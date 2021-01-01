While they have two "equal" drivers that will always make it more tricky, I am not even convinced that Piastri will follow any team orders anyway. I think it will end up with both drivers falling out and the team putting itself in a situation it could have avoided.



Yeah, it doesn't help and I agree that they should have switched them once the race win was gone. Piastri ended up bitching about second anyway, so they might as well have give Norris priority for the championship. I think that you're probably correct though, in that they (Mclaren) simply don't care much about the WDC. I think that claiming Piastri will ignore team orders is unfair though, as he has clearly shown that he is willing to follw them, such as in Australia.