If aliens invaded and said 'we will play man utd at football, if we win will take the planet and destroy humanity' Id still find it impossible to cheer united goals
One of those matches which is a win-win for us.United win or draw they take points off Spurs [Spurs would be 3 points behind us with a win], Spurs win we can still laugh at United.
you think they'd score any?
What was that Rashford celebration about with his hand? Auditioning for Sesame Street?
Good to see Bentacur back.
According to Clinton Morrison on the BBC, the celebration "is digging out the people who have been talking about him. He's letting them know he's still about."
Another goal that wouldnt have been conceded if Onana had just stood up
Good Barclays this.
Crosby Nick never fails.
