Formula 1 2024 season

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 12, 2024, 03:56:25 pm
Quote from: jillc on September 12, 2024, 03:29:25 pm
It will go to the end of the season though. What McLaren really need is for Verstappen to retire in a race.

Let's say we go into the final race with Norris 24 points behind, and let's say Lewis is next to Max on the grid and they side by side going into the first corner. Oh, the payback would be unsporting but oh so sweet  ;D
Qston:

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 12, 2024, 04:07:50 pm
Quote from: Qston on September 12, 2024, 03:56:25 pm

Let's say we go into the final race with Norris 24 points behind, and let's say Lewis is next to Max on the grid and they side by side going into the first corner. Oh, the payback would be unsporting but oh so sweet  ;D

This place would go up in smoke. I can just hear Max and Horner screaming about how "unfair" it was. 😂
jillc:

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 12, 2024, 04:10:23 pm
Masi will just bring out the safety car until Max catches up in a repaired car then let him pit late on for new tyres
paulrazor:
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 12, 2024, 04:26:01 pm
Quote from: Qston on September 12, 2024, 03:56:25 pm

Let's say we go into the final race with Norris 24 points behind, and let's say Lewis is next to Max on the grid and they side by side going into the first corner. Oh, the payback would be unsporting but oh so sweet  ;D
'And in a surprise move, McLaren have given their 2nd seat to Nelson Piquet Jnr for this deciding race'
Ray K:

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 13, 2024, 12:37:03 pm
apparently Norris has lost 17 points due to Mclaren having two no.1 drivers.
clinical:
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 13, 2024, 01:20:36 pm
Quote from: clinical on September 13, 2024, 12:37:03 pm
apparently Norris has lost 17 points due to Mclaren having two no.1 drivers.

The bottom line is until Verstappen retires from a race it's still going to be difficult for them to win the Drivers Title. But they may as well give a good go now if they can get both drivers in front of him and other teams are still competitive then who knows. It's pointless going on about the points "lost" back then they probably were mainly concentrating on the Constructors rather than the Drivers Title.
jillc:

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 13, 2024, 01:49:35 pm
Quote from: clinical on September 13, 2024, 12:37:03 pm
apparently Norris has lost 17 points due to Mclaren having two no.1 drivers.

How many points has he lost because he cant hold a pole position past a first lap?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 13, 2024, 01:57:49 pm
Unpopular opinion probably but I actually rate Piastri more than Norris. Lando is in his sixth season in F1, Piastri in his second and over the last few months are probably around level on points scored. I think next season we may see Piastri ahead of Lando in the standings.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 13, 2024, 02:01:37 pm
Quote from: Graeme on September 13, 2024, 01:49:35 pm
How many points has he lost because he cant hold a pole position past a first lap?

That is not entirely Norris's fault, there has been an issue on the car that they are trying to improve.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 13, 2024, 02:17:23 pm
he hasn't 'lost' any points. they're mclaren, not lando norris f1 team.

I've as a viewer always generally preferred teams that actually race, not ones that are set up purely for the results of one driver.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 13, 2024, 02:40:12 pm
Quote from: Graeme on September 13, 2024, 01:57:49 pm
Unpopular opinion probably but I actually rate Piastri more than Norris. Lando is in his sixth season in F1, Piastri in his second and over the last few months are probably around level on points scored. I think next season we may see Piastri ahead of Lando in the standings.

I don't agree, at least on current levels. Piastri lacks raw pace, as shown by the qualifying head to head.  Over the last 8 races they have indeed gained the same points from actual races (excluding sprints/fastest laps, where it probably still works out around even) but let's not forget that Lando lost a pretty much nailed-on 25 points from Max...well, being Max and that Piastri was essentially gifted a race win when Lando was clearly the much, much quicker driver.  I think that Piastri shows some good racecraft and is a good driver, but I don't see a 'superstar' (for want of a better term) in there.  That said, I think that there are a couple of drivers who would comfortably beat Norris in the same machinery too.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 10:37:32 am
Qualifying is going to be so close today, wouldn't like to say who will be top. It has to be one of the most uninteresting street circuits this place, nothing but concrete everywhere.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 01:21:24 pm
Norris out of first practice pathetic by him and McLaren. The car has not looked at all good all weekend.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 01:21:59 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:21:24 pm
Norris out of first practice pathetic by him and McLaren. The car has not looked at all good all weekend.

Thats on Norris not the team. Piastri finished 3rd so the pace was there.
sminp:

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 01:22:38 pm
well I guess at least mclaren probably won't have any difficult decisions about drivers letting each other pass for position tomorrow.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 01:23:01 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 01:21:59 pm
Thats on Norris not the team. Piastri finished 3rd so the pace was there.

They are not the fastest this weekend, Ferrari are ahead. They are probably the slowest of the top four teams at this circuit.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 01:32:08 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:23:01 pm
They are not the fastest this weekend, Ferrari are ahead. They are probably the slowest of the top four teams at this circuit.

I never said they were. They are fastest enough to make Q3 though, this is a disaster for Norris.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 01:33:07 pm
it seemed like bad timing as much as anything with the yellow flag stopping him from setting a faster time. that sort of thing can happen to anyone, and has done in the past.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 01:34:13 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 01:32:08 pm
I never said they were. They are fastest enough to make Q3 though, this is a disaster for Norris.

He was unlucky on the second lap as he had to lift because of a flag. Not much you can do about that. The car just doesn't look as fast as normal, and it maybe the type of circuit.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 01:42:39 pm
Williams are going really well today.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 01:57:56 pm
the reason they paint those things the colours they do is so that the crew don't forget to remove them before sending the car out.........
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 01:58:55 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:57:56 pm
the reason they paint those things the colours they do is so that the crew don't forget to remove them before sending the car out.........

He's taken it off the car.

Edit: Albon will be investigated afterwards.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 02:02:38 pm
Leclerc takes pole, Piastri second.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 02:03:07 pm
piastri 2nd. the mclaren isn't all that slow.


there seems to be some confusion about what mclaren were apologising to norris for, so the biggest team fuck-up may be a contest between mclaren and williams.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 02:05:42 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:03:07 pm
piastri 2nd. the mclaren isn't all that slow.


there seems to be some confusion about what mclaren were apologising to norris for, so the biggest team fuck-up may be a contest between mclaren and williams.

It's not slow, but it's not as efficient here as in other places which happens. It happens at certain circuits, it's a bummer for Norris with Verstappen starting in 6th though.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 08:22:31 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:05:42 pm
It's not slow, but it's not as efficient here as in other places which happens. It happens at certain circuits, it's a bummer for Norris with Verstappen starting in 6th though.

Piastri, who is a worse qualifier than Lando (14-3 Lando), did a really scruffy lap and still qualified 2nd, 3/10ths off Charles, who is really strong in quali in general and even moreso at Baku.

Lando probably would have been battling for pole without the flag incident. The Mclaren is probably just as strong as it was at Monza. Take Charles being a freak around this circuit and the flag incident out of the equation and it's another Mclaren 1,2 quali. The car is no less efficient here than pretty much anywhere else this year.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 08:31:09 pm
Yeah the mclaren didn't seem that bad around the track in general, they just fucked up/got unlucky with norris
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 08:32:44 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 08:22:31 pm
Piastri, who is a worse qualifier than Lando (14-3 Lando), did a really scruffy lap and still qualified 2nd, 3/10ths off Charles, who is really strong in quali in general and even moreso at Baku.

Lando probably would have been battling for pole without the flag incident. The Mclaren is probably just as strong as it was at Monza. Take Charles being a freak around this circuit and the flag incident out of the equation and it's another Mclaren 1,2 quali. The car is no less efficient here than pretty much anywhere else this year.

All true, it was only today I realised it was Charles fourth pole here! Question is whether McLaren can put him on a longer strategy perhaps or will they be forced to do a two stopper like everyone else. Either way,  he's going to have to fight hard to get in the points tomorrow.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 09:21:13 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:32:44 pm
All true, it was only today I realised it was Charles fourth pole here! Question is whether McLaren can put him on a longer strategy perhaps or will they be forced to do a two stopper like everyone else. Either way,  he's going to have to fight hard to get in the points tomorrow.

Chin up Jill. Admittedly he's up against it, but I think that Lando could potentially still finish as high as 6th or 7th if it's a "normal" race.  Any higher than that will require some safety car help or the like in my opinion.  All that said, it's been such an unpredictable season that it feels like just about anything could happen at present.

It's also a strange thought that if Lando fails to score points and Charles wins, then despite all of the Lando Vs Max championship talk just one race back, he'll actually be behind Leclerc in the standings. 
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 10:23:42 am
hamilton and ocon both starting form the pit lane. so that'll be busy.

nasty shunt in the f2 earlier by the looks of it, one of those where someone stalls on the grid and others smash into them from behind.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 10:26:42 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 09:21:13 am
Chin up Jill. Admittedly he's up against it, but I think that Lando could potentially still finish as high as 6th or 7th if it's a "normal" race.  Any higher than that will require some safety car help or the like in my opinion.  All that said, it's been such an unpredictable season that it feels like just about anything could happen at present.

It's also a strange thought that if Lando fails to score points and Charles wins, then despite all of the Lando Vs Max championship talk just one race back, he'll actually be behind Leclerc in the standings.

Yes, it feels like those updates have really helped Ferrari and I am actually wondering if the last McLaren updates have done changed much for them (which is unusual as most of their updates have been really successful). Maybe McLaren have peaked in their development, and there is more to come out of the Ferrari. I have always felt that for anyone to properly challenge Max they would need a retirement from him, as despite the RB being worse, they just seem to get enough points to survive.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 10:28:19 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:23:42 am
hamilton and ocon both starting form the pit lane. so that'll be busy.

nasty shunt in the f2 earlier by the looks of it, one of those where someone stalls on the grid and others smash into them from behind.

Crashes like that are horrendous as they can be unsighted. It's a bit like the Didier Pironi shunt when Prost drove into him because he basically didn't even know he was there because of the rain.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 10:48:43 am
Why cant we have engine modes in races any more?? 
Getting rid of them has made the tactics easier to follow.

Save fuel with an eco mode and then turn it up for party mode when you need it. Seems needlessly abandoned
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 11:54:09 am
The FIA were concerned about effectively policing power levels with 'party mode' and the like.  Make of that what you will.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 11:59:40 am
It's hot and windy.

Lets see if that plays a part
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 12:05:15 pm
Russell dropped a place to Verstappen
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 12:05:27 pm
an exceptionally disappointly clean start
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 12:12:30 pm
Stroll moaning somethings never change.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 12:15:03 pm
Lance's racecraft is about on par with mine at times, if he wasn't Lawrence's son he wouldn't be anywhere near that paddock unless he was in the VIP section.
CornerFlag:

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 12:16:43 pm
I hope this livens up
