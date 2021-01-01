Starting to think my boy Charles might have a shock win here.
The Ferrari seem to be better with their tyres than anyone else.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
McLaren need to swap their drivers if they are serious about Norris challenging Max
They are not interested in the drivers title.
It's bizarre. Can't you imagine red bull not bothering to do that. Madness.
Another race where Norris hasnt got it done. Of course McLaren shooting themselves in the foot but you need to beat your teammate and he was overtaken fair and square.Red Bull are so bad though that Norris will overtake Max barring a DNF.
They seem to have rotated that podium a bit to face the corporates more and the general adminission scum less. No surprise there unfortunately.
Doubt that Norris will catch Max. 62 point gap and Norris isn't making enough headway.
Same place that it always is by the looks of it, which is parallel to (facing down)the pit lane.
While they have two "equal" drivers that will always make it more tricky, I am not even convinced that Piastri will follow any team orders anyway. I think it will end up with both drivers falling out and the team putting itself in a situation it could have avoided.
I think pastry has more of a 'future champion' thing about him than norris, but the last time I said something similar norris ended up winning the race so....
Bias much? What makes you think piastri wouldn't follow a team order other than the fact that you seem to be a fan of norris?
Because this is an opportunity for the team to get an unexpected drivers title, why wouldn't a team do everything to get both titles when you've suddenly been given this opportunity? As Darren says Piastri wasn't even bothered with second, so why didn't they think of the other title and swop places around?
I don't know why not other than the fact that they don't seem arsed but I'm not sure what that has got to do with piastri.
It has nothing to do with Piastri to be fair, I'm just frustrated. Who knows where the team maybe next season, it could be a completely different situation then. I just wish they were a bit more ambitious.
