Yep. Said it before, commentary in general now is just a 90+ minutes conversation. Its as if they are getting paid by the word. Does my fucking head in.
Mental half. City miles better but can't deal with Isak or a simple ball over the top.
Isak is an elite striker. Hes fucking lazy though.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
City to win this 4-2
Ferdinand's hat
Fuckinghell. Is Rio there by order of the peaky fucking blinders?
They've barely stopped for breath the entire fuckin half ..imagine sitting in the ground watching a game with a pair of pricks like this jangling non stop behind you....
Rio looking an absolute bellend in the studio
Rodri is such a fucking fanny
If we win the next 18 games we're champions.
Rio heading to a Guy Richie audition after the game.
Crosby Nick never fails.
What happened to Ederson? Just now catching up on the first half.
Hit by a comet
Lazy like he doesn't run around like a headless chicken ?
Saudi [2] - 1 Cheats; Anthony Gordon 37' - https://dubz.link/v/64sjnc & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1746232589294125535
If almiron was in the wizard of Oz he would be asking the wizard for a football brain
