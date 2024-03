Without any other knowledge at all and after seeing a few messages of very soft as fuck stuff I don't get it? Is there a particular message or something where he is doing anything other than trying it on?



He's a cheating prick that we know for certain, but fired from his position?



Looks like she was on a fishing expedition for a while there in some of those messages. Sure some might say she could have felt pressured but that's not how some of those messages read.



There must be more to this I am missing?