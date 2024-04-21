I dont think Stroll has ever beaten a teammate over a season in the head to head, so hes never going to win a WDC ever.



Rosberg is probably Sky's worst co-comm, but I enjoyed him calling out Croft for just not understanding the race situation on several occasions....



He beat Sirotkin, but not the greatest achievement that the sport has ever seen and I agree with your point. Even Perez trounced him, so the only way Stoll wins a WDC is in an utterly dominant car, with an utterly shite driver alongside him. Even with such as an advantage as the current Red Bull though, I'd still have doubts.The clearly growing tension between Croft and Rosberg was probably the most interesting part of the race. Not a big fan of Rosberg, but Croft is just awful. For people new to the sport, they're getting so much misinformation week-in, week-out. Nevermind the technical/strategic nuances, he doesn't even get basic race events right. "He's come out ahead of Alonso". Nope, it's Stroll he's come out ahead of. Alonso is 20 seconds down the road you idiot. "He's reeling him in". Nope, the gap has been like that for 8-10 laps. Shit like that every fucking race. I'd honestly rather have James Allen back. What's the point in a commentator who can't accurately describe events?