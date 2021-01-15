We are better than Man City this season. Of course, the doubters will have to see it on March 9th, and you will see it ...
But it's pretty unlikely that we'll win every game from now until the end of the season, so anything that reduces our margin for error is a negative.Plus watching serial cheats win over and over is galling.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
it's unlikely that City will too. We are unbeaten in the league this season aside for the corruption game. If we beat City that's five points they have to make up on us.We are a bloody good football team ourselves
I don't think anyone is losing hope in our own abilities, but it's natural people become a bit pessimistic when De Bruyne is back and looks like an absolute machine and Haaland hasn't even been playing much either. That at least is why I think City will run out winners again this season as far as the league goes, probably the Champions League too. As for us it's obviously still exciting because after this delayed 'transitional season' which was supposed to be last campaign, we've found ourselves in another season where there's four potential trophies to be won. Bizarre, but not really I suppose, the quality has always been there.Interesting to see how Liverpool end this league season. We're far from rank outsiders that's for sure. I really hope we don't take our eyes off the ball elsewhere because there's three knockout competitions I'd probably have us favourites to win and to walk away with nothing this season would be hugely underwhelming.
Not sure why is everyone so down here. I might be wrong but I saw a City team that just barely scraped it past absolutely horrible Newcastle side. They were dominating, but they were also shaky as fuck. They will lose games, plemty of them.
Sadly KDB has been the difference between us and City. If he had been in our team we would probably have won 6 in a row.
There are seven games before we play them.
City are not winning all the remaining games. Its quite clear watching them that they dont have that in the tank.
I don't think city have had many last minute winners like that this season...KDB is unreal and will do that from time to time.With Newcastle basically opening the door for them it is not too surprising Sucker punch because they were close to dropping points again but they are not defensively as strong as they were last season. but we're still top and this break now suits us more than them as they're on a bit of a run of wins and we need players back
I know but the point still stands if we beat them they'll have to make up 5 points on us over the course if the second half of the season.We are in a very good position, yes it would have been nice if Newcastle had got something from the game but I am very confident we are going to win the league this season
How does KdB do it all the time yet look absolutely gassed after 10 minutes?
I think Al said it earlier, it's different coming in for 20 minutes against a team out in their feet to starting a game and having to run round for 75 minutes or so.He's a good player for sure but they are not unbeatable with him in the team, far from it
Whose to say his hamstrings will last the rest of the season?
Depends on our results in the next seven. We have some really hard matches.
He adds more goals, whether scoring or creating, to the team which makes it more likely for them to win games.
no it doesn't, we already have the points in the bag, we are two points ahead of them after 20 games. They still have to make those two points up and the only team that affects those results is us. If we beat them it becomes 5 points. Yes we could lose or draw one of the next 7 and that will be points they make up on us.
you worry about him and them, I'll just enjoy watching our own team continue to have an incredible season
It's literally a one-game gap but alright I guess
Dont wish injury on any player but that could be a deciding factor. And, anyone heard an update on Ederson?
Dont wish injury on any player but that could be a deciding factor. And, anyone heard an update on Ederson?
Probably just a flesh wound ...
It was pretty much the perfect scenario for De Bruyne. He was pumped full of adrenaline and Newcastle were on their knees. Let's see if he can still be that influential when he has run around for an hour.
Crosby Nick never fails.
We simply have to beat them when they come to Anfield if we want to win the league. Nothing but a win will do.
You can win a title with just one point you know.
Yes but when you have 18 games to go, it's nothing. If we build a decent lead then we stop worrying about them. Not now when they are a game behind with 18 to go.
After 20 games, the title is in our hands. We do not depend on anyone. Just enjoy the ride, and stop spreading the negativity when we are at the top of the table ...
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]