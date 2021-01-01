« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January  (Read 23806 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 07:43:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:20:56 pm
Fishing for clicks, the rat faced c*nt
and succeeding.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Legacy Fan
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 07:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:40:15 pm
Neil Atkinson summed it up quite well - Im paraphrasing but the jist was ignore Mancunians talking about Liverpool as it wont be in good faith.

Honestly dont know why people get so wound up by it, off the top of my head he predicted Salah to leave us for PSG, United to win a title before we did and their defence being better than ours at the start of this season.

Just leave him to it.

I cannot understand why anyone wastes their time with this gibberish.

Do they listen to Neville then log on to the DM online to see the latest on the Danish royal family to round off the evening? ;D
Offline Air Jota

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 07:47:59 pm »
Neville is an absolute moron, always has been. This is the same guy that said that United would win the league before we did with Klopp (and this is after we finished with 98 points and won the Cl)

Offline Oldmanmick

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:31:29 pm
More like the 'I'm terrified of Liverpool' drug.

We scare the living daylight out of him. He sees us in his nightmares. His hate is driven by fear.

He also talks utter garbage in order to generate attention:boring

Dissing us has become something of a comfort blanket for him. He's struggling to come to terms with what's happened over the past decade. We saw how much he was hurting when he ran all the way down to our end to celebrate at OT when Ferdinand scored that late winner. Istanbul was the contributory factor in that little episode. Poor lad now hasn't even got Ferguson to over-ride our successes, instead he has another manager who's obviously not up to the job, & a whole host of players who are not up 'for' the job.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 07:51:05 pm »
Neville's face when Redknapp says Brailsford has a touch of the David Brent about him ;D
Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 07:57:07 pm »
Its not Spurs finishing above us that Neville needs to be called up on, its that he said they could/would finish ahead of Arsenal as well.

The guy is so obsessed with being right that he throws out every scenario. As Carragher said he predicts every outcome possible and doesnt stick with his predictions.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • Legacy Fan
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 07:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 07:21:22 pm
Gary Neville in another "I'm trying to generate clicks to Sky Sports with an obviously woeful opinion that I don't actually believe but I will defend to the death because I get paid to do so" shocker.

Cancel your Sky subscriptions.

This. Sick to death of people complaining about the twat and paying Sky a subs with their hard earned. Just cancel FFS and watch matches on one of a million free or low paid options FFS.
Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 07:58:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:51:05 pm
Neville's face when Redknapp says Brailsford has a touch of the David Brent about him ;D

He is right as well. Just because the guy knows how to manage a push bike team, doesnt mean he knows anything about football.
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 08:12:35 pm »
I know zero about Brailsford ... but it sounds like he's some kind of sports psychology guy.  if so, surely to shit all big clubs have already got one on retainer already, and whoever MU use has made zero difference to their player's mentalities.
Offline Agent99

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1769 on: Yesterday at 08:13:20 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:51:05 pm
Neville's face when Redknapp says Brailsford has a touch of the David Brent about him ;D
Remember when Southampton brought in Clive Woodward to be their Performance Director? Successful times.
Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
« Reply #1770 on: Yesterday at 08:21:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:12:35 pm
I know zero about Brailsford ... but it sounds like he's some kind of sports psychology guy.  if so, surely to shit all big clubs have already got one on retainer already, and whoever MU use has made zero difference to their player's mentalities.

He is going to be shite. Man knows bikes. He doesnt know football.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • Legacy Fan
« Reply #1771 on: Yesterday at 08:24:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:58:31 pm
He is right as well. Just because the guy knows how to manage a push bike team, doesnt mean he knows anything about football.
He is. Keane reluctantly said he can do well (I don't think he believed it). Just know Neville will ask Redknapp not to do Manc game anytime soon.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • Legacy Fan
« Reply #1772 on: Yesterday at 08:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:13:20 pm
Remember when Southampton brought in Clive Woodward to be their Performance Director? Successful times.
Let's hope!
Offline JJ Red

« Reply #1773 on: Yesterday at 08:32:06 pm »
Would have thought Spurs' style would play right into Utd's hands (Utd being able to sit deep and break) but once again they looked (to me anyway) second best for big portions of the game...just like the Villa game...and the Bournemouth game...
Offline Terry de Niro

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1774 on: Yesterday at 08:32:09 pm »
Anything that Ratboy, Sister fingering c*nt predicts, bet against it.
Quids in.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Legacy Fan
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1775 on: Yesterday at 08:32:41 pm »
I wouldn't dismiss Brailsford out of hand, but it's not marginal gains they need. It's a systemic overhaul that will take years to bear fruit (if successful). Not forgetting the head start other teams have. FFP is an issue too. Which players will accept going there on less money than their current crop? And which players will accept leaving?
Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
« Reply #1776 on: Yesterday at 08:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:32:41 pm
I wouldn't dismiss Brailsford out of hand, but it's not marginal gains they need. It's a systemic overhaul that will take years to bear fruit (if successful). Not forgetting the head start other teams have. FFP is an issue too. Which players will accept going there on less money than their current crop? And which players will accept leaving?

Problem is to implement a structure you need a manager that buys into that mindset and that has everybody on board. That can happen in lowly sports like cycling but football is a different beast.
Offline Gili Gulu

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1777 on: Yesterday at 08:52:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:14:18 pm
Neville thinks Spurs will finish above Liverpool…



He also thinks Raya is better than Alisson, Saliba is better than VVD, Ben White is better than Trent and Saka is better than Salah.

Regarding Spurs, I remember their home game against Everton just before Christmas.
Everton absolutely battered them and should have won, so I'm doubtful.
Offline Peabee

  • Matchday Commentator
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1778 on: Yesterday at 09:09:40 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:14:18 pm
Neville thinks Spurs will finish above Liverpool

He generally just says what he wishes to be true.
Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1779 on: Yesterday at 09:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:09:40 pm
He generally just says what he wishes to be true.
Yeah, not a chance he thinks spurs finish above us.
Offline Peabee

  • Matchday Commentator
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1780 on: Yesterday at 09:23:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:15:51 pm
Yeah, not a chance he thinks spurs finish above us.

He's a knob. The only player in the last 20 years or so to use their testimonial money for personal gain, yet he projects himself as a socialist, while at the same time buying up areas of Manchester for redevelopments that price out locals. Just a horrible little rat really.
Offline decosabute

  • Legacy Fan
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1781 on: Yesterday at 09:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:20:48 pm
He thinks if SPurs get their players back they can finish above us. What happens when we get our players back you fuckin' rat?

Only catching up to this now. This is incredible, even by ratboy's usual, "I'm going to say what I wish would happen as though it's fact" standards of absolute shite talking.

If we beat Bournemouth, we're 8 above Spurs. We also have them at Anfield second half of the season. They also still have to go places like Newcastle and Villa and Chelsea. The gap will only widen if anything.
Online 1892tillforever

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1782 on: Yesterday at 09:47:10 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:14:54 pm
Neville saying Spurs are going to be better than Liverpool and Arsenal

Im just getting that written down and noted
Their xG against is 16th in the league  ;D They will struggle to get top 4/5. to be honest, Ratty saying that guarantees they won't, given his remarkable ability to be wrong almost all the time.

Funny also how it says it after settling for a draw against a grim Man United team rather than trying to win it. 14 points from their last 33; absolutely dreamy stuff.
Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
« Reply #1783 on: Yesterday at 09:51:09 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:47:10 pm
Their xG against is 16th in the league  ;D They will struggle to get top 4/5. to be honest, Ratty saying that guarantees they won't, given his remarkable ability to be wrong almost all the time.

He has predicted that Arsenal will win the league and now he says Spurs he thinks will finish above them. Mentioned it before but Carragher has cottoned on to it and has said how he makes various differing predictions almost as if to cover all bases.
Offline lukeb1981

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1784 on: Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm »
As much as i dislike Barton , i really do hope he goes all in on Ratboy .
Online Funky_Gibbons

  • Legacy Fan
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1785 on: Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:09:40 pm
He generally just says what he wishes to be true.
Absolutely spot on. Like Salah leaving a seasons ago and constantly saying something like things arent right at Liverpool when weve had a couple of bad patches. Hes willing it to be true.
Offline Peabee

  • Matchday Commentator
« Reply #1786 on: Yesterday at 10:17:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:51:09 pm
He has predicted that Arsenal will win the league and now he says Spurs he thinks will finish above them. Mentioned it before but Carragher has cottoned on to it and has said how he makes various differing predictions almost as if to cover all bases.

A will finish above B
B will finish above C
C will finish above A

The Ratboy algorithm.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1787 on: Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:17:57 pm
A will finish above B
B will finish above C
C will finish above A

The Ratboy algorithm.

A, B, C, D, E & F will all finish above MU.
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
« Reply #1788 on: Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:52:30 pm
Problem is to implement a structure you need a manager that buys into that mindset and that has everybody on board. That can happen in lowly sports like cycling but football is a different beast.
their system at the moment seems to be putting 11 players on the pitch and telling them to make it up as they go along.  how TF they are in the top half is beyond me.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • Legacy Fan
« Reply #1789 on: Yesterday at 10:59:20 pm »
Mac should win goal of the month.
Logged

Offline Kalito

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1790 on: Yesterday at 11:46:48 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm
As much as i dislike Barton , i really do hope he goes all in on Ratboy .
What's this about?

Would love to see a boxing match between those two ...  :lickin
Offline Lycan

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1791 on: Today at 04:29:55 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:14:18 pm
Neville thinks Spurs will finish above Liverpool

He actually said they could finish 2nd or 3rd and do better than Liverpool and Arsenal.
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1792 on: Today at 08:08:42 am »
The sheer comedy of berating a side all season then using a DRAW with them to propel a side to the heights of they will finish above Liverpool and Arsenal :lmao
Offline Tommy_W

  • Legacy Fan
« Reply #1793 on: Today at 08:23:47 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:08:42 am
The sheer comedy of berating a side all season then using a DRAW with them to propel a side to the heights of they will finish above Liverpool and Arsenal :lmao

Well it wouldn't be that big a surprise for us to finish above Arsenal given we're level on points and have finished above them more often than not the last few years
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • Legacy Fan
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1794 on: Today at 08:50:18 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:32:09 pm
Anything that Ratboy, Sister fingering c*nt predicts, bet against it.
Quids in.
Is right. I cant believe the amount of reaction to this. People should be pleased hes said that, because one of the few reliable things left in life is Neville always being wrong.

Id much prefer him keeping himself busy spouting shite like this than pushing his agendas and thinking he actually has influence in the wider game.

Hes been overindulged, over tolerated, had too much smoke blown up his arse, and the result is an overblown ego that thinks he can do no wrong and that people hang onto his every word. To me hes a figure of fun, but theres always the danger he could land a gig with the potential to damage us; and thats mainly down to the persona thats hes built up - largely unchallenged.

As a few others have pointed out - cancel Sky. But what the BBC were thinking putting him on dragons den.
