Author Topic: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January  (Read 9331 times)

Online CS111

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #600 on: Today at 06:26:31 pm »
3 cracking goals to be fair.
Early days yet.
Offline Pistolero

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #601 on: Today at 06:27:29 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:53:56 pm
Yep. Said it before, commentary in general now is just a 90+ minutes conversation. Its as if they are getting paid by the word. Does my fucking head in.

They've barely stopped for breath the entire fuckin half ..imagine sitting in the ground watching a game with a pair of pricks like this jangling non stop behind you....
Online Zimagic

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #602 on: Today at 06:27:33 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:24:05 pm
Mental half. City miles better but can't deal with Isak or a simple ball over the top.

They are clearly the better footballers, should be a couple up and find themselves one down. Loving it.

Any points dropped, a couple of spicy cards.... this could develop into a great game!
Online tubby

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #603 on: Today at 06:28:24 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:24:05 pm
Mental half. City miles better but can't deal with Isak or a simple ball over the top.

He's been isolated with only one centre half a fair bit, if they get the ball right he's in every time.
Online whtwht

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #604 on: Today at 06:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:25:32 pm
Isak is an elite striker.

Hes fucking lazy though.

Lazy like he doesn't run around like a headless chicken ?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #605 on: Today at 06:30:04 pm »
Ferdinand's hat :lmao
Online Oldmanmick

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #606 on: Today at 06:30:31 pm »
City to win this 4-2  :(
Offline Samie

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #607 on: Today at 06:30:42 pm »
If we win the next 18 games we're champions.
Online Bincey

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #608 on: Today at 06:30:43 pm »
A hat?
Online smicer07

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #609 on: Today at 06:30:57 pm »
Rio looking an absolute bellend in the studio
Online JRed

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #610 on: Today at 06:31:44 pm »
Fuckinghell. Is Rio there by order of the peaky fucking blinders?
Offline Samie

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #611 on: Today at 06:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 06:30:31 pm
City to win this 4-2  :(

That City backline is as slow as my granny and they have their backup keeper on.
Online Hymer Red

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #612 on: Today at 06:32:24 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:30:04 pm
Ferdinand's hat :lmao

If he opened the peak from the top it would look like his grid  ;D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #613 on: Today at 06:32:31 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:31:44 pm
Fuckinghell. Is Rio there by order of the peaky fucking blinders?
;D
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #614 on: Today at 06:32:39 pm »
Come on Saudi! Do some good ya evil QR codes.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #615 on: Today at 06:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:27:29 pm
They've barely stopped for breath the entire fuckin half ..imagine sitting in the ground watching a game with a pair of pricks like this jangling non stop behind you....
I remember Tyldsley mentioning in an interview (with the Anfield Wrap I think) about how the best commentators allow the game to speak for itself and not fill airtime with inane chatter. Darren Fletch Fletcher is the total antithesis of that, a total cockwomble of a commentator.
Online tubby

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #616 on: Today at 06:32:59 pm »
Rio heading to a Guy Richie audition after the game.
Online Tobelius

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #617 on: Today at 06:33:07 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:30:57 pm
Rio looking an absolute bellend in the studio

That's mean,he can't help it he always looks and sounds like one
Online Hestoic

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #618 on: Today at 06:35:07 pm »
Online Hestoic

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #619 on: Today at 06:35:53 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:30:57 pm
Rio looking an absolute bellend in the studio

And he's dressed like a c*nt.
Online misscowred

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #620 on: Today at 06:36:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:31:44 pm
Fuckinghell. Is Rio there by order of the peaky fucking blinders?

HA
Online Fromola

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #621 on: Today at 06:36:03 pm »
Isak is their gamechanger though. Proper striker.

Hopefully a draw at least.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #622 on: Today at 06:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 06:21:52 pm
Rodri is such a fucking fanny

They all are.

How fucking depressing is this game? Populated by crying little twats.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #623 on: Today at 06:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:30:42 pm
If we win the next 18 games we're champions.

We've gone on long winning runs before, so why not.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #624 on: Today at 06:38:35 pm »
What happened to Ederson? Just now catching up on the first half.
Online smicer07

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #625 on: Today at 06:39:13 pm »
Jermaine Jenas presenting Formula 1? What's next, youth hostelling with Chris Eubank?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #626 on: Today at 06:39:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:32:59 pm
Rio heading to a Guy Richie audition after the game.

Hes always been a big fan of Snatch.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #627 on: Today at 06:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:38:35 pm
What happened to Ederson? Just now catching up on the first half.

Hit by a comet
Online Lynndenberries

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #628 on: Today at 06:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:39:22 pm
Hit by a comet
Unlucky. Shouldnt have been standing there.
Online smicer07

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #629 on: Today at 06:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:38:35 pm
What happened to Ederson? Just now catching up on the first half.

Injured by the linesman's flag
Online John C

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #630 on: Today at 06:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:27:29 pm
They've barely stopped for breath the entire fuckin half ..imagine sitting in the ground watching a game with a pair of pricks like this jangling non stop behind you....
;D


I use to go with a lad that spent the first half asking everything about my life and never clocked that I only ever gave him 2 no's and a yes in 45 mins :)
Online afc tukrish

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #631 on: Today at 06:40:49 pm »
Regardless of the final result

Tindall is the absolutist of c*nts
Online Yorkykopite

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #632 on: Today at 06:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:39:22 pm
Hit by a comet
He fell into a volcano didn't he?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #633 on: Today at 06:41:11 pm »
Gordon stretchered off an off to hospital in an ambulance. Looks a bad, bad one this.

Tripped over an ant and got brushed by a blade of grass.

Thoughts and Prayers :(
Online Nick110581

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #634 on: Today at 06:41:12 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 06:28:57 pm
Lazy like he doesn't run around like a headless chicken ?

Hes just lazy at times with pressing.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #635 on: Today at 06:42:04 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:08:19 pm
Saudi [2] - 1 Cheats; Anthony Gordon 37‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/64sjnc & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1746232589294125535

Any footage of the incident leading up to Rodri getting booked?
Online Robinred

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #636 on: Today at 06:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 06:03:06 pm
If almiron was in the wizard of Oz he would be asking the wizard for a football brain

Got to be right up there with the most brain-dead players in the Prem.

And all the Barcodes front 3 have the pace to really trouble this City back line - they dont need to gallop off side.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #637 on: Today at 06:44:39 pm »
I hope if nothing else this encourages other teams to have a go at that City back line, it's very vulnerable.
Online newterp

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #638 on: Today at 06:46:02 pm »
Equalizer coming. This is like the first 20 mins of the game.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #639 on: Today at 06:46:09 pm »
Has Doku done anything of more since having 4 assists and a goal against Bournemouth?
