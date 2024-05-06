Waited all that time for a Lando win and I missed it all watching Bruce Springsteen



FUCKING GET IN!!!



Only watched the Sky Sports 18 minute highlights but looked a fun race, was it as entertaining for the full race?



I enjoyed it, you could tell early on that the McLarens had pace to keep Verstappen close enough. For him to then make the mistake himself which caused a safety car was incredible, and after that it was all about how Lando drove and waiting on any further safety cars. Meanwhile, Sainz was out to get Piastri and there was a few other battles going on from P5-P15.If there was a later safety car and Verstappen was able to get the softs on, it would have been interesting to see how matched that McLaren is, and how Norris would have driven with that pressure.