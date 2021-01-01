So Verstappen gets away with it again. And you just know it will happen again as a result. The worry is there's no contrition, he is adamant that he was right and the other driver was wrong.



Great to see Lewis in the mix again. Almost a relief to watch a grown up performance this afternoon. I don't criticise Norris trying to bend team orders, it's a winning racers instinct, but his performance after the race touched a nerve with Hamilton. I noticed Lewis complimenting them on a fast car with Norris paranoidly assuming that Lewis was insinuating it was just the car, Lewis having to silence him by noting 'it was just a compliment'.



On the face of it this afternoon, Norris and Verstappen need to grow up.