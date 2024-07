I agree with others



McLaren did a Ferrari with strategy, should have double stacked when they were 1-2, Mercedes did and won



Piastri stayed out and was so slow by the time he pitted Norris had caught up with him, so he gained nearly a whole pit stop in one lap.



Norris delaying his pit stop at the end screwed him too



Delighted for Hamilton



Max has built up too big a lead in the championship but recent races have showed me that Mercedes and McLaren can challenge for wins again, There isnt as much in it as there was a few race ago