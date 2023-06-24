« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 16734 times)

Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 08:13:21 pm »
Offline Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #481 on: Today at 04:12:45 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:13:21 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/68517911
Max really does surround himself with dickheads. Only interesting thing happening this weekend.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #482 on: Today at 11:13:55 am »
So Marko leaked the chats then? Amazing 😂
Offline Elzar

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #483 on: Today at 01:34:14 pm »
Feels like there is a delay with the safety calls at the circuit this weekend. Hulkenberg yesterday, and the f2 cars actually had the safety car out on track and the call didnt come through for a while still.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #484 on: Today at 05:00:51 pm »
Hate this race. One day there will be a serious incident and it will be too late.
Offline Paul_h

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #485 on: Today at 05:02:01 pm »
race about to kick off.
Looking forward to another red bull 1-2. Not.
At least Oliver Bearman is of interest. Youngest Brit in F1 history..
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #486 on: Today at 05:05:19 pm »
He's done really well almost made the third practice.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #487 on: Today at 05:06:25 pm »
I thought Norris moved before the lights went out.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #488 on: Today at 05:06:26 pm »
Great overtake by Piastri.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #489 on: Today at 05:07:39 pm »
al peen may as well just DNS and save themselves the embarrassment.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #490 on: Today at 05:14:47 pm »
First safety car, stroll into the wall.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #491 on: Today at 05:18:37 pm »
"I'm in the wall"
"can you bring it back lance?"
"no, I'm in the fucking wall"
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #492 on: Today at 05:19:27 pm »
Norris and Hamilton stayed out.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #493 on: Today at 05:25:24 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:19:27 pm
Norris and Hamilton stayed out.
Dont think either had a choice as theyd have double stacked and been held up for a long time.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #494 on: Today at 05:30:10 pm »
No further action for Norris.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #495 on: Today at 05:51:22 pm »
What a dreadful race this is.
Online iamnant

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #496 on: Today at 05:54:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:51:22 pm
What a dreadful race this is.
Race on a Saturday, no Brundle or Ted, boring Red Bull 1-2 and in a murderous, sexist, homophobic, corrupt hell hole of a country. This is just horrendous all round.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #497 on: Today at 05:56:46 pm »
I've no fucking idea but what's the number of overtakes been in this race in the past? it looks like it's really difficult to pass.

another brilliantly designed circuit.

"but it's really fast!!!"

nobody fucking cares if they average some more mph per lap than somewhere else.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #498 on: Today at 06:03:18 pm »
It is difficult to pass there isn't enough room, I just despise these circuits it does nothing for formula one.
Online iamnant

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #499 on: Today at 06:03:47 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:56:46 pm
I've no fucking idea but what's the number of overtakes been in this race in the past? it looks like it's really difficult to pass.

another brilliantly designed circuit.

"but it's really fast!!!"

nobody fucking cares if they average some more mph per lap than somewhere else.
33 in 2022
36 in 2023

Not that I counted them myself!

It's a shite track and looks fucking deadly, and is just a vanity project for the scum that run the country who just want them to go fast and couldn't care less if they crash.
