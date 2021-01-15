« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January  (Read 12367 times)

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #960 on: Today at 07:52:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:50:09 pm
We are better than Man City this season. Of course, the doubters will have to see it on March 9th, and you will see it ...

Dont think we are better than City but looking at the performance our key players are doing, we have more than enough to beat them to the league.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #961 on: Today at 07:53:21 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 07:33:16 pm
But it's pretty unlikely that we'll win every game from now until the end of the season, so anything that reduces our margin for error is a negative.

Plus watching serial cheats win over and over is galling.
it's unlikely that City will too. We are unbeaten in the league this season aside for the corruption game. If we beat City that's five points they have to make up on us.

We are a bloody good football team ourselves
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #962 on: Today at 07:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:53:21 pm
it's unlikely that City will too. We are unbeaten in the league this season aside for the corruption game. If we beat City that's five points they have to make up on us.

We are a bloody good football team ourselves

There are seven games before we play them.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #963 on: Today at 07:54:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:51:09 pm
I don't think anyone is losing hope in our own abilities, but it's natural people become a bit pessimistic when De Bruyne is back and looks like an absolute machine and Haaland hasn't even been playing much either. That at least is why I think City will run out winners again this season as far as the league goes, probably the Champions League too. As for us it's obviously still exciting because after this delayed 'transitional season' which was supposed to be last campaign, we've found ourselves in another season where there's four potential trophies to be won. Bizarre, but not really I suppose, the quality has always been there.

Interesting to see how Liverpool end this league season. We're far from rank outsiders that's for sure. I really hope we don't take our eyes off the ball elsewhere because there's three knockout competitions I'd probably have us favourites to win and to walk away with nothing this season would be hugely underwhelming.

Dont think City have a league and CL double in them. The levels needed for that are too great and not even they have that much in the tank for that.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #964 on: Today at 07:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:50:51 pm
Not sure why is everyone so down here. I might be wrong but I saw a City team that just barely scraped it past absolutely horrible Newcastle side. They were dominating, but they were also shaky as fuck. They will lose games, plemty of them.
This 👏👏👏👏👏
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #965 on: Today at 07:55:00 pm »
Let's not worry about City. Let them worry about us. Just had a quick look & I was right, we are still top of the table.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #966 on: Today at 07:55:41 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 07:33:16 pm
But it's pretty unlikely that we'll win every game from now until the end of the season, so anything that reduces our margin for error is a negative.

Plus watching serial cheats win over and over is galling.

City are not winning all the remaining games. Its quite clear watching them that they dont have that in the tank.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #967 on: Today at 07:56:25 pm »
Sadly KDB has been the difference between us and City.  If he had been in our team we would probably have won 6 in a row.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #968 on: Today at 07:57:09 pm »
I don't think city have had many last minute winners like that this season...KDB is unreal and will do that from time to time.

With Newcastle basically opening the door for them it is not too surprising
Sucker punch because they were close to dropping points again but they are not defensively as strong as they were last season.
 but we're still top and this break now suits us more than them as they're on a bit of a run of wins and we need players back
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #969 on: Today at 07:57:16 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 07:56:25 pm
Sadly KDB has been the difference between us and City.  If he had been in our team we would probably have won 6 in a row.

Whose to say his hamstrings will last the rest of the season?
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #970 on: Today at 07:58:01 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 07:56:25 pm
Sadly KDB has been the difference between us and City.  If he had been in our team we would probably have won 6 in a row.

He hasnt. He missed loads of games in the 18-19 season.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #971 on: Today at 07:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:54:15 pm
There are seven games before we play them.
I know but the point still stands if we beat them they'll have to make up 5 points on us over the course of the second half of the season.

We are in a very good position, yes it would have been nice if Newcastle had got something from the game but I am very confident we are going to win the league this season
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #972 on: Today at 07:59:52 pm »
De Bruyne adds another dimension to City. I'm not really bothered about the Norwegian goal hanger.

From now on, we cant afford to drop many silly points if we want to win it. Near perfection is required.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #973 on: Today at 08:00:10 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 07:56:25 pm
Sadly KDB has been the difference between us and City.  If he had been in our team we would probably have won 6 in a row.

Biggest difference was the ref again.

If we were from Manchester, we would have walked 6 in a row.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #974 on: Today at 08:00:39 pm »
How does KdB do it all the time yet look absolutely gassed after 10 minutes?
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #975 on: Today at 08:00:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:55:41 pm
City are not winning all the remaining games. Its quite clear watching them that they dont have that in the tank.


They're conceding goals on a regular basis now. It'll come back & bite then on the arse at some point this season.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #976 on: Today at 08:01:13 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 07:57:09 pm
I don't think city have had many last minute winners like that this season...KDB is unreal and will do that from time to time.

With Newcastle basically opening the door for them it is not too surprising
Sucker punch because they were close to dropping points again but they are not defensively as strong as they were last season.
 but we're still top and this break now suits us more than them as they're on a bit of a run of wins and we need players back
I think Al said it earlier, it's different coming in for 20 minutes against a team out in their feet to starting a game and having to run round for 75 minutes or so.

He's a good player for sure but they are not unbeatable with him in the team, far from it
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #977 on: Today at 08:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:58:58 pm
I know but the point still stands if we beat them they'll have to make up 5 points on us over the course if the second half of the season.

We are in a very good position, yes it would have been nice if Newcastle had got something from the game but I am very confident we are going to win the league this season

Depends on our results in the next seven.

We have some really hard matches.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #978 on: Today at 08:02:15 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:00:39 pm
How does KdB do it all the time yet look absolutely gassed after 10 minutes?

That game suited him in that the opposition were knackered and he just had loads of time and space. Personally I think he is finished as a regular starter for them.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #979 on: Today at 08:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:01:13 pm
I think Al said it earlier, it's different coming in for 20 minutes against a team out in their feet to starting a game and having to run round for 75 minutes or so.

He's a good player for sure but they are not unbeatable with him in the team, far from it
He adds more goals, whether scoring or creating, to the team which makes it more likely for them to win games.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #980 on: Today at 08:03:54 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:57:16 pm
Whose to say his hamstrings will last the rest of the season?

Dont wish injury on any player but that could be a deciding factor. And, anyone heard an update on Ederson?
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #981 on: Today at 08:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:01:35 pm
Depends on our results in the next seven.

We have some really hard matches.
no it doesn't, we already have the points in the bag, we are two points ahead of them after 20 games.  They still have to make those two points up and the only team that affects those results is us.  If we beat them it becomes 5 points. Yes we could lose or draw one of the next 7 and that will be points they make up on us.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #982 on: Today at 08:06:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:03:33 pm
He adds more goals, whether scoring or creating, to the team which makes it more likely for them to win games.
you worry about him and them, I'll just enjoy watching our own team continue to have an incredible season
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #983 on: Today at 08:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:01:35 pm
Depends on our results in the next seven.

We have some really hard matches.
Id have said in our next 6 games Id expect us to win 4 and probably 5. Only Arsenal away is what Id describe as one we wouldnt expect to win (despite the fact we have just done that in the FA Cup)
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #984 on: Today at 08:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:05:27 pm
no it doesn't, we already have the points in the bag, we are two points ahead of them after 20 games.  They still have to make those two points up and the only team that affects those results is us.  If we beat them it becomes 5 points. Yes we could lose or draw one of the next 7 and that will be points they make up on us.

It only becomes five points if we are still two ahead when we play them.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #985 on: Today at 08:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:06:16 pm
you worry about him and them, I'll just enjoy watching our own team continue to have an incredible season
It's literally a one-game gap but alright I guess ;)
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #986 on: Today at 08:10:38 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:08:07 pm
It's literally a one-game gap but alright I guess ;)

You can win a title with just one point you know.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #987 on: Today at 08:10:41 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 08:03:54 pm
Dont wish injury on any player but that could be a deciding factor. And, anyone heard an update on Ederson?

Probably just a flesh wound ...

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #988 on: Today at 08:11:42 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 08:03:54 pm
Dont wish injury on any player but that could be a deciding factor. And, anyone heard an update on Ederson?

Likewise, but City have a habit of bringing players in too early on occasions.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #989 on: Today at 08:13:19 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 08:03:54 pm
Dont wish injury on any player but that could be a deciding factor. And, anyone heard an update on Ederson?

Yes he's still as ugly as Ali is beautiful
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #990 on: Today at 08:13:26 pm »
We simply have to beat them when they come to Anfield if we want to win the league. Nothing but a win will do.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #991 on: Today at 08:13:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:08:07 pm
It's literally a one-game gap but alright I guess ;)

After 20 games, the title is in our hands. We do not depend on anyone. Just enjoy the ride, and stop spreading the negativity when we are at the top of the table ...
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #992 on: Today at 08:15:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:10:41 pm
Probably just a flesh wound ...



That must have smarted.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #993 on: Today at 08:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:51:44 pm
It was pretty much the perfect scenario for De Bruyne. He was pumped full of adrenaline and Newcastle were on their knees.

Let's see if he can still be that influential when he has run around for an hour.

ADRENALINE

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #994 on: Today at 08:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:50:51 pm
Not sure why is everyone so down here. I might be wrong but I saw a City team that just barely scraped it past absolutely horrible Newcastle side. They were dominating, but they were also shaky as fuck. They will lose games, plemty of them.

This is all completely right and yes they are so vulnerable, way more so than most years. It was just the luck right at the end which was a punch in the gut.

Overall they are looking dodgy still against shite opposition and helped by Saudi sitting back the entire second half.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #995 on: Today at 08:17:49 pm »
Anyway. Pointless worrying about that lot, itll kill you. Promised myself I wouldnt do it again and Im not going to start now. Was a lovely change of pace to watch my Arsenal supporting mates go through it last year and think you poor poor fools.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #996 on: Today at 08:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 08:13:26 pm
We simply have to beat them when they come to Anfield if we want to win the league. Nothing but a win will do.
We just have to ensure we have at least one point more than them at the end of season. Doesnt matter how we do it.

No doubt beating them would be very helpful, and may even make the difference but we could beat them and still not win the league.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #997 on: Today at 08:18:27 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:10:38 pm
You can win a title with just one point you know.
Yes but when you have 18 games to go, it's nothing. If we build a decent lead then we stop worrying about them. Not now when they are a game behind with 18 to go.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #998 on: Today at 08:19:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:18:27 pm
Yes but when you have 18 games to go, it's nothing. If we build a decent lead then we stop worrying about them. Not now when they are a game behind with 18 to go.

I am not worrying about them at all, bring it on.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #999 on: Today at 08:20:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:13:59 pm
After 20 games, the title is in our hands. We do not depend on anyone. Just enjoy the ride, and stop spreading the negativity when we are at the top of the table ...
So we're home and dry with a 2-point lead after GW20 :D How's that spreading negativity LOL?
