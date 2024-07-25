Tsunoda has a 60-place grid drop for Spa. It's bending of the rules this and I think this loophole needs closing. If you're taking a 60 place grid drop then if he qualifies 10th and goes to the back of the grid then in my opinion he's still got 50 grid place drops to be used at subsequent races.



I always swing back and forth on this. Depends on how you look at F1 as a sport. So you class F1 as a team or an individual sport? Who should be punished by taking this grid penalty?Do you punish a team that can't make parts durable enough to last the lifespan set by the rules? Or are you punishing a driver for not protecting the parts of his car better over the course of a season?Do you want a driver to take his car around that track on the absolute limit of engineering, speed and aerodynamic performance? Or do you want them to protect the car in a way that slows them down but the parts last longer?Same with the teams. Do you want them to have brand new car parts every race and have as many gearboxes and engine parts over the season? The cars would be reliable over 1 race weekend but would cost a fortune, but can be driven to the very limit because it doesn't matter? Or do you make the parts that last longer but you lose the performance and you have to protect them?Teams factor this into their season. But I do think it has to come into their cost cap