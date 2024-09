Will have to see it again, but the onboard didn't look like Sainz turned left at all.



As for the result, great drive from Piastri, especially in that terrible Mclaren. Once again though there was a Ferrari fuck-up element involved in the result. Should've covered off Mclaren, but kept Charles out so that a 5.6 second lead turned into a 1.something. Again though, great drive from Piastri. Calm in the post-race to the point of making Häkkinen look like a wild man.