Doesn't help when VAR chalks off a goal which is the only way of opening matches like this up.Everton games are always awful at Goodison though. It's always reduced to a scrap with the mongrels in the crowd who'd appeal for absolutely anything and bay and boo all game.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Is There Something I Should Know>
Can't get your arms around Nick's post?
Yeah our game there is going to be horrible unless we score early.
Glad someone got itSeven minutes
Their Cup Final too.
Ridiculous this. 15 minutes injury time over the two halves, has there even been an injury? Not watched all of it.
Have you seen mykolenkos head?
What the fucking hell has he give there? That happened after the ball went out
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I watched them glue some guys face back on, but apart from that ....
Great game well done all involved
Referee let Everton get away with murder. Nervous about the damage they'll be looking to do to our players when we go there.
