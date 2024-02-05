« previous next »
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #120 on: February 5, 2024, 10:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on February  5, 2024, 08:54:29 pm
Sent an inappropriate photograph to a female colleague
horny Horner aye
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #121 on: February 5, 2024, 10:49:20 pm »
blatantly a euphemism for sending her a picture of his cock and balls.
Online bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #122 on: February 5, 2024, 10:55:10 pm »
It was only this

Online bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #123 on: February 5, 2024, 11:07:55 pm »
New Sauber looks great.

Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #124 on: February 5, 2024, 11:21:07 pm »
Really? Half it it is, yet again, dull exposed carbon fibre.   Although its the best of the 3 liveries revealed so far because at least a bit of bright colour to it.
Online bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #125 on: February 5, 2024, 11:27:25 pm »
Yeah, it's actually an interesting colour. We haven't had green for a while as well. We've got to get used to bare carbon until they come up with a way of compensating for the weight.
Offline Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #126 on: February 6, 2024, 06:21:51 am »
Offline Qston

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #127 on: February 6, 2024, 08:12:01 am »
Offline Elzar

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #128 on: February 6, 2024, 09:27:50 am »
Maybe he gifted them the Bottas 2024 calendar for Christmas?
Online bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #129 on: February 6, 2024, 09:56:54 am »
Quote from: Elzar on February  6, 2024, 09:27:50 am
Maybe he gifted them the Bottas 2024 calendar for Christmas?

With his face glued over VB's.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #130 on: February 6, 2024, 12:14:37 pm »
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #131 on: February 6, 2024, 01:21:41 pm »
Ah, the old 'Brett Farve'
Online bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #132 on: February 7, 2024, 01:20:54 pm »
Sprint weekend format changed so it's:

Fri: FP1 - Sprint qualy
Sat: Sprint race - GP qualy
Sun: GP

The Saturday switch seems off - if someone bins it into the wall or lunches their gearbox they're going to miss the GP qualifying surely? A major issue during the sprint race issue effectively ends your weekend on Saturday morning.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #133 on: February 7, 2024, 01:27:41 pm »
So basically binning off FP2 and 3. Means teams will have to have all their sighter and race distance practice laps into FP1.

But 'Fan engagement' and ticket sales I guess...
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #134 on: February 7, 2024, 02:54:11 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on February  7, 2024, 01:27:41 pm
So basically binning off FP2 and 3. Means teams will have to have all their sighter and race distance practice laps into FP1.

But 'Fan engagement' and ticket sales I guess...

that's the same as last year though.

all they've done is move the sessions around.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #135 on: February 7, 2024, 02:56:46 pm »
al peen have lost pretty much all their colour as well.

any races in the rain where it's gloomy are going to look awful.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #136 on: February 7, 2024, 03:45:39 pm »
Yeah, aerial shots are going to be a real problem

Offline CornerFlag

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #137 on: February 7, 2024, 04:06:30 pm »
Maybe they can eventually make a provision that "Exposed carbon fibre should not constitute any more than 10% (pick a number, any number) of the external bodywork" or something along those lines.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #138 on: February 8, 2024, 12:58:56 pm »
Stake F1 Team Isn't Legally Allowed To Be Called That In Team's Home Country Of Switzerland

The team will operate as Kick F1 Team in countries where crypto gambling is illegal





Won't affect Ted, I'm sure he'll just carry on calling them Sauber anyway.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #139 on: February 9, 2024, 09:20:56 am »
One car not going the full carbon look is VCA RB, but maybe they should've



Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #140 on: February 9, 2024, 09:24:01 am »
it's nice to see a bit of colour, but it's just a not as good version of the TR livery from a few years back.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #141 on: February 9, 2024, 09:29:10 am »
I wonder how close that is to the car they turn up to testing with? Some pretty obvious changes from last year already, not least them going to the pull rod front suspension
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #142 on: February 9, 2024, 10:55:11 am »
D-Day for Horner, isn't it?
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #143 on: February 9, 2024, 10:57:47 am »
Yeah hearing is in progress currently
Online tubby

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #144 on: February 9, 2024, 10:58:04 am »
What's he actually been accused of?
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #145 on: February 9, 2024, 11:02:51 am »
Quote from: tubby on February  9, 2024, 10:58:04 am
What's he actually been accused of?
It's based around "Inappropriate behaviour" but it's well-guarded as to what's happened so far.  I've not heard much at all.
Offline Qston

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #146 on: February 9, 2024, 11:31:25 am »
Of the releases so far, my favourite is probably the Williams. The liveries this year are a weird collection.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #147 on: February 9, 2024, 12:52:30 pm »
One of the rule changes that's gone under the radar a bit is that teams get an extra engine per driver this season too, and DRS happens a lap sooner from a start/restart than previous seasons too.
Offline Elzar

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #148 on: February 9, 2024, 05:00:50 pm »
I actually like that VCARB car look, reminds me of a 90s football kit
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #149 on: February 9, 2024, 05:01:52 pm »
yeah best livery and shit name

What would be the worst names ever for teams?

Racing point was awful
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 09:25:12 am »
Nice

Offline clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 11:21:37 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  7, 2024, 01:20:54 pm
Sprint weekend format changed so it's:

Fri: FP1 - Sprint qualy
Sat: Sprint race - GP qualy
Sun: GP

The Saturday switch seems off - if someone bins it into the wall or lunches their gearbox they're going to miss the GP qualifying surely? A major issue during the sprint race issue effectively ends your weekend on Saturday morning.

WHy do they even persist with the sprint races. I reckon a large majority hate them
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 12:44:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:21:37 am
WHy do they even persist with the sprint races. I reckon a large majority hate them

the vast majority of what?

in general I prefer watching a race to a practice session.
Online Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #153 on: Today at 10:45:49 am »
Whats the rationale behind most cars being exposed carbon fibre instead of actual liveries?
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #154 on: Today at 10:49:47 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 10:45:49 am
Whats the rationale behind most cars being exposed carbon fibre instead of actual liveries?


weight.
Online Romford_Red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #155 on: Today at 11:05:06 am »
Quote from: Graeme on February  5, 2024, 08:54:29 pm
Sent an inappropriate photograph to a female colleague

Dude should know better. You can't be working for Red Bull and be sending girls pictures of you drinking a Monster.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #156 on: Today at 11:10:49 am »
the ferrari is red.
Online Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #157 on: Today at 11:15:34 am »
Does paint really weigh that much?
