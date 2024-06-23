« Reply #1164 on: June 23, 2024, 06:08:50 pm »
Sainz ended up off track but it was good hard racing for me and that seems to be the Sky view too. On the limit but not over it importantly. Sainz spent his interviewing complaining about Hamiltons overtake though and then finished it by accusing Leclerc of complaining too much which seemed somewhat ironic to me given everything he said.
It was a perfectly good move. Sometimes people. Make themselves look a bit silly. But I guess Hamilton is replacing him
