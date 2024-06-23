« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 40106 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,709
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1160 on: June 23, 2024, 03:28:21 pm »
He's not going to quite do it unfortunately.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1161 on: June 23, 2024, 05:04:21 pm »
The irony of Sainz after the race accusing Leclerc of whinging too much 😂
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,709
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1162 on: June 23, 2024, 05:06:04 pm »
Quote from: sminp on June 23, 2024, 05:04:21 pm
The irony of Sainz after the race accusing Leclerc of whinging too much 😂

I missed the incident. They both sound like moaning old men sometimes. 😊
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1163 on: June 23, 2024, 05:10:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June 23, 2024, 05:06:04 pm
I missed the incident. They both sound like moaning old men sometimes. 😊

Sainz ended up off track but it was good hard racing for me and that seems to be the Sky view too. On the limit but not over it importantly. Sainz spent his interviewing complaining about Hamiltons overtake though and then finished it by accusing Leclerc of complaining too much which seemed somewhat ironic to me given everything he said.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,236
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1164 on: June 23, 2024, 06:08:50 pm »
Quote from: sminp on June 23, 2024, 05:10:40 pm
Sainz ended up off track but it was good hard racing for me and that seems to be the Sky view too. On the limit but not over it importantly. Sainz spent his interviewing complaining about Hamiltons overtake though and then finished it by accusing Leclerc of complaining too much which seemed somewhat ironic to me given everything he said.
It was a perfectly good move. Sometimes people. Make themselves look a bit silly.  But I guess Hamilton is replacing him
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,003
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1165 on: June 27, 2024, 12:16:45 pm »
Multi year contract extension Stroll.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,015
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1166 on: June 27, 2024, 12:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on June 27, 2024, 12:16:45 pm
Multi year contract extension Stroll.

Gasly as well.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,960
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1167 on: June 27, 2024, 12:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on June 27, 2024, 12:16:45 pm
Multi year contract extension Stroll.
Daddy's boy

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1168 on: June 27, 2024, 01:21:36 pm »
I bet those were tough negotiations.

"do you want to drive next year son?"
"yeah"
"alright that's that then"
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,003
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1169 on: June 27, 2024, 02:10:48 pm »
Hell never win a drivers title because hell always get trounced by his teammate.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1170 on: June 27, 2024, 02:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on June 27, 2024, 02:10:48 pm
Hell never win a drivers title because hell always get trounced by his teammate.

He'll never win a driver's title because he's not good enough
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,448
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1171 on: June 27, 2024, 03:28:45 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 27, 2024, 12:40:58 pm
Daddy's boy
You're not a bad driver, you just don't have Daddy to buy you an F1 team. Too bad he's the worst driver on the grid.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1172 on: June 27, 2024, 03:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on June 27, 2024, 03:28:45 pm
You're not a bad driver, you just don't have Daddy to buy you an F1 team. Too bad he's the worst driver on the grid.

he's not.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,003
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1173 on: June 27, 2024, 03:50:57 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 27, 2024, 02:47:29 pm
He'll never win a driver's title because he's not good enough

True, what I was alluding to was should Aston get Newey and build the greatest ever F1 car thats 2 seconds a lap faster than anything else on the grid Stroll still wouldnt win because my Nan would be faster round a F1 circuit, and shes dead.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1174 on: June 27, 2024, 03:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on June 27, 2024, 03:50:57 pm
True, what I was alluding to was should Aston get Newey and build the greatest ever F1 car thats 2 seconds a lap faster than anything else on the grid Stroll still wouldnt win because my Nan would be faster round a F1 circuit, and shes dead.

they could get together the stroll/sargeant dream team.

2 seconds a lap faster or not I'd still be surprised if they managed to get a 1-2 in a race.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,448
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1175 on: June 27, 2024, 04:45:20 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1176 on: June 27, 2024, 04:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on June 27, 2024, 04:45:20 pm
Whose worse?

Well he's at Williams but it's not albon.

Stroll has actually had a couple of decent drives in the wet.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,448
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1177 on: June 27, 2024, 06:57:32 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 27, 2024, 04:57:27 pm
Well he's at Williams but it's not albon.

Stroll has actually had a couple of decent drives in the wet.
Sergeant is as good as gone. Stroll has stuck around like a bad smell because Daddy thinks he can eventually buy him a Championship car.

Anyone at that level should be capable of decent drives, but Stroll consistently messes up in a midfield car.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1178 on: June 27, 2024, 07:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on June 27, 2024, 06:57:32 pm
Sergeant is as good as gone. Stroll has stuck around like a bad smell because Daddy thinks he can eventually buy him a Championship car.

Anyone at that level should be capable of decent drives, but Stroll consistently messes up in a midfield car.

He's still not the worst driver on the grid though.
Logged

Offline potatomato33

  • Combat Carl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1179 on: June 27, 2024, 07:40:44 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 27, 2024, 07:19:38 pm
He's still not the worst driver on the grid though.

Yup. Sargent and Zhou after he got his pilot's license are worse. I'm also debating KMag because of his recklessness, but this is a tossup against Stroll's lack of awareness of anything around him.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,140
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 12:04:10 pm »
Rah roh, Verstappens got engine problems.

Mercs look super quick here
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,960
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 12:35:40 pm »
Havent posted but Barcelona was a pretty decent race

Verstappen has enough each time but no doubt the pack are closing in

McLaren are and the Mercs are making progress

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,140
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1182 on: Yesterday at 04:17:20 pm »
Another tight pole between Verstappen and Norris.

Leclerc/Ferrari fucked up
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,236
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 10:49:37 am »
The grid walk with Bernie was really really interesting. Lots of interesting stuff.  Shame the pube headed tit had to be there too.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:56:57 am by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,236
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 10:51:18 am »
Not saying its hot in Austria today, but

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,709
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 10:51:39 am »
Bernie has been a great asset to their coverage
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 10:55:33 am »
ted slander
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,709
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 11:04:05 am »
What happened there another warm up lap.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,709
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 11:11:48 am »
Those McLarens are looking quick,
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 11:12:17 am »
real hero to zero stuff from norris there. that red bull still seemed quicker without drs
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,709
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 11:16:59 am »
A diaster for Norris this, especially as Piastri is not as quick as Lando.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,709
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 11:34:04 am »
Absolute bore of a sprint. Can we just do away with these waste of spaces.  :butt
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 11:35:47 am »
that started off alright but degenerated into not much, but it's still better than a practice session for entertainment.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1193 on: Today at 12:40:13 pm »
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 01:10:22 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:40:13 pm
https://x.com/jeppe_olesen/status/1805583460490256841

Is that real?! I knew she was some MAGA nut job but fucking hell this a whole other level of batshit
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 01:14:47 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 01:10:22 pm
Is that real?! I knew she was some MAGA nut job but fucking hell this a whole other level of batshit

it appears to be.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 