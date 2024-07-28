Bit of a random one, but something I was thinking about last week following Oscar Piastri's win...who do people anticipate to be the next first-time winner in F1?



There are thirteen race-winners on the current grid, leaving Stroll, Zhou, Tsunoda, Albon, Sargeant, Hulkenberg, and Magnussen as those without wins to their name. Sargeant and Magnussen look almost certain to drop-out of the sport for next season, and it could go either way for Zhou.



Bearman is obviously new (in a full-time sense) to the grid for next season, with Antonelli, Lawson, and Doohan also in contention.



Can't see beyond Antonelli really, assuming he gets the Mercedes seat, but I've no idea beyond him!