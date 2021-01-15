« previous next »
Online afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 03:55:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:55:03 pm
Youre going to have to narrow it down

Can't get your arms around Nick's post?
Logged


Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 03:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:53:49 pm
Doesn't help when VAR chalks off a goal which is the only way of opening matches like this up.

Everton games are always awful at Goodison though. It's always reduced to a scrap with the mongrels in the crowd who'd appeal for absolutely anything and bay and boo all game.

Yeah our game there is going to be horrible unless we score early.
Logged

Offline DaveLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 03:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:55:21 pm
Is There Something I Should Know>
Glad someone got it

Seven minutes punishment time
Logged


Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 03:56:06 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:55:36 pm
Can't get your arms around Nick's post?

Family board. Thanks.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 03:56:12 pm »
Everton should fuck the Docklands off and move straight to Turf Moor...
Logged


Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 03:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:55:41 pm
Yeah our game there is going to be horrible unless we score early.

Their Cup Final too.
Logged


Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 03:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:55:41 pm
Yeah our game there is going to be horrible unless we score early.

And which Manc will be given the game? Probably Coote.
Logged


Online Bangin Them In

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 03:56:40 pm »
The least the Ev could do is put Netflix on that big telly to increase the engagement
Logged


Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 03:56:49 pm »
Beto - what a clown loan/purchase/FFP breach.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 03:56:50 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 03:55:48 pm
Glad someone got it

Seven minutes
Don't remember Duran Duran doing that one.  :P
Logged

Online rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 03:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:55:41 pm
Yeah our game there is going to be horrible unless we score early.

If we get this bloke in charge we have to be perfect
Logged




Online 12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 03:57:32 pm »
Beto just booted out at the Villa player and the ref saw it and just gave a free kick.
Crap
Logged


Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 03:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:56:28 pm
Their Cup Final too.

They celebrated making us "lose" the league last time we drew against them in the title race.
Logged

Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 03:57:48 pm »
Ridiculous this. 15 minutes injury time over the two halves, has there even been an injury? Not watched all of it.
Logged


Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 03:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:57:48 pm
Ridiculous this. 15 minutes injury time over the two halves, has there even been an injury? Not watched all of it.
Have you seen mykolenkos head?
Logged


Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 03:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:57:48 pm
Ridiculous this. 15 minutes injury time over the two halves, has there even been an injury? Not watched all of it.
Tarkowski had his head bandaged.
Logged

Online Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 03:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:57:48 pm
Ridiculous this. 15 minutes injury time over the two halves, has there even been an injury? Not watched all of it.

There was a clash of heads in 2nd half yeah and then a 4 min VAR delay in first half.
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 03:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:57:48 pm
Ridiculous this. 15 minutes injury time over the two halves, has there even been an injury? Not watched all of it.
I watched them glue some guys face back on, but apart from that ....
Logged


Online smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 03:59:50 pm »
Honestly ref
Logged

Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 04:00:05 pm »
Diver-Lewin never completes a full game does he?
Logged

Online rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 04:00:12 pm »
What the fucking hell has he give there? That happened after the ball went out
Logged




Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 04:00:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:58:22 pm
Have you seen mykolenkos head?

Fair enough then but a lot of it first half was to account for VAR nonsense.
Logged


Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 04:00:20 pm »
All the challenges Tarkowski has put in and Coote gives him a FK for a slight tangle with Watkins
Logged


Online ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 04:00:23 pm »
Onana is such an annoying c*nt
Logged


Online rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 04:00:44 pm »
That is absolutely shambolic refereeing
Logged




Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 04:00:54 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:00:12 pm
What the fucking hell has he give there? That happened after the ball went out
he's completely lost the plot
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.



If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 04:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 03:58:55 pm
I watched them glue some guys face back on, but apart from that ....

Coleman always looks like that.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 04:01:24 pm »
Onana is shocking (this will apply to the next game too)
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 04:02:23 pm »
Great game well done all involved
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,986
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 04:02:25 pm »
Everton want 60m for Onana. :lmao
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,760
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 04:02:42 pm »
This ref was so terrified of Villa getting a late winner of the back of a screaming crowd he actually gave a free kick for an incident in a dead ball decision
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,438
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 04:02:49 pm »
Poxy bitter bastards...one  point, courtesy of Coote 👎👎
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,562
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 04:02:58 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:02:23 pm
Great game well done all involved
DVD available in store Monday
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,996
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 04:03:04 pm »
You have to think that the reds must have a bet on who can be the worst each weekend
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,123
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 04:03:06 pm »
So glad I watched that game, said nobody
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1355 on: Today at 04:03:18 pm »
Referee let Everton get away with murder.  Nervous about the damage they'll be looking to do to our players when we go there.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,466
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1356 on: Today at 04:03:40 pm »
What do Everton offer to the PL? Honestly, it'd be a lot better off without them.

30 years of booing, alehouse tactics and shit-on-a-stick football.

And the 'corrupt PL' are full of refs who let the crowd ref the game at Goodison.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,180
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1357 on: Today at 04:03:56 pm »
Any result that helps us is fine by me.

Also Everton aren;t shit enough to get relegated this season.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,996
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1358 on: Today at 04:04:08 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 04:03:18 pm
Referee let Everton get away with murder.  Nervous about the damage they'll be looking to do to our players when we go there.

Nasty c*nts.

Dyche is perfect for them.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,922
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #1359 on: Today at 04:04:24 pm »
Aaaand theyre now playing that Diddyman song of theirs.

Bit more entertaining than that shite game.

And I dread going there.
Logged
