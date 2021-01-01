« previous next »
Formula 1 2024 season

mc_red22

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #1800 on: Today at 02:05:54 pm
Lando again. Has there ever been such a shocking starter as Norris? Fucking woeful!
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #1801 on: Today at 02:07:23 pm
good move. I did consider following up with something similar.
The_Nomad

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #1802 on: Today at 02:16:47 pm
Any live streams?
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #1803 on: Today at 02:25:51 pm
that red bull definitely isn't the best car any more.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #1804 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm
Max not doing something stupid whilst being overtaken shocker

There is still time
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #1805 on: Today at 02:26:27 pm
He had huge pace around that corner, perhaps Max's tyres are going off.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #1806 on: Today at 02:28:20 pm
They haven't really explained how Norris managed to get that last 0.5 second gap down before he took the lead.
