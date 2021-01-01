« previous next »
That was good, amazing call by Russell. Brilliant not knowing who will win each week.
Well this is why Max won't move from redbull. He'll never cope with competition like that where one driver isn't favoured
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:25:09 pm
That was a really good final stint by Russell. To make those tyres last.

34 laps on those hards I think. Pretty sure he pitted lap 10.
Unbelievable race from Russell and Mercedes.

McLaren and Norris had shockers (Piastri aside).
Huge summer break for Mercedes.
George not even top 3 in driver of the day?
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 03:23:30 pm
Raw pace hasn't really mattered too much today because it's been so difficult to overtake.

What's made it tough for the teams this weekend was the lack of any opportunity to really get to know how the tyres would react to Spa. So, different strategies has maybe been the way to go if you can do that.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:26:29 pm
George not even top 3 in driver of the day?

Seriously? How does he not have 99% of the vote?
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:26:29 pm
George not even top 3 in driver of the day?

That's just a popularity award
Fuck me, some drive from George that.
Considering how everyone was feeling after the first few races of this season, this season has turned into something that can be very exciting
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:26:29 pm
George not even top 3 in driver of the day?

How the hell was Verstappen third today? It should have been the Merc drivers and Piastri.
Reducing the length of the DRS zone really effected overtaking. Still a good race mind. But so many drivers withing DRS but still couldn't pass.
The Tyre Whisperer

Hahaha
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:28:06 pm
Reducing the length of the DRS zone really effected overtaking. Still a good race mind. But so many drivers withing DRS but still couldn't pass.

You have to take the risk though, Piastri did that today but Norris couldn't for whatever reason which sums up the difference in their drives. Both drivers had the same strategy but Norris has been underwhelming the whole weekend.
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:28:06 pm
Reducing the length of the DRS zone really effected overtaking. Still a good race mind. But so many drivers withing DRS but still couldn't pass.

I think they got it right. Was long enough to allow some overtakes but not so long that it was easy.
Piastri nearly running over the guy with the jack cost him 2 seconds so perhaps his own mistake cost him today
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:30:55 pm
Piastri nearly running over the guy with the jack cost him 2 seconds so perhaps his own mistake cost him today

I think the guy with the jack needs to get a free drink from Oscar tonight.  ;D
Hamilton doesn't seem too pleased.
Lewis seems a bit pissed but he had a chance to catch and pass George at the end
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:27:51 pm
Considering how everyone was feeling after the first few races of this season, this season has turned into something that can be very exciting

Absolutely. If you'd have told me after the first two races that we'd have seven different race winners at this point I'd have laughed at you. It's just a pity that we always seem to get these sorts of seasons right before a regulation change. It's part of the unfortunate development cycle of F1.
I imagine it's more him being gutted he missed out on the win than being too mad, as he prob did have a few extra laps in the tyres each time so could easily have had much fresher tyres at the end.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:38:06 pm
Hamilton doesn't seem too pleased.

Wasn't a lot of talking in there until Russell came in.
Isn't it just cool to not have Red Bull on the podium? 😊
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:42:09 pm
Isn't it just cool to not have Red Bull on the podium? 😊

Delightful!!
Russells car possibly underweight

Could lose the victory

Thatll cheer Lewis up :)
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:54:57 pm
Russells car possibly underweight

Could lose the victory

Thatll cheer Lewis up :)

Beat me to it.  ;D
George's car was underweight, slam-dunk DQ.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:55:39 pm
Beat me to it.  ;D
Quote from: Snail on Today at 04:57:26 pm
George's car was underweight, slam-dunk DQ.
Better keep watching Teds notebook to find out whats happening

Wonder if not changing the tyres means theyve worn down more of the underneath of the car which does scrape along the track here

George is going to lose this from what Teds explaining
Everyone was hoping for a safety car.

Lewis told to lift and coast alot. Looks like George pushed it too far

Also they don't do a full cool down lap at the end so no places to pick up the extra rubber you need to get the weight up
Its a shame because that was such a good drive but its pretty clear cut that hell get disqualified.
Been DQd. Same old Tories, always cheating.
Just shows, it's not over until the car has been weighed. That's another few points off Red Bull for McLaren anyway.
Apparently the 1 stop fucked them. If they had 2 stopped then there would have been more rubber left on the tyres and therefore heavier tyres.
