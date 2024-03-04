« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 15069 times)

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #400 on: March 4, 2024, 11:27:48 am »
I'd actually watch F1 more if Max went to Merc and drove their shit box and RB has two drivers who are the next step down from Max. That would certainly settle the debate between Newney's brilliance and Max's insane talent.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #401 on: March 4, 2024, 11:39:36 am »
Quote from: Graeme on March  4, 2024, 09:06:14 am
What are the Verstappen's motives here? As much as a bellend as Horner is, he's led Red Bull through two periods of absolute dominance, and if it hadn't have been for Honda's very poor early showings as an engine supplier then Mercedes wouldn't have had as much of that middle success that they did. What do they gain from forcing Red Bull's hand? I mean, it can't a supportive stance for the employee can it? Jos has been known to give his partners a battering or two so it's not that. Does Horner limit their control in the team and they want more power? Might backfire if Horner goes and Newey follows him.


Spoilt shit Verstappen's first world title was 100% down to Horner.

It was Horner who bullied that twat Michael Masi into breaking the rules to pretty much guarantee Verstappen the win, cheating Hamilton out of No8.

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #402 on: March 4, 2024, 11:51:34 am »
I dont think the Bahrain race was helped by both Mercedes drivers and Leclerc having technical issues.

Mercedes had over-heating and battery problems caused by closing the engine cooling louvres before the race (great idea). They reckon this was costing them about 0.4s per lap. Leclerc had braking issues which they reckon was costing him 0.6s per lap at the beginning when the car was heavier. Verstappen finished 25s ahead of the nearest non Red Bull car which over 57-laps is 0.44s per lap. So both teams think their race pace wouldnt be too far off Verstappen without those issues (although its likely Verstappen wasnt pushing for the second half of the race). 

Im going to watching the next couple of races and hope the racing starts to improve but I dont think I can sit through another season like last season.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #403 on: March 4, 2024, 04:21:41 pm »
Mohammed Ben Sulayem: FIA President under investigation for alleged attempt to interfere over F1 race

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/68465516

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #404 on: March 4, 2024, 09:08:14 pm »
Whod have thought
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #405 on: March 5, 2024, 09:10:28 am »
So we have a knobhead team principal has been having an affair/flirting/whatever with a colleague, and we have the FIA President interfering in the result of a race. One of these stories is getting 10 times the press coverage than the other.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #406 on: March 5, 2024, 09:14:43 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  4, 2024, 09:08:14 pm
Whod have thought

I am shocked Duvva, shocked I tell you
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #407 on: March 5, 2024, 10:36:33 am »
Since Liberty took over the sport has slowly but surely becoming a bit of a mess.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #408 on: March 5, 2024, 10:53:02 am »
Quote from: clinical on March  5, 2024, 10:36:33 am
Since Liberty took over the sport has slowly but surely becoming a bit of a mess.


Corrupt Arab aristocrats used to getting their own way
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #409 on: March 5, 2024, 01:44:55 pm »
Liberty/f1 and the fia are really not the same thing in the slightest. Both have plenty to criticise them for regardless but there no connection there
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #410 on: March 5, 2024, 02:12:56 pm »
Who would have guessed that the days of Bernie would be less controversial than Liberty F1 :P
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #411 on: March 5, 2024, 11:37:23 pm »
I see theres another report of Sulayem from the Las Vegas GP, trying to get it cancelled. Not quite as dodgy as interfering with race results but hes looking shadier by the day
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 07:06:20 am »
the bloke seems dodgy as fuck. that's at least 3 instances of 'weird' behaviour from him in the past 6 months or so that I can think of, and my memory is shite.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 08:55:15 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  5, 2024, 11:37:23 pm
I see theres another report of Sulayem from the Las Vegas GP, trying to get it cancelled. Not quite as dodgy as interfering with race results but hes looking shadier by the day

I don't get the motives for him to get it cancelled.

I know the obvious one is money as I'm sure there was some sort of compensation due if Vegas couldn't get the licence to do the race. But surely the reputational damage to F1 cancelling a race like that at the last minute and the cost to pay back fans would be worse.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 09:24:19 am »
It's embarrassing that there is more intrigue of the track than on it. The FIA have always been corrupt, this is not new and watch it get swept under the table. I've taken a step back from F1 since Lewis got shafted so it's great to see it eating itself. Like most sports its lost its integrity and nothing is bringing it back.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 12:25:56 pm »
New to going to a race, only one I've ever been to is Melbourne YEARS ago, really want to go to Silverstone next year, does anyone know the best place or the place to buy tickets (when they go on sale obviously not yet!)?

Cheers
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 12:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 12:25:56 pm
New to going to a race, only one I've ever been to is Melbourne YEARS ago, really want to go to Silverstone next year, does anyone know the best place or the place to buy tickets (when they go on sale obviously not yet!)?

Cheers

When I went I got them direct from Silverstone https://www.silverstone.co.uk/

There are other resellers out there, and you can buy packages, but I always feel safer buying direct from the track owners.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 12:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 12:25:56 pm
New to going to a race, only one I've ever been to is Melbourne YEARS ago, really want to go to Silverstone next year, does anyone know the best place or the place to buy tickets (when they go on sale obviously not yet!)?

Cheers

Think we got ours off the Silverstone site when we went a few years ago but there are a number of legit sites inc F1s own.

Id sign up for email updates on when they are released as tickets go quite quickly

Melbourne was my first ever, got cheap tickets when travelling there in 2000. Was Jenson Buttons first F1 race
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 12:42:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 12:41:09 pm
Think we got ours off the Silverstone site when we went a few years ago but there are a number of legit sites inc F1s own.

Id sign up for email updates on when they are released as tickets go quite quickly

Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 12:39:35 pm
When I went I got them direct from Silverstone https://www.silverstone.co.uk/

There are other resellers out there, and you can buy packages, but I always feel safer buying direct from the track owners.

Thanks folks, I was thinking of getting them direct, will sign up for alerts. Cheers!
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 05:25:35 pm »
I used to love going to Silverstone, mind you be prepared to wait for hours on end getting out again. There are motor racing groups from which you can get tickets from but most of those seem to be rip-offs. I used to get a ticket from Silverstone and then book a coach, they are usually advertised in local papers a couple of months before the event.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #420 on: Today at 11:21:11 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:25:35 pm
I used to love going to Silverstone, mind you be prepared to wait for hours on end getting out again. There are motor racing groups from which you can get tickets from but most of those seem to be rip-offs. I used to get a ticket from Silverstone and then book a coach, they are usually advertised in local papers a couple of months before the event.

Thank you. We are looking to camp and I'll go direct to Silverstone for the tickets defo.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #421 on: Today at 12:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 11:21:11 am
Thank you. We are looking to camp and I'll go direct to Silverstone for the tickets defo.
I tried buying some tickets a couple of years ago. I don't know whether the system has changed, but once you put the tickets in your basket you check out and then you're put into a long waiting queue. But as they continue to sell more tickets, the price of your ticket increases.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #422 on: Today at 12:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:29:44 pm
I tried buying some tickets a couple of years ago. I don't know whether the system has changed, but once you put the tickets in your basket you check out and then you're put into a long waiting queue. But as they continue to sell more tickets, the price of your ticket increases.

That is actually outrageous  ;D

This country, man. Everything is monetised to its eyeballs anyway but it doesn't stop profiteering/price gouging being rampant as well.
