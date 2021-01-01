Nah. Sainz starts on the white line as they come down the straight and is constantly moving away from the line towards the middle of the circuit. Watch from the helicopter and you can see Carlos is constantly moving across despite Perez being there.



Yeah, he's moving away from the line, but he's carrying the same line that he exited the corner from and they are running parallel to each other. Perez on the other hand is moving away from the dotted line and then moves across it, which unlike Sainz is a change in direction. You can also see from the onboards than Perez moves the wheel to the right directly prior to the impact, whereas Sainz is neutral on the onboards. If you watch Perez onboard at half speed you can see the car start drifting to the right and the steering input quite clearly.