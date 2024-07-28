« previous next »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 28, 2024, 06:27:36 pm
and said what?

unfortunately I think he was fucked either way by the looks of it.

To lift and coast more (same way Lewis was being told early on in the race)
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 28, 2024, 06:27:36 pm
and said what?

unfortunately I think he was fucked either way by the looks of it.

I think it made kind of sense for someone to try, doing it that way. But you would have the thought the knowledge of their being no cool down lap would have put other teams off trying it.
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 28, 2024, 06:31:04 pm
To lift and coast more (same way Lewis was being told early on in the race)

and then he also doesn't win the race. barring a few probably largely irrelevant points, what's he lost that he would have gained by doing that?
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 28, 2024, 06:25:56 pm
I would say that at any other track that does a full cool down lap he would have easily have picked up 1.5kg in rubber debris

Also his pit wall should have known the risk better.

Wonder if once you take off the fuel burned during a full cooldown around there if it would have helped ultimately.
Quote from: CraigDS on July 28, 2024, 06:18:41 pm
1.5kg under - would extra rubber really have made that up? Or was he just pushing slightly too much to make up for the tyres and was under fuelled?

1.5kg sounds a lot but its split over 4 tyres so only 375g each tyre
Quote from: sminp on July 28, 2024, 06:59:06 pm
1.5kg sounds a lot but its split over 4 tyres so only 375g each tyre


And on a lap as long as Spa, they would have picked that up easily
That's so gutting for Russell. Drove such a great race too
Quote from: jillc on July 28, 2024, 06:07:33 pm
So in the end it wasn't as good a strategy as it seemed, yet it didn't stop them afterwards having a go at other teams for not trying the same thing.  :D
Who was having a go at who?
Quote from: IgorBobbins on July 28, 2024, 07:25:47 pm
Who was having a go at who?


One of the Sky pundits  were having a go at McLaren for not trying the same thing with Piastri.
A bit harsh, but I really don't take to Russell. I was hoping Lewis got to overtake him (I don't understand what happened, as Hamilton was taking 0.7-1.0 seconds out of him to catch, then slowed, with Russell easily keeping him at arm's length.

With Piastri catching quickly, you could see that Russell was holding up Hamilton. Other teams would have ordered the slower car let the faster one pass in order to consolidate the result.

I was hoping Piastri passed them both to show up the Mercedes team.
Well that's shit for Russell, really amateurish from Mercedes.
Quote from: jillc on July 22, 2024, 07:02:01 am
Red Bull are at a disadvantage as invariably Verstappen is fighting on his own against two McLarens at the moment. It makes you wonder if they will be forced to act about Perez.

I think they should, they have the weakest driver in Top 4.
Absolutely gutted for Russell, what a drive from him today. Best of his career so far and to have that victory stripped away is tragic.
Quote from: masher on July 28, 2024, 10:07:25 pm
Absolutely gutted for Russell, what a drive from him today. Best of his career so far and to have that victory stripped away is tragic.

Yeah, just woke up to this and what a shocking mistake from Mercedes. I'm pretty indifferent to George in general, but like yourself really gutted for him here. Rules are rules and all that, but what a horrible experience for hm to lose the win after such a great drive, standing the podium etc. Feel for the lad.
What a race. Big shame for Russell

Great to see the last few races aren't dominated by rb
Yesterdays race wasn't even particularly great in overtakes, crashes, team dramas etc, but still felt like a good watch due to tactical differences, cars getting stronger at different points and different potential outcomes. It makes such a difference to watch when there isn't one dominant car/racer.

Would have been interesting to see that same race but with that DRS zone the same length as it was last year.
That 4.5 second pit stop from Piastri seems so damaging now. He'd have caught the Mercs with a lap or two to go.
Sainz to Williams for next season confirmed
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 29, 2024, 03:43:18 pm
Sainz to Williams for next season confirmed
Interesting. James Vowles was very confident their car would be back fighting at the front within a few years
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 29, 2024, 03:43:18 pm
Sainz to Williams for next season confirmed

Excellent signing for Williams.
Perez staying with Red Bull, somewhat surprised in a way given just how shit he's been. He's probably been the worst driver on the grid given the machinery underneath him.
Quote from: CornerFlag on July 30, 2024, 06:11:52 pm
Perez staying with Red Bull, somewhat surprised in a way given just how shit he's been. He's probably been the worst driver on the grid given the machinery underneath him.

Wonder if he will be there next year or not

It sounded like the choice was between Lawson and Riccardo which may be better than current Perez but still means their number 2 is the worst driver in the top 4 teams.
Rumours going around that Liberty Media didn't want to lose the Mexican audience which is frankly ridiculous
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July 30, 2024, 10:05:16 pm
Rumours going around that Liberty Media didn't want to lose the Mexican audience which is frankly ridiculous

I'd take that with a pinch of salt. It's not like Liberty get to dictate to Red Bull their driver line-up. In my opinion, the primary reason why he's still there is the massive sponsorship money he brings in.
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 10:33:52 am
I'd take that with a pinch of salt. It's not like Liberty get to dictate to Red Bull their driver line-up. In my opinion, the primary reason why he's still there is the massive sponsorship money he brings in.

I suppose his sponsorship money offsets any losses through the overspend punishment they got last year?
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 10:33:52 am
I'd take that with a pinch of salt. It's not like Liberty get to dictate to Red Bull their driver line-up. In my opinion, the primary reason why he's still there is the massive sponsorship money he brings in.

According to Peter Windsor who tends to know his stuff he says RB need the money from them. He also pointed out there are some circuits coming which favour Perez more, which is why he will stay there for now.
Red Bull Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley is leaving to become the new team principal of the Audi F1 project #F1
Wheatley and Newey both going. Given the Verstappens relationship with Horner I dont see them sticking around.
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 01:26:38 pm
Wheatley and Newey both going. Given the Verstappens relationship with Horner I dont see them sticking around.

I presume questions are being asked within the team whether the root cause of all this is Horner ?  There does seem to be a theme and even if they choose to do something now, it potentially is too late. I don`t see verstappen hanging around too much longer.
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 01:39:11 pm
I presume questions are being asked within the team whether the root cause of all this is Horner ?  There does seem to be a theme and even if they choose to do something now, it potentially is too late. I don`t see verstappen hanging around too much longer.

It was said last week that the various parties had "made up," How long the truce lasts is anyone's guess.
Successful teams get poached. Nothing new in that concept.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 04:05:41 pm
Successful teams get poached. Nothing new in that concept.

I agree with that, perhaps he wanted a new challenge, he'd been there a while. A chance to front Audi's journey into F1 is an attractive opportunity.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 01:21:32 pm
Red Bull Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley is leaving to become the new team principal of the Audi F1 project #F1

Apparently Audi were surprised to hear this

https://x.com/tgruener/status/1818987745739415737
By all accounts Wheatley is a master at the political dark arts and the Machiavellian schemes. Good signing for Binotto.
Rumours OnlyFans are to sponsor Alpine...
haha Drea DiMatteo all over the car
Bit of a random one, but something I was thinking about last week following Oscar Piastri's win...who do people anticipate to be the next first-time winner in F1?

There are thirteen race-winners on the current grid, leaving Stroll, Zhou, Tsunoda, Albon, Sargeant, Hulkenberg, and Magnussen as those without wins to their name. Sargeant and Magnussen look almost certain to drop-out of the sport for next season, and it could go either way for Zhou.

Bearman is obviously new (in a full-time sense) to the grid for next season, with Antonelli, Lawson, and Doohan also in contention.

Can't see beyond Antonelli really, assuming he gets the Mercedes seat, but I've no idea beyond him!
