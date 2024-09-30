« previous next »
Formula 1 2024 season

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 30, 2024, 08:38:51 am
Quote from: Darren G on September 27, 2024, 09:16:46 am
Yeah, but there are a lot more races these days, so even adjusting the points the 22nd spot doesn't paint a true picture.

 I like Danny, but not surprised he's gone. Got smashed by Norris at Mclaren for two seasons and has only beaten Tsunoda (who's bang average) 7 times all season.  I agree with Voodoo that giving Lawson a chance is a sensible move. Ricciardo has been on the decline for some time and he's 35, so not likely to turn it around. At the end of the day it's a business.   
Agree with all of that

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 27, 2024, 09:19:16 am
Agree with a lot of this but I think its a shame they've announced it now and not allowed him to have a proper send off, especially before one of his favourite races on the calendar.
He isnt up to it anymore so no point being sentimental about it

The game was up
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 10, 2024, 11:18:14 am
Few F1 guys been on the High Performance Podcast lately

Ollie Bearman, Adrian Newey and Otmar Szafnauer.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 10, 2024, 11:37:51 am
Saw a clip the other day that on 2 separate occasions, Otmar paid the entire teams wages out of his own pocket, costing £millions because he couldnt bear the thought of staff not being paid and not able to pay bills and mortgages etc.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 10, 2024, 12:07:14 pm
big admiration for anyone who does that

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 10, 2024, 12:18:02 pm
Quote from: Graeme on October 10, 2024, 11:37:51 am
Saw a clip the other day that on 2 separate occasions, Otmar paid the entire teams wages out of his own pocket, costing £millions because he couldnt bear the thought of staff not being paid and not able to pay bills and mortgages etc.

Yep. At his time at Force India. He also goes into the fiasco regarding the Piastri contract where he was basically thrown under the bus and how things ended at Alpine. It was very interesting
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 10, 2024, 12:21:30 pm
good on him for that. shows a lot of character.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 10, 2024, 01:01:46 pm
I heard Eddie Jordan was similar

He would buy you and sell you obviously and would probably sell his own wife if it meant a few sponsors on the car.

But I read a book about Jordan, was released around 1998. The early years the team really struggled for money, he had a lot of stress and said he ended up with piles.

But one guy on the team (cant remember who) said in the early days he would go to him
"this is the budget for the month, sorry"

First thing EJ would say
"right well, take the wages out and we will deal with the rest, make sure everyone is paid first"

Said he respected the hell out of him for it, whoever it was claimed he would hear stories down the pits of teams spending money on parts and then go testing and turn around afterwards and go
"oh by the way we have no money to pay you, well get you again"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 10, 2024, 01:59:36 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on October 10, 2024, 01:01:46 pm
I heard Eddie Jordan was similar

He would buy you and sell you obviously and would probably sell his own wife if it meant a few sponsors on the car.

But I read a book about Jordan, was released around 1998. The early years the team really struggled for money, he had a lot of stress and said he ended up with piles.

But one guy on the team (cant remember who) said in the early days he would go to him
"this is the budget for the month, sorry"

First thing EJ would say
"right well, take the wages out and we will deal with the rest, make sure everyone is paid first"

Said he respected the hell out of him for it, whoever it was claimed he would hear stories down the pits of teams spending money on parts and then go testing and turn around afterwards and go
"oh by the way we have no money to pay you, well get you again"

Fairly damning indictment of capitalism that even the bare minimum is worthy of praise, innit.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 10, 2024, 02:18:17 pm
I get that

But still, a shred of decency anyway

I am sure many people up and down the pitwall wouldnt have thought twice about shafting their staff in similar situations
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 10, 2024, 02:32:44 pm
Quote from: Tobez on October 10, 2024, 01:59:36 pm
Fairly damning indictment of capitalism that even the bare minimum is worthy of praise, innit.

yup. you think it's the bare minimum, I think it's the bare minimum, but a lot of people in that position? I'm not too sure.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 10, 2024, 02:47:47 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 10, 2024, 02:32:44 pm
yup. you think it's the bare minimum, I think it's the bare minimum, but a lot of people in that position? I'm not too sure.
Yep, I am remembering now that you say it

Mate of mine worked for some multi millionaire building company

Left my mate without pay for 9 weeks at one stage, he had to take out a loan to get by.

Of course the guy who wouldnt pay probably driving around in a new merc.

He was told by the said guy when he got pissed about it
"you will be paid, you have my word"

Mate
"your word is no good to me"

Still expected to put the hours in of course
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 10, 2024, 03:21:14 pm
I suppose that even in early 90s F1 teams, and particularly teams like Jordan who'd come up through the ranks (and AGS, Onyx, March etc.), weren't too far from the wheeling and dealing and scraping by to survive to build into a winner that characterised the 60s and 70s. It was an odd crossover period where the 'garagistes' and lower-formulae hopefuls would give up jam today in the hopes of building that great car that will get them into the money, especially as that money started to increase and attract the pre-qualifying era oddballs.

EJ will be an outlier in seeing that everybody is sorted before investing in the car, but for much of the sport's history prior to the 90s going without to make the car quicker was a fact of life.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 08:23:16 am
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 08:27:08 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:23:16 am
Toyota and Haas joining up

Good for Ocon and Bearman I believe?
Also Komatsu definitely has pulled a coup.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 12:14:50 pm
From what I gather it's more of a technical consulting and sponsorship role and I think includes them being able to use the Cologne facility, but you've got to think it's Toyota getting their toes into the water if 2026 marks the start of a new manufacturer era boom. Better being inside the tent than sitting forlornly outside like GM Cadillac (until they partner with Williams).
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 05:39:00 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 12:14:50 pm
From what I gather it's more of a technical consulting and sponsorship role and I think includes them being able to use the Cologne facility, but you've got to think it's Toyota getting their toes into the water if 2026 marks the start of a new manufacturer era boom. Better being inside the tent than sitting forlornly outside like GM Cadillac (until they partner with Williams).

Bad move. Nobody wants Toyota brand aftershave.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:09:42 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 05:39:00 pm
Bad move. Nobody wants Toyota brand aftershave.

 :mindblown
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 10:57:02 pm
Luca Badoer's lad has signed for the McLaren academy.
