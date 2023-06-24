https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/68517911
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Norris and Hamilton stayed out.
What a dreadful race this is.
I've no fucking idea but what's the number of overtakes been in this race in the past? it looks like it's really difficult to pass.another brilliantly designed circuit. "but it's really fast!!!" nobody fucking cares if they average some more mph per lap than somewhere else.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]