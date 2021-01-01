They've barely stopped for breath the entire fuckin half ..imagine sitting in the ground watching a game with a pair of pricks like this jangling non stop behind you....



I remember Tyldsley mentioning in an interview (with the Anfield Wrap I think) about how the best commentators allow the game to speak for itself and not fill airtime with inane chatter. Darren Fletch Fletcher is the total antithesis of that, a total cockwomble of a commentator.