I heard Eddie Jordan was similar



He would buy you and sell you obviously and would probably sell his own wife if it meant a few sponsors on the car.



But I read a book about Jordan, was released around 1998. The early years the team really struggled for money, he had a lot of stress and said he ended up with piles.



But one guy on the team (cant remember who) said in the early days he would go to him

"this is the budget for the month, sorry"



First thing EJ would say

"right well, take the wages out and we will deal with the rest, make sure everyone is paid first"



Said he respected the hell out of him for it, whoever it was claimed he would hear stories down the pits of teams spending money on parts and then go testing and turn around afterwards and go

"oh by the way we have no money to pay you, well get you again"