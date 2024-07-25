« previous next »
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 25, 2024, 02:45:01 pm
the amount of musical chairs for next season in a complete contrast to the no changes for this season.
jackh

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 25, 2024, 03:02:18 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 25, 2024, 02:45:01 pm
the amount of musical chairs for next season in a complete contrast to the no changes for this season.

A consequence of, as well as a contrast, perhaps.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 25, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Quote from: jackh on July 25, 2024, 02:41:26 pm
Apparently leaving seats available at Alpine, Mercedes, Sauber, VCARB or whatever they're called, and Williams, and Sainz, Magnussen, Bottas, Zhou, Ricciardo, and Sargeant without a seat as things stand.

Will Sainz end up at Mercedes or Red Bull should Verstappen move to Mercedes?
sminp

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 25, 2024, 10:47:46 pm
Quote from: jillc on July 25, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Will Sainz end up at Mercedes or Red Bull should Verstappen move to Mercedes?

The rumour is that Sainz is joining Alpine because they are taking Merc engines soon.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 26, 2024, 01:10:47 pm
Verstappen is getting a ten place penalty, we might have an interesting race on our hands.
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 26, 2024, 01:50:58 pm
Max took a 5 place grid penalty in 2023, and started from the back of the grid in 2022 and won both races. Fully expect Red Bull planned this penalty at the start of the season.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 26, 2024, 01:57:07 pm
They probably did but I don't think he has the pace advantage at the moment to be able to claw it back to win. The McLaren is just as fast if not faster right now.
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 26, 2024, 03:55:12 pm
Tsunoda has a 60-place grid drop for Spa. It's bending of the rules this and I think this loophole needs closing. If you're taking a 60 place grid drop then if he qualifies 10th and goes to the back of the grid then in my opinion he's still got 50 grid place drops to be used at subsequent races.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 26, 2024, 04:02:29 pm
Quote from: Graeme on July 26, 2024, 03:55:12 pm
Tsunoda has a 60-place grid drop for Spa. It's bending of the rules this and I think this loophole needs closing. If you're taking a 60 place grid drop then if he qualifies 10th and goes to the back of the grid then in my opinion he's still got 50 grid place drops to be used at subsequent races.

I think it's fine as it is, but otherwise just get them to start in the pit lane X amount of seconds after the lights go out
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 26, 2024, 04:45:06 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July 26, 2024, 01:57:07 pm
They probably did but I don't think he has the pace advantage at the moment to be able to claw it back to win. The McLaren is just as fast if not faster right now.

Two stopper race with plenty of opportunity to overtake. If not a race win, Verstappen will easily limit the damage
CornerFlag

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 26, 2024, 06:24:36 pm
Quote from: Graeme on July 26, 2024, 03:55:12 pm
Tsunoda has a 60-place grid drop for Spa. It's bending of the rules this and I think this loophole needs closing. If you're taking a 60 place grid drop then if he qualifies 10th and goes to the back of the grid then in my opinion he's still got 50 grid place drops to be used at subsequent races.
Measure how many spots 60 places is then laugh when he has to start in the middle of Blanchimont corner.

EDIT: Apparently each grid slot is 8m from the one in front, so just the lazy 480m penalty...
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 26, 2024, 06:39:08 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on July 26, 2024, 04:45:06 pm
Two stopper race with plenty of opportunity to overtake. If not a race win, Verstappen will easily limit the damage

It's not guaranteed he gets on the podium anymore though. Yeah he'll be fast but if Lando wins the race and he finished 4th there's a decent chunk of his championship lead taken out.

Quote from: Graeme on July 26, 2024, 03:55:12 pm
Tsunoda has a 60-place grid drop for Spa. It's bending of the rules this and I think this loophole needs closing. If you're taking a 60 place grid drop then if he qualifies 10th and goes to the back of the grid then in my opinion he's still got 50 grid place drops to be used at subsequent races.

Agreed with this although not to the full extent. He should at least face a punishment for the next race.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 26, 2024, 08:59:18 pm
I am glad Bernie is back this weekend I always find her interesting. I don't think it will be easy for Max, as the cars are very close now.
bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 26, 2024, 10:14:57 pm
Think it's probably impossible to argue that the McLaren isn't the outright fastest car now. Whether that continues to translate to race wins remains to be seen.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 26, 2024, 11:56:30 pm
Quote from: Graeme on July 26, 2024, 03:55:12 pm
Tsunoda has a 60-place grid drop for Spa. It's bending of the rules this and I think this loophole needs closing. If you're taking a 60 place grid drop then if he qualifies 10th and goes to the back of the grid then in my opinion he's still got 50 grid place drops to be used at subsequent races.

I always swing back and forth on this. Depends on how you look at F1 as a sport. So you class F1 as a team or an individual sport? Who should be punished by taking this grid penalty?

Do you punish a team that can't make parts durable enough to last the lifespan set by the rules? Or are you punishing a driver for not protecting the parts of his car better over the course of a season?

Do you want a driver to take his car around that track on the absolute limit of engineering, speed and aerodynamic performance? Or do you want them to protect the car in a way that slows them down but the parts last longer?

Same with the teams. Do you want them to have brand new car parts every race and have as many gearboxes and engine parts over the season? The cars would be reliable over 1 race weekend but would cost a fortune, but can be driven to the very limit because it doesn't matter? Or do you make the parts that last longer but you lose the performance and you have to protect them?

Teams factor this into their season. But I do think it has to come into their cost cap
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 09:06:08 am
Just watching the F3 Sprint, you have to love Spa it will be completely different conditions for qualifying today.  :D
reddebs

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 09:20:23 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:06:08 am
Just watching the F3 Sprint, you have to love Spa it will be completely different conditions for qualifying today.  :D

It's Paul's favourite circuit and always wanted to go when we were Silverstone regulars but I refused to pay so much money to get piss wet through for 4 days 😂

There's nothing more miserable than being wet and camping!!
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 09:41:58 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:20:23 am
It's Paul's favourite circuit and always wanted to go when we were Silverstone regulars but I refused to pay so much money to get piss wet through for 4 days 😂

There's nothing more miserable than being wet and camping!!

I know the feeling, I did that as well. But what a circuit and the food at Spa was just gorgeous. We had a great three days, couldn't do it now though; I love my comforts too much.  ;D
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 09:52:31 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:20:23 am
It's Paul's favourite circuit and always wanted to go when we were Silverstone regulars but I refused to pay so much money to get piss wet through for 4 days 😂

There's nothing more miserable than being wet and camping!!

It's probably the best track for general admission as there's so many view points. Last year was less than 200 Euros I think  far cheaper than Silverstone will ever be now. It's well worth it
reddebs

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 09:58:40 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:52:31 am
It's probably the best track for general admission as there's so many view points. Last year was less than 200 Euros I think  far cheaper than Silverstone will ever be now. It's well worth it

That's changed over the last 15yrs then as tickets were always way more expensive than Silverstone. 

I think when I priced it up about 10yrs ago it was likely to cost us around £1k for 3 day general admission tickets, travel, camping and spends.

That's a huge amount of money to be wet and miserable, especially when there's so little actual track action due to how bad the weather is.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 12:35:48 pm
Don't have much hope for qualifying if free practice this morning, is anything to go by. I really hope the rain has some breaks in it later on, otherwise it's going to be mainly watching the cars in the garages.
bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 04:03:22 pm
Max six tenths clear in P1 in wet qualy. If it's the same conditions tomorrow, and he keeps his nose clean at La Source, you can see him being 5th by the 5th lap. If it's dry, who knows?
bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 04:04:12 pm
Perez needed that 3rd too. Wonder if his job will be Trulli-training the pack for Max to work his way through.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 04:05:22 pm
They were working on Verstappen car's last night, they used one of their exemptions that the team gets. It amazing how it coincides with Perez suddenly improving as well... The weather report though is still for dry weather, but it's an interesting set-up. Having just watched Ted's show apparently McLaren have concentrated on tomorrow, so went for a different downforce which should be better tomorrow (providing it's dry!).  It would be a hoot when you consider how careless Max has been when overtaking that tomorrow is finally the time when he pays for his impatience.  :D

Agree with others, great lap from Leclerc.
sminp

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 04:10:14 pm
It looked very much like Red Bull set up their car for grip in the corners which helped in sector 2 and also with the wet conditions. If its dry tomorrow then those that set up more for speed through sectors 1 and 3 could be more competitive than they were today. Still think Max gets a podium at least though.

Great lap by Leclerc too today, he outperformed that car to get pole for tomorrow.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 01:11:22 pm
Nice to see a sunny day at Spa for a change, just hope everyone gets around the first corner.
