« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 59130 times)

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1880 on: Today at 03:01:49 pm »
Starting to think my boy Charles might have a shock win here.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,553
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1881 on: Today at 03:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:01:49 pm
Starting to think my boy Charles might have a shock win here.

The Ferrari seem to be better with their tyres than anyone else.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,643
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1882 on: Today at 03:03:24 pm »
I think pastry has more of a 'future champion' thing about him than norris, but the last time I said something similar norris ended up winning the race so....
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1883 on: Today at 03:04:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:02:25 pm
The Ferrari seem to be better with their tyres than anyone else.

Still a long way to go on those tyres though regardless. Interesting times.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,969
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1884 on: Today at 03:05:54 pm »
Piastri needs more than 1 second a lap, This will be close only if the tyres fall off a cliff
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1885 on: Today at 03:06:07 pm »
Fair play to Ferrari. Might as well give this 1 stop a go and it looks like it has a decent chance
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1886 on: Today at 03:13:58 pm »
Piastri barely making a dent on Leclerc right now. Phenomenal if he holds on to this.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1887 on: Today at 03:15:58 pm »
McLaren need to swap their drivers if they are serious about Norris challenging Max
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,643
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1888 on: Today at 03:16:27 pm »
I still think they pitted leclerc too early, even if he wins.

I'm pretty much always good with a ferrari win at monza so fingers crossed he can hold on.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,553
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1889 on: Today at 03:16:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:15:58 pm
McLaren need to swap their drivers if they are serious about Norris challenging Max

They are not interested in the drivers title.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1890 on: Today at 03:18:19 pm »
Fair fucking play to Leclerc today. If Lando and Piastri were switched, I reckon they'd have got much closer but still wouldn't have won. It came down to tyre management.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1891 on: Today at 03:18:29 pm »
Well in Chazza!!
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1892 on: Today at 03:20:35 pm »
YES!!! Get the fuck in!
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,643
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1893 on: Today at 03:21:10 pm »
Good stuff Charlie.

F1 cars obviously sound shit compared to how they used to, but it does mean you can hear the crowd these days. They cheered him home there the last 5 laps or so
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,969
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1894 on: Today at 03:22:12 pm »
Its a miracle, Ferrari got a strategic call correct
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1895 on: Today at 03:22:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:16:39 pm
They are not interested in the drivers title.
It's bizarre. Can't you imagine red bull not bothering to do that. Madness.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,553
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1896 on: Today at 03:26:14 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:22:44 pm
It's bizarre. Can't you imagine red bull not bothering to do that. Madness.

I know, but McLaren have always gone for this two driver nonsense. You have to give Ferrari credit today as they tried something different, but then they also worked as a team while McLaren just wrecked their own chances.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1897 on: Today at 03:32:11 pm »
Another race where Norris hasnt got it done. Of course McLaren shooting themselves in the foot but you need to beat your teammate and he was overtaken fair and square.

Red Bull are so bad though that Norris will overtake Max barring a DNF.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1898 on: Today at 03:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:32:11 pm
Another race where Norris hasnt got it done. Of course McLaren shooting themselves in the foot but you need to beat your teammate and he was overtaken fair and square.

Red Bull are so bad though that Norris will overtake Max barring a DNF.

Doubt that Norris will catch Max. 62 point gap and Norris isn't making enough headway.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,643
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1899 on: Today at 03:36:04 pm »
They seem to have rotated that podium a bit to face the corporates more and the general adminission scum less. No surprise there unfortunately.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,643
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1900 on: Today at 03:39:54 pm »
You won't see anyone having a bounce to the absolute dirge that is gstk/q
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1901 on: Today at 03:43:29 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:36:04 pm
They seem to have rotated that podium a bit to face the corporates more and the general adminission scum less. No surprise there unfortunately.

Same place that it always is by the looks of it, which is parallel to (facing down)the pit lane.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,553
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1902 on: Today at 03:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:34:48 pm
Doubt that Norris will catch Max. 62 point gap and Norris isn't making enough headway.

While they have two "equal" drivers that will always make it more tricky, I am not even convinced that Piastri will follow any team orders anyway. I think it will end up with both drivers falling out and the team putting itself in a situation it could have avoided.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,643
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1903 on: Today at 03:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:43:29 pm
Same place that it always is by the looks of it, which is parallel to (facing down)the pit lane.
It might have been the same last year or whatever but it definitely used to be rotated more outwards towards the crowd.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,643
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1904 on: Today at 03:49:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:44:04 pm
While they have two "equal" drivers that will always make it more tricky, I am not even convinced that Piastri will follow any team orders anyway. I think it will end up with both drivers falling out and the team putting itself in a situation it could have avoided.

Bias much?

What makes you think piastri wouldn't follow a team order other than the fact that you seem to be a fan of norris?
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1905 on: Today at 03:51:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:44:04 pm
While they have two "equal" drivers that will always make it more tricky, I am not even convinced that Piastri will follow any team orders anyway. I think it will end up with both drivers falling out and the team putting itself in a situation it could have avoided.

Yeah, it doesn't help and I agree that they should have switched them once the race win was gone. Piastri ended up bitching about second anyway, so they might as well have give Norris priority for the championship. I think that you're probably correct though, in that they (Mclaren) simply don't care much about the WDC. I think that claiming Piastri will ignore team orders is unfair though, as he has clearly shown that he is willing to follw them, such as in Australia.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,090
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1906 on: Today at 03:52:22 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:03:24 pm
I think pastry has more of a 'future champion' thing about him than norris, but the last time I said something similar norris ended up winning the race so....

A choux in??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,553
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1907 on: Today at 03:54:18 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:49:19 pm
Bias much?

What makes you think piastri wouldn't follow a team order other than the fact that you seem to be a fan of norris?

Because this is an opportunity for the team to get an unexpected drivers title, why wouldn't a team do everything to get both titles when you've suddenly been given this opportunity? As Darren says Piastri wasn't even bothered with second, so why didn't they think of the other title and swop places around?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,643
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1908 on: Today at 03:58:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:54:18 pm
Because this is an opportunity for the team to get an unexpected drivers title, why wouldn't a team do everything to get both titles when you've suddenly been given this opportunity? As Darren says Piastri wasn't even bothered with second, so why didn't they think of the other title and swop places around?

I don't know why not other than the fact that they don't seem arsed but I'm not sure what that has got to do with piastri.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,553
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1909 on: Today at 04:02:32 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:58:50 pm
I don't know why not other than the fact that they don't seem arsed but I'm not sure what that has got to do with piastri.

It has nothing to do with Piastri to be fair, I'm just frustrated. Who knows where the team maybe next season, it could be a completely different situation then. I just wish they were a bit more ambitious.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,643
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1910 on: Today at 04:06:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:02:32 pm
It has nothing to do with Piastri to be fair, I'm just frustrated. Who knows where the team maybe next season, it could be a completely different situation then. I just wish they were a bit more ambitious.

fair enough.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,137
  • How are we
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1911 on: Today at 06:51:22 pm »
Would've preferred a Lando win to spice up the WDC, or Piastri cos I just think he's boss, but a happy Leclerc makes me happy too.
Logged

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1912 on: Today at 09:41:30 pm »
Baffling tactics from McLaren. Can quite fathom why they didn't swap drivers to give Lando a greater chance at going for the title.
Logged

Online Menace2Sobriety

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1913 on: Today at 10:12:51 pm »
McLaren have all but admitted they should have been making different decisions. A lot of folks mentioned earlier that theyve allowed Lando to needlessly drop points. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 