Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
That was a really good final stint by Russell. To make those tyres last.
Raw pace hasn't really mattered too much today because it's been so difficult to overtake.
George not even top 3 in driver of the day?
Reducing the length of the DRS zone really effected overtaking. Still a good race mind. But so many drivers withing DRS but still couldn't pass.
Piastri nearly running over the guy with the jack cost him 2 seconds so perhaps his own mistake cost him today
Considering how everyone was feeling after the first few races of this season, this season has turned into something that can be very exciting
Hamilton doesn't seem too pleased.
Isn't it just cool to not have Red Bull on the podium? 😊
Russells car possibly underweightCould lose the victoryThatll cheer Lewis up
Beat me to it.
George's car was underweight, slam-dunk DQ.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.22]