Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 61857 times)

Offline Qston

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 03:56:25 pm
Quote from: jillc
It will go to the end of the season though. What McLaren really need is for Verstappen to retire in a race.

Let's say we go into the final race with Norris 24 points behind, and let's say Lewis is next to Max on the grid and they side by side going into the first corner. Oh, the payback would be unsporting but oh so sweet  ;D
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 04:07:50 pm
Quote from: Qston

Let's say we go into the final race with Norris 24 points behind, and let's say Lewis is next to Max on the grid and they side by side going into the first corner. Oh, the payback would be unsporting but oh so sweet  ;D

This place would go up in smoke. I can just hear Max and Horner screaming about how "unfair" it was. 😂
Online paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 04:10:23 pm
Masi will just bring out the safety car until Max catches up in a repaired car then let him pit late on for new tyres
Online Ray K

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 04:26:01 pm
Quote from: Qston

Let's say we go into the final race with Norris 24 points behind, and let's say Lewis is next to Max on the grid and they side by side going into the first corner. Oh, the payback would be unsporting but oh so sweet  ;D
'And in a surprise move, McLaren have given their 2nd seat to Nelson Piquet Jnr for this deciding race'
Offline clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 12:37:03 pm
apparently Norris has lost 17 points due to Mclaren having two no.1 drivers.
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 01:20:36 pm
Quote from: clinical
apparently Norris has lost 17 points due to Mclaren having two no.1 drivers.

The bottom line is until Verstappen retires from a race it's still going to be difficult for them to win the Drivers Title. But they may as well give a good go now if they can get both drivers in front of him and other teams are still competitive then who knows. It's pointless going on about the points "lost" back then they probably were mainly concentrating on the Constructors rather than the Drivers Title.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 01:49:35 pm
Quote from: clinical
apparently Norris has lost 17 points due to Mclaren having two no.1 drivers.

How many points has he lost because he cant hold a pole position past a first lap?
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 01:57:49 pm
Unpopular opinion probably but I actually rate Piastri more than Norris. Lando is in his sixth season in F1, Piastri in his second and over the last few months are probably around level on points scored. I think next season we may see Piastri ahead of Lando in the standings.
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 02:01:37 pm
Quote from: Graeme
How many points has he lost because he cant hold a pole position past a first lap?

That is not entirely Norris's fault, there has been an issue on the car that they are trying to improve.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 02:17:23 pm
he hasn't 'lost' any points. they're mclaren, not lando norris f1 team.

I've as a viewer always generally preferred teams that actually race, not ones that are set up purely for the results of one driver.
