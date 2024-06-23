« previous next »
Formula 1 2024 season

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
June 23, 2024, 03:28:21 pm
He's not going to quite do it unfortunately.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
June 23, 2024, 05:04:21 pm
The irony of Sainz after the race accusing Leclerc of whinging too much 😂
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
June 23, 2024, 05:06:04 pm
Quote from: sminp on June 23, 2024, 05:04:21 pm
The irony of Sainz after the race accusing Leclerc of whinging too much 😂

I missed the incident. They both sound like moaning old men sometimes. 😊
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
June 23, 2024, 05:10:40 pm
Quote from: jillc on June 23, 2024, 05:06:04 pm
I missed the incident. They both sound like moaning old men sometimes. 😊

Sainz ended up off track but it was good hard racing for me and that seems to be the Sky view too. On the limit but not over it importantly. Sainz spent his interviewing complaining about Hamiltons overtake though and then finished it by accusing Leclerc of complaining too much which seemed somewhat ironic to me given everything he said.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
June 23, 2024, 06:08:50 pm
Quote from: sminp on June 23, 2024, 05:10:40 pm
Sainz ended up off track but it was good hard racing for me and that seems to be the Sky view too. On the limit but not over it importantly. Sainz spent his interviewing complaining about Hamiltons overtake though and then finished it by accusing Leclerc of complaining too much which seemed somewhat ironic to me given everything he said.
It was a perfectly good move. Sometimes people. Make themselves look a bit silly.  But I guess Hamilton is replacing him
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 12:16:45 pm »
Multi year contract extension Stroll.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 12:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:16:45 pm
Multi year contract extension Stroll.

Gasly as well.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 12:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:16:45 pm
Multi year contract extension Stroll.
Daddy's boy

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 01:21:36 pm »
I bet those were tough negotiations.

"do you want to drive next year son?"
"yeah"
"alright that's that then"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 02:10:48 pm »
Hell never win a drivers title because hell always get trounced by his teammate.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 02:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 02:10:48 pm
Hell never win a drivers title because hell always get trounced by his teammate.

He'll never win a driver's title because he's not good enough
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 03:28:45 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:40:58 pm
Daddy's boy
You're not a bad driver, you just don't have Daddy to buy you an F1 team. Too bad he's the worst driver on the grid.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 03:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:28:45 pm
You're not a bad driver, you just don't have Daddy to buy you an F1 team. Too bad he's the worst driver on the grid.

he's not.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 03:50:57 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:47:29 pm
He'll never win a driver's title because he's not good enough

True, what I was alluding to was should Aston get Newey and build the greatest ever F1 car thats 2 seconds a lap faster than anything else on the grid Stroll still wouldnt win because my Nan would be faster round a F1 circuit, and shes dead.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 03:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 03:50:57 pm
True, what I was alluding to was should Aston get Newey and build the greatest ever F1 car thats 2 seconds a lap faster than anything else on the grid Stroll still wouldnt win because my Nan would be faster round a F1 circuit, and shes dead.

they could get together the stroll/sargeant dream team.

2 seconds a lap faster or not I'd still be surprised if they managed to get a 1-2 in a race.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 04:45:20 pm »
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 04:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:45:20 pm
Whose worse?

Well he's at Williams but it's not albon.

Stroll has actually had a couple of decent drives in the wet.
