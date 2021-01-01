« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January  (Read 19665 times)

Online SamLad

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 05:35:14 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:33:05 pm
If aliens invaded and said 'we will play man utd at football, if we win will take the planet and destroy humanity' Id still find it impossible to cheer united goals
you think they'd score any?  :)
Online MightyReds

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 05:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:22:04 pm
One of those matches which is a win-win for us.United win or draw they take points off Spurs [Spurs would be 3 points behind us with a win], Spurs win we can still laugh at United. ;D

Well, Ange mate did say they are title contender.
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-ange-postecoglou-liverpool-james-maddison-harry-kane-b2477957.html
Online rushyman

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 05:36:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:35:14 pm
you think they'd score any?  :)

;D
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 05:36:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:34:49 pm
What was that Rashford celebration about with his hand? Auditioning for Sesame Street?

According to Clinton Morrison on the BBC, the celebration "is digging out the people who have been talking about him. He's letting them know he's still about."
Online DangerScouse

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 05:37:21 pm »
Haha
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 05:37:23 pm »
Online tubby

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm »
Fun game, this.
Online rushyman

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 05:37:47 pm »
:lmao
Online newterp

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 05:38:00 pm »
Hahahahahaha

Onanannananananmannaa
Online DelTrotter

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 05:38:00 pm »
Onana hahahahahah
Online DangerScouse

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 05:38:08 pm »
Evans dreadful there
Online Trotterwatch

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 05:38:10 pm »
hahahha
Online Father Ted

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 05:38:13 pm »
Haha.
Online Hazell

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 05:38:14 pm »
Onana seemed to move out of the way of that.
Online rob1966

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 05:38:16 pm »
:lmao
Online rushyman

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 05:38:35 pm »
Evans there fuck me

He is so out of his depth
Online oojason

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 05:38:38 pm »

Tax Dodgers 2 - [2] Tottenham Hotspur; Rodrigo Bentancur 46‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/d920bs
Online Tobelius

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 05:38:38 pm »
Online Egyptian36

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 05:38:39 pm »

This was one of the easiest goals I have seen a team ever score.
Online TepidT2O

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 05:38:45 pm »
Another goal that wouldnt have been conceded if Onana had just stood up
Online Phineus

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 05:38:46 pm »
Good Barclays this.
Online Spanish Al

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 05:38:52 pm »
I think Onana flinched out the way of that. Smashed it in tbf though.

Baldy hadnt even sat down ;D
Online Father Ted

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 05:39:06 pm »
Onana looked like he was surrendering. Which in a way he was.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:36:53 pm
According to Clinton Morrison on the BBC, the celebration "is digging out the people who have been talking about him. He's letting them know he's still about."
That guy (Morrison) never stops working. Rashford alleged pay packet should let them know he's about.
Online rob1966

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 05:39:34 pm »
And shiny headed fraud thought De Gea was not worth keeping :lmao
Online DelTrotter

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 05:39:36 pm »
Mainoo will never be able to live up to the hype, limited on the ball and a shit athlete, not a great combo.
Online JackWard33

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 05:39:49 pm »
United just don't believe in tracking runs... not their bag
Online Gili Gulu

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 05:39:53 pm »
Just walk off the pitch Evans, you're done fella.

Like watching a 55 year old at the end of an hour's five-a-side on a hot day.
Online Peabee

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 05:39:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:38:45 pm
Another goal that wouldnt have been conceded if Onana had just stood up

Yeah, it's not great having a keeper who's afraid of the ball.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 05:39:55 pm »
Online Nick110581

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 05:40:29 pm »
United are so open
Online Crosby Nick

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1591 on: Today at 05:40:52 pm »
Is Neville trying to out the mockers on Spurs here?
