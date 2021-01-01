It was pretty much the perfect scenario for De Bruyne. He was pumped full of adrenaline and Newcastle were on their knees. Let's see if he can still be that influential when he has run around for an hour.
You missed the point, whether he's fit or fucked he influences games. If you're tight on him or close him down earlier it minimises his brilliance.
He's just different class like Mo. Players like that do things others can't do.For example, very few can score that goal. I wonder how he saw it. Even the pass for the goal. How many can play it? Great players do great things. I won't even say Newcastle defended poorly.
Innate vision. It's so easy to him Monsy. But when he came on Newcastle did fuck all to dilute or restrict his impact, they were completely insouciant about his presence.Naïve and negligent.
I always knew you were a closet Liverpool fan, Tommy.
Even worse I think its an Arsenal scarf
