Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 36573 times)

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 07:33:55 pm »
Brilliant Lando.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 07:35:38 pm »
A shame Russell didnt take Max out there
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 07:35:41 pm »
GWAAAAN LANDO LAD!!!
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 07:36:03 pm »
Two places in one lap to take the lead, Russell goes from first to third in one lap.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 07:36:28 pm »
See ya Tory boy
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 07:37:36 pm »
Mercedes doesnt seem to have the same pace today. Tyres/conditiins?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 07:38:40 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:37:36 pm
Mercedes doesnt seem to have the same pace today. Tyres/conditiins?

It is weird the conditions, the McLarens seem to love this mixed wet/dry track rain is coming though.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 07:40:15 pm »
SC.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 07:40:38 pm »
Surely they'll have to pit for new inters at some point, they're going to be destroying them by now...
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 07:41:24 pm »
Safety car surely!
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 07:41:34 pm »
Sargent continues to be a waste of time
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 07:41:38 pm »
Aww Norris didn't get in.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 07:42:03 pm »
Norris missed the window
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 07:42:38 pm »
Oh no. What have McLaren done
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 07:43:24 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:42:03 pm
Norris missed the window

Hopefully he's far enough ahead that SC will be a while.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 07:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 07:42:38 pm
Oh no. What have McLaren done

They didnt have a choice. The SC came out too late for Lando.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 07:44:15 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:43:24 pm
Hopefully he's far enough ahead that SC will be a while.
Thought he did but wasnt far enough ahead
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 07:44:16 pm »
100% Sargeant isn't there in 2025.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 07:44:20 pm »
That red bull release was very borderline
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 07:44:20 pm »
Alright. They had enough
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 07:44:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:44:20 pm
That red bull release was very borderline

It was unsafe. Should be a penalty for Max but it wont be.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 07:45:04 pm »
If Lando carries on the pre-SC pace he'll breeze past George and Max again anyway
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 07:45:05 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 07:44:16 pm
100% Sargeant isn't there in 2025.
Sounds like it might be Sainz
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 07:46:02 pm »
He was a bit unlucky with the SC as they took a while to confirm it and by then he was passed the pits.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 07:52:32 pm »
Ferrari did a Ferrari
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 07:53:16 pm »
Great move from Albon
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 07:54:05 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:53:16 pm
Great move from Albon

Absolutely incredible!
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 07:56:48 pm »
Has that HP logo been on the Ferrari all season? I dont remember seeing it, very ugly.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 08:00:04 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:56:48 pm
Has that HP logo been on the Ferrari all season? I dont remember seeing it, very ugly.

No. It turned up a few races ago and I agree.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 08:02:03 pm »
There's a definite dry line in some parts of the track now.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 08:07:14 pm »
Gasle is on slicks.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 08:07:44 pm »
Piastri should gamble to the slicks soon, hes got little to lose with Albon so far behind Hamilton but a lot to gain if it works
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 08:08:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:07:44 pm
Piastri should gamble to the slicks soon, hes got little to lose with Albon so far behind Hamilton but a lot to gain if it works

Piastri or Hamilton should at least. If it works they could lead the race.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 08:09:58 pm »
They hadn't fixed that ferrari after all
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 08:10:18 pm »
Lewis gambles! Interesting
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 08:12:19 pm »
Piastri changed tyres and he's ahead of Hamilton.
