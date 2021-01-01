Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Formula 1 2024 season
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
41
42
43
44
45
[
46
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Formula 1 2024 season (Read 56652 times)
mc_red22
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,774
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #1800 on:
Today
at 02:05:54 pm »
Lando again. Has there ever been such a shocking starter as Norris? Fucking woeful!
Logged
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,598
feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #1801 on:
Today
at 02:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on
Today
at 02:05:52 pm
good move. I did consider following up with something similar.
Logged
The_Nomad
Kopite
Posts: 637
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #1802 on:
Today
at 02:16:47 pm »
Any live streams?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,598
feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #1803 on:
Today
at 02:25:51 pm »
that red bull definitely isn't the best car any more.
Logged
gazzalfc
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,314
Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #1804 on:
Today
at 02:26:03 pm »
Max not doing something stupid whilst being overtaken shocker
There is still time
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 79,443
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #1805 on:
Today
at 02:26:27 pm »
He had huge pace around that corner, perhaps Max's tyres are going off.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
gazzalfc
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,314
Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #1806 on:
Today
at 02:28:20 pm »
They haven't really explained how Norris managed to get that last 0.5 second gap down before he took the lead.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
41
42
43
44
45
[
46
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Formula 1 2024 season
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.99]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2