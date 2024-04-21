« previous next »
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #640 on: April 21, 2024, 09:56:13 am
Red Bull would have been 1-2 without the safety car though. Had to pit when the SC came out and Perez lost track position to Norris and Leclerc who had both not long been in and didnt need to stop under the SC.
Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #641 on: April 21, 2024, 09:59:40 am
Quote from: Graeme on April 21, 2024, 09:56:13 am
Red Bull would have been 1-2 without the safety car though. Had to pit when the SC came out and Perez lost track position to Norris and Leclerc.

Yeah but in that situation, swap Perez for Leclerc and he gets past both the other two. Probably Lando too in that situation. On both Restarts Max was able to pull out nearly 1 and a half seconds in less than 2/3rd of a lap. That's how much faster that Red Bull is with a top driver. Max and was lapping 6/10ths faster than Perez a lap when both were in clear air. That's just massive.
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #642 on: April 21, 2024, 10:38:47 am
Ive probably said this numerous times on here, but what is the point in the 10 second penalty for Stroll? He was dead last anyway at the time the penalty was issued, and it completely nullifies the punishment. Ricciardo has his race ended. If you wreck another drivers race your punishment should include the start of the next one.
bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #643 on: April 21, 2024, 11:26:56 am
Stroll is a clown, I'm really bored of him stinking up a decent seat now. He's still arrogant, still refuses to admit mistakes after 7+ years in the sport.

The AI-generated car labels that flash on and off can get in the bin.

Liberty were clearly concerned to reassure us that the event was a sellout. Given the huge banners covering stands, I think it sold out the same way the Etihad sells out.

Rosberg is probably Sky's worst co-comm, but I enjoyed him calling out Croft for just not understanding the race situation on several occasions.
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #644 on: April 21, 2024, 11:31:01 am
Yeah I thought Rosberg struggled on comms at times, hes insightful to have around the production but not in the commentary box.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #645 on: April 21, 2024, 11:35:01 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 21, 2024, 11:26:56 am
Stroll is a clown, I'm really bored of him stinking up a decent seat now. He's still arrogant, still refuses to admit mistakes after 7+ years in the sport.

The AI-generated car labels that flash on and off can get in the bin.

Liberty were clearly concerned to reassure us that the event was a sellout. Given the huge banners covering stands, I think it sold out the same way the Etihad sells out.

Rosberg is probably Sky's worst co-comm, but I enjoyed him calling out Croft for just not understanding the race situation on several occasions.

those 2 'stands' around towards the end of the lap have never had a single spectator in since the place was built. I doubt they're even viable as spectator spots these days.
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #646 on: April 21, 2024, 11:56:28 am
Quote from: Darren G on April 21, 2024, 09:52:13 am
Yeah, really good drive from Lando that. That being said, Perez is so poor.  I know that Max is brilliant, but the pace discrepancy here between him and Perez today was borderline ridiculous.  Lovely moment for Zhou at the end.

Yeah when you consider Verstappen was able to pull away from Norris after one of the safety cars at about 2 seconds he wasnt pushing and Perez was still a long way back from Norris and Verstappen.

Edit: just seen you said the same thing in your follow up!
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #647 on: April 21, 2024, 12:02:03 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 21, 2024, 11:26:56 am
Stroll is a clown, I'm really bored of him stinking up a decent seat now. He's still arrogant, still refuses to admit mistakes after 7+ years in the sport.

The AI-generated car labels that flash on and off can get in the bin.

Liberty were clearly concerned to reassure us that the event was a sellout. Given the huge banners covering stands, I think it sold out the same way the Etihad sells out.

Rosberg is probably Sky's worst co-comm, but I enjoyed him calling out Croft for just not understanding the race situation on several occasions.

Bringing some of that together can you imagine if Newey does jump ship to Aston Martin and you have Stroll driving an untouchable Adrian Newey car and winning a world championship would be about as deserved as a Man City title
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #648 on: April 21, 2024, 12:45:10 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on April 21, 2024, 12:02:03 pm
Bringing some of that together can you imagine if Newey does jump ship to Aston Martin and you have Stroll driving an untouchable Adrian Newey car and winning a world championship would be about as deserved as a Man City title

I dont think Stroll has ever beaten a teammate over a season in the head to head, so hes never going to win a WDC ever.
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #649 on: April 21, 2024, 12:53:15 pm
Quote from: Graeme on April 21, 2024, 12:45:10 pm
I dont think Stroll has ever beaten a teammate over a season in the head to head, so hes never going to win a WDC ever.

Your probably right of course, Im just being silly but the fact Stroll still has a seat suggests to me that daddy isnt as worried about being successful as he is about his son being successful, if he was thinking about the team and his own success then Junior would have been out on his arse years ago.
Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #650 on: April 21, 2024, 01:08:47 pm
Quote from: Graeme on April 21, 2024, 12:45:10 pm
I dont think Stroll has ever beaten a teammate over a season in the head to head, so hes never going to win a WDC ever.

He beat Sirotkin, but not the greatest achievement that the sport has ever seen and I agree with your point. Even Perez trounced him, so the only way Stoll wins a WDC is in an utterly dominant car, with an utterly shite driver alongside him. Even with such as an advantage as the current Red Bull though, I'd still have doubts.

Quote from: bradders1011 on April 21, 2024, 11:26:56 am
....
Rosberg is probably Sky's worst co-comm, but I enjoyed him calling out Croft for just not understanding the race situation on several occasions....

The clearly growing tension between Croft and Rosberg was probably the most interesting part of the race.  Not a big fan of Rosberg, but Croft is just awful. For people new to the sport, they're getting so much misinformation week-in, week-out. Nevermind the technical/strategic nuances, he doesn't even get basic race events right.  "He's come out ahead of Alonso". Nope, it's Stroll he's come out ahead of. Alonso is 20 seconds down the road you idiot.  "He's reeling him in". Nope, the gap has been like that for 8-10 laps. Shit like that every fucking race.  I'd honestly rather have James Allen back.  What's the point in a commentator who can't accurately describe events?
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #651 on: April 21, 2024, 01:27:49 pm
stroll will win an f1 world championship at around the same time that satan goes to work on a snowmobile
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #652 on: April 21, 2024, 02:37:33 pm
Danny Ric absolutely fuming because Stroll still refusing to accept responsibility for their crash. Stroll is a moron.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #653 on: April 25, 2024, 04:10:35 pm
Newey to leave Red Bull
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #654 on: April 25, 2024, 04:33:48 pm
I'm sure either Hamilton's move to Ferrari, or Alonso's decision to extend at Aston Martin is a result of him heading to one of those teams.
jillcwhomever

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #655 on: April 25, 2024, 05:18:46 pm
This has been on the cards for a while. It's not clear whether he is heading for Aston Martin or going to Italy. At least then we will see if Horner's view of Red Bull being fine if AN leaves is accurate or not.
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #656 on: April 25, 2024, 05:55:04 pm
This was behind Hamilton's Ferrari move imo
dirkster

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #657 on: April 25, 2024, 05:55:12 pm
Fucking hell, that's a bit of a bombshell! Come back to McLaren Adrian. Time to come home!!
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #658 on: April 25, 2024, 06:10:50 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April 25, 2024, 05:18:46 pm
This has been on the cards for a while. It's not clear whether he is heading for Aston Martin or going to Italy. At least then we will see if Horner's view of Red Bull being fine if AN leaves is accurate or not.

This is hes been there for nearly 20 years, over that time you would think his deputies and colleagues would have learnt enough from him that they would still be competitive for a while yet.
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #659 on: April 25, 2024, 06:29:22 pm
He cant join another F1 team until 2027 apparently. Contracted to the end of 2025 and must serve a year of gardening leave after that.
RedSince86

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #660 on: April 25, 2024, 06:38:28 pm
Come home to Williams Adrian, bring us back to the top.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #661 on: April 25, 2024, 06:43:31 pm
I hope he likes gardening.
jillcwhomever

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #662 on: April 25, 2024, 06:45:46 pm
I seem to recall he had to go on gardening leave before, perhaps when he had originally left Williams.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #663 on: April 25, 2024, 06:46:02 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 25, 2024, 06:43:31 pm
I hope he likes gardening.

He'll aerodynamic the fuck out of a ride on lawnmower :P
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #664 on: April 25, 2024, 06:49:34 pm
If this is because of the Horner shite then it could be a power play.

If not then I think it's down to a personal challenge. He has literally done all he can and taken F1 as far as he can. Move back to the Americas cup or another Motorsport
sminp

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #665 on: April 25, 2024, 09:44:44 pm
Quote from: Graeme on April 25, 2024, 06:29:22 pm
He cant join another F1 team until 2027 apparently. Contracted to the end of 2025 and must serve a year of gardening leave after that.

Thats not what Andrew Benson (BBC) is reporting. He says Neweys contract expires in 2025 so hed be free to work in 2026 anyway but that Newey believes he can negotiate an exit that allows him to join a team for next season.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #666 on: Yesterday at 09:28:37 am
Hulkenberg to leave Haas at the end of the season
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #667 on: Yesterday at 10:17:15 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:28:37 am
Hulkenberg to leave Haas at the end of the season

he's going back to sauber.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #668 on: Yesterday at 11:38:51 am
Bearman in at Haas?
jillcwhomever

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #669 on: Yesterday at 11:40:55 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 25, 2024, 06:49:34 pm
If this is because of the Horner shite then it could be a power play.

If not then I think it's down to a personal challenge. He has literally done all he can and taken F1 as far as he can. Move back to the Americas cup or another Motorsport

It's been pretty well known that he's not been impressed by the goings on with Horner.
Raid

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #670 on: Yesterday at 12:09:36 pm
Mad that Red Bull would opt to protect Horner over keeping Newey.
TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #671 on: Yesterday at 01:13:23 pm
Newey is 65. Maybe 3 or 4 years left at most???

You can win without newey
bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #672 on: Today at 11:42:08 pm
Anybody watch that Abu Dhabi Autonomous race?

They're putting a brave face on it, but it was not good. The cars basically didn't work, kept just stopping and spinning. It's undoubtedly impressive that machines can navigate a track by themselves, but I won't be setting my alarm for the next race.
