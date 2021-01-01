« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January  (Read 13481 times)

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:51:44 pm
It was pretty much the perfect scenario for De Bruyne. He was pumped full of adrenaline and Newcastle were on their knees.

Let's see if he can still be that influential when he has run around for an hour.
You missed the point, whether he's fit or fucked he influences games. If you're tight on him or close him down earlier it minimises his brilliance.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:32:55 pm
You missed the point, whether he's fit or fucked he influences games. If you're tight on him or close him down earlier it minimises his brilliance.
He's just different class like Mo. Players like that do things others can't do.

For example, very few can score that goal. I wonder how he saw it. Even the pass for the goal. How many can play it? Great players do great things. I won't even say Newcastle defended poorly.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:34:22 pm
He's just different class like Mo. Players like that do things others can't do.

For example, very few can score that goal. I wonder how he saw it. Even the pass for the goal. How many can play it? Great players do great things. I won't even say Newcastle defended poorly.
Innate vision. It's so easy to him Monsy. But when he came on Newcastle did fuck all to dilute or restrict his impact, they were completely insouciant about his presence.
Naïve and negligent.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
We just have to keep focusing on ourselves, disappointing they got it done in the end but they've shown weaknesses in the game as they have all season.

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:40:00 pm
Innate vision. It's so easy to him Monsy. But when he came on Newcastle did fuck all to dilute or restrict his impact, they were completely insouciant about his presence.
Naïve and negligent.
Yeah but there's a limit to how much you can press a player. To play THAT pass from that position is something else. If it's 99% accurate, it's a lot more difficult to score from there.

Players like him and Mo do what they want. It's like saying why didn't a player show Mo on to his right.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:32:55 pm
You missed the point, whether he's fit or fucked he influences games. If you're tight on him or close him down earlier it minimises his brilliance.

I agree but Newcastle were on their knees and he was fresh as a daisy. I don't think Newcastle's had the energy to close him down. He will find it harder when he starts and the opposition has more energy. 
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:24:33 pm
I always knew you were a closet Liverpool fan, Tommy.  ;)
Even worse I think its an Arsenal scarf :)
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:51:14 pm
Even worse I think its an Arsenal scarf :)

Oops. 😄
