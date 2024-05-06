« previous next »
Waited all that time for a Lando win and I missed it all watching Bruce Springsteen :(

FUCKING GET IN!!!

Only watched the Sky Sports 18 minute highlights but looked a fun race, was it as entertaining for the full race?
Quote from: iamnant on May  6, 2024, 10:58:46 am
Waited all that time for a Lando win and I missed it all watching Bruce Springsteen :(

FUCKING GET IN!!!

Only watched the Sky Sports 18 minute highlights but looked a fun race, was it as entertaining for the full race?

Id say it was, it was all very much about the McLarens, Piastri for the first half, but Norris even before the safety car was putting some impressive lap times, then the safety car and it was probably less exciting in terms of racing as Verstappen wasnt catching Norris and Leclerc wasnt catching Verstappen but then the excitement came from the anticipation rather then what was happening in the race itself.
That whole Trump turning up thing is really bugging me. Tainting the win. The fuck was Zac Brown thinking??
Quote from: iamnant on May  6, 2024, 10:58:46 am
Waited all that time for a Lando win and I missed it all watching Bruce Springsteen :(

FUCKING GET IN!!!

Only watched the Sky Sports 18 minute highlights but looked a fun race, was it as entertaining for the full race?

I enjoyed it, you could tell early on that the McLarens had pace to keep Verstappen close enough. For him to then make the mistake himself which caused a safety car was incredible, and after that it was all about how Lando drove and waiting on any further safety cars. Meanwhile, Sainz was out to get Piastri and there was a few other battles going on from P5-P15.

If there was a later safety car and Verstappen was able to get the softs on, it would have been interesting to see how matched that McLaren is, and how Norris would have driven with that pressure.
Quote from: Elzar on May  7, 2024, 10:54:43 am
I enjoyed it, you could tell early on that the McLarens had pace to keep Verstappen close enough. For him to then make the mistake himself which caused a safety car was incredible, and after that it was all about how Lando drove and waiting on any further safety cars. Meanwhile, Sainz was out to get Piastri and there was a few other battles going on from P5-P15.

If there was a later safety car and Verstappen was able to get the softs on, it would have been interesting to see how matched that McLaren is, and how Norris would have driven with that pressure.

Verstappen's mistake caused a very brief VSC and didn't change much no? It was Sargeant being shunted into the barrier that brought out the safety car Lando benefitted from?
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on May  7, 2024, 11:19:26 am
Verstappen's mistake caused a very brief VSC and didn't change much no? It was Sargeant being shunted into the barrier that brought out the safety car Lando benefitted from?

indeed.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on May  7, 2024, 11:19:26 am
Verstappen's mistake caused a very brief VSC and didn't change much no? It was Sargeant being shunted into the barrier that brought out the safety car Lando benefitted from?

Ahh yeah sorry, but I think he pitted earlier than he could have due to potential damage and was slowed down as a result.
Quote from: Elzar on May  7, 2024, 11:34:18 am
Ahh yeah sorry, but I think he pitted earlier than he could have due to potential damage and was slowed down as a result.

Yeah, Piastri's role at the beginning cannot be understated. Verstappen struggled to gap him, then he saw Norris' times post Perez pitting and made the mistake under pressure.
Comes to something when a sport can be defined by someone taking advantage of a safety car situation.
Quote from: stewil007 on May  7, 2024, 02:48:37 pm
Comes to something when a sport can be defined by someone taking advantage of a safety car situation.

nothing new there.
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  7, 2024, 03:26:26 pm
nothing new there.

to be honest, its what has turned me off the sport, it might have always been that way but when the race is decided by external factors it stops feeling like a race - different strategies in the pit lane i can handle, hard tyres, soft tyres etc
Quote from: stewil007 on May  7, 2024, 03:37:27 pm
to be honest, its what has turned me off the sport, it might have always been that way but when the race is decided by external factors it stops feeling like a race - different strategies in the pit lane i can handle, hard tyres, soft tyres etc

'external factors' as you call them have always been a part of F1.

people crashing
cars breaking down
tyres exploding
wheels falling off
some irish bloke running across the track
drain covers coming off

the list goes on and on.
Delighted for lando
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on May  7, 2024, 09:20:27 am
That whole Trump turning up thing is really bugging me. Tainting the win. The fuck was Zac Brown thinking??

To be fair to Trump at least he turned up with a papaya tan to show his support for McLaren.
Quote from: stewil007 on May  7, 2024, 03:37:27 pm
to be honest, its what has turned me off the sport, it might have always been that way but when the race is decided by external factors it stops feeling like a race - different strategies in the pit lane i can handle, hard tyres, soft tyres etc

Same in a lot of sports, dodgy ref decisions in football used to happen all the time, still happen now with VAR, and in F1 the virtual safety car makes it a little bit fairer when its used instead of a full safety car.
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on May  7, 2024, 09:20:27 am
That whole Trump turning up thing is really bugging me. Tainting the win. The fuck was Zac Brown thinking??

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZVfMuduE1s
Albon signs a new multi-year contract with Williams.

Either he thinks Williams are capable of not being a bottom team in the future or that he's been told no one higher up the grid are looking at him.
Probably a bit of both. Theyve made some progress under Vowles and I think theyll improve further.
Might be in a holding pattern till the 2026 merry-go-round. Might be yesterday's man by then, though.
Mixed rumours coming from the Merc camp. They're either bringing the remaining upgrades for Imola and have a better understanding of how to set the car up or are limiting the upgrades because they still don't know how the front wing is effecting the rest of the set up still.

Ferrari think their upgrades will get them three tenths  ;D
Newey said he's staying in F1
They are not having fun in FP1. The gravel is getting a lot of attention.
Albon's car conked out, they went to an ad break and the first ad was for duracell saying how they sponsor Williams. Fantastic.
I think quali is going to be very very interesting tomorrow.
5 cars out in the first corner of the f2 sprint after a bit of a mad crash

2 red flags this morning in FP1 from Alonso and Perez.

This track is causing a few issues!
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:39:15 pm
5 cars out in the first corner of the f2 sprint after a bit of a mad crash

2 red flags this morning in FP1 from Alonso and Perez.

This track is causing a few issues!

It maybe the best we could hope for to make this race more interesting.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:42:48 pm
It maybe the best we could hope for to make this race more interesting.

Word seems to be that Mclaren has the faster car this weekend and Red Bull have been struggling maybe even behind Ferrari. Every chance the race isnt a run away from Verstappen, although his own racing might seperate that.
