 10:57:02 pm »
Luca Badoer's lad has signed for the McLaren academy.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,251
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2218 on: Today at 12:05:50 pm »
Sources have told Autosport that several F1 teams and the FIA have spoken in recent weeks about concerns that one unidentified outfit may have found a clever way to adjust front bib clearance between qualifying and the race 👀
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,379
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2219 on: Today at 12:09:37 pm »
Guesses on the back of a postcode, please.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,251
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2220 on: Today at 12:24:01 pm »
Most will think McLaren but they dont start races well enough to look like they benefit from a different ride height for a full load. They tend to conserve their tires and then push.

Ferrari look the most suspicious, recently fast in qualifying and start races well. All depends on how long the FIA think this has been going on.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,379
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 12:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 12:24:01 pm
Most will think McLaren but they dont start races well enough to look like they benefit from a different ride height for a full load. They tend to conserve their tires and then push.

Ferrari look the most suspicious, recently fast in qualifying and start races well. All depends on how long the FIA think this has been going on.

I was about to say Ferrari, as there has been recent rumours put about on them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 12:46:12 pm »
well it's not sauber
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 02:09:28 pm »
Doesn't necessarily have to be a top team either. Williams have had a sharp uptick in pace in the last few races haven't they?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,540
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2224 on: Today at 03:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:09:28 pm
Doesn't necessarily have to be a top team either. Williams have had a sharp uptick in pace in the last few races haven't they?

Haas too.

Good on them. The grey areas of F1 are always the most fun parts
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,251
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 07:10:11 pm »
Looks like it is RB  ;D

Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2226 on: Today at 07:17:24 pm »
The point for fastest lap is getting binned
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,379
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2227 on: Today at 07:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 07:10:11 pm
Looks like it is RB  ;D

Who'd have guessed!  ;D  So this is the infamous "magic floor" they are on about?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,379
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2228 on: Today at 07:49:44 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:17:24 pm
The point for fastest lap is getting binned

After what RB did the other week you knew they would consider doing this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,777
  • YNWA
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2229 on: Today at 08:32:07 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:17:24 pm
The point for fastest lap is getting binned

Good. Always bugged me that.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,251
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2230 on: Today at 08:45:58 pm »
 Red Bull have admitted a front bib device does exist, and will make changes to the car after discussions with the FIA

A Red Bull spokesperson told BBC Sport: "Yes, (the device) exists, although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run."

"In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward."

Fucking hilarious!
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,333
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2231 on: Today at 09:12:39 pm »
If it was a performance part, how bad are they going to be this weekend?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2232 on: Today at 09:14:49 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:12:39 pm
If it was a performance part, how bad are they going to be this weekend?

depends which driver I guess
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 