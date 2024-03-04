What are the Verstappen's motives here? As much as a bellend as Horner is, he's led Red Bull through two periods of absolute dominance, and if it hadn't have been for Honda's very poor early showings as an engine supplier then Mercedes wouldn't have had as much of that middle success that they did. What do they gain from forcing Red Bull's hand? I mean, it can't a supportive stance for the employee can it? Jos has been known to give his partners a battering or two so it's not that. Does Horner limit their control in the team and they want more power? Might backfire if Horner goes and Newey follows him.
Since Liberty took over the sport has slowly but surely becoming a bit of a mess.
I see theres another report of Sulayem from the Las Vegas GP, trying to get it cancelled. Not quite as dodgy as interfering with race results but hes looking shadier by the day
New to going to a race, only one I've ever been to is Melbourne YEARS ago, really want to go to Silverstone next year, does anyone know the best place or the place to buy tickets (when they go on sale obviously not yet!)?Cheers
Think we got ours off the Silverstone site when we went a few years ago but there are a number of legit sites inc F1s own. Id sign up for email updates on when they are released as tickets go quite quickly
When I went I got them direct from Silverstone https://www.silverstone.co.uk/There are other resellers out there, and you can buy packages, but I always feel safer buying direct from the track owners.
I used to love going to Silverstone, mind you be prepared to wait for hours on end getting out again. There are motor racing groups from which you can get tickets from but most of those seem to be rip-offs. I used to get a ticket from Silverstone and then book a coach, they are usually advertised in local papers a couple of months before the event.
Thank you. We are looking to camp and I'll go direct to Silverstone for the tickets defo.
I tried buying some tickets a couple of years ago. I don't know whether the system has changed, but once you put the tickets in your basket you check out and then you're put into a long waiting queue. But as they continue to sell more tickets, the price of your ticket increases.
