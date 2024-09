Doubt that Norris will catch Max. 62 point gap and Norris isn't making enough headway.



Actually he is technically doing enough. With 10 races left the gap was 78 points meaning he needed an average of 7.8 points gain per race. Now with 8 races left he has gained 16 points so the gap is 62 points or 7.75 points per race. It’s tighter than it should be because of McLaren’s refusal to prioritise Norris so far but a continuation of these 8 point gains sees Norris become world champion.There’s a long way to go though, a retirement for either Norris or Verstappen will make a huge difference and of course we don’t know how the development of the top 4 teams is going to pan out for the rest of the season either. It’s also Singapore in a couple of races time, a track that Red Bull are usually poor at so that’s potentially a season defining race for both drivers.