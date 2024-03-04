I dont think the Bahrain race was helped by both Mercedes drivers and Leclerc having technical issues.



Mercedes had over-heating and battery problems caused by closing the engine cooling louvres before the race (great idea). They reckon this was costing them about 0.4s per lap. Leclerc had braking issues which they reckon was costing him 0.6s per lap at the beginning when the car was heavier. Verstappen finished 25s ahead of the nearest non Red Bull car which over 57-laps is 0.44s per lap. So both teams think their race pace wouldnt be too far off Verstappen without those issues (although its likely Verstappen wasnt pushing for the second half of the race).



Im going to watching the next couple of races and hope the racing starts to improve but I dont think I can sit through another season like last season.

