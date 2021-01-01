« previous next »
League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January

Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #320 on: Today at 02:15:59 pm
Good strike that.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #321 on: Today at 02:17:24 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:12:53 pm
They can turn up all they want. Well disfigure them at Anfield. Bournemouth is a much harder test for us.

And the League Cup final if we get there...
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #322 on: Today at 02:17:37 pm
Colwill is dreadful
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #323 on: Today at 02:19:06 pm
Test the keeper knobhead
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #324 on: Today at 02:24:04 pm
This has been entertaining in a how are these so bad kinda way
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #325 on: Today at 02:25:00 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:17:37 pm
Colwill is dreadful

Not even close to Quansah.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #326 on: Today at 02:25:27 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:17:37 pm
Colwill is dreadful

Jiminez has been worse.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #327 on: Today at 02:27:32 pm
Fulham fucking two sitters up sums this game up
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #328 on: Today at 02:27:57 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:24:04 pm
This has been entertaining in a how are these so bad kinda way

Tired performance from Fulham after Wednesday night.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #329 on: Today at 02:28:52 pm
Chelsea are a panic stricken mess here, for a meaningless mid table game, they're acting like they are holding on in the last minute to win the league.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #330 on: Today at 04:25:34 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:28:52 pm
Chelsea are a panic stricken mess here, for a meaningless mid table game, they're acting like they are holding on in the last minute to win the league.

not meaningless for them. They now have a chance to get into Europe, and are now ahead of the Mancs  ;D
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #331 on: Today at 04:31:49 pm
.
The Sportwashing Executioners Derby - 5.30pm kick off...


Saudi XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley; Almiron, Gordon, Isak.
Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, A.Murphy, Parkinson.

Cheats XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez.
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis.


https://1stream.soccer/soccer/newcastle-united-manchester-city-live-stream/1290769 & https://vipleague.im/football/newcastle-united-vs-manchester-city-streaming-link-1
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/n%D0%B5w%D1%81%D0%B0stl%D0%B5_un%D1%96t%D0%B5d_m%D0%B0n%D1%81h%D0%B5st%D0%B5r_%D1%81%D1%96ty_183279966

^ multiple links & languages
 
.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #332 on: Today at 04:42:53 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:25:00 pm
Not even close to Quansah.
Tell that to the transfer thread circa August 23
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #333 on: Today at 04:51:38 pm
Good title, Jase.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #334 on: Today at 05:03:20 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 04:42:53 pm
Tell that to the transfer thread circa August 23

Who knew.
Nobody could have guessed it.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #335 on: Today at 05:05:06 pm
Can I just shock you? I think beheading people is absolutely sound, despite what I said earlier.
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #336 on: Today at 05:12:48 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:05:06 pm
Can I just shock you? I think beheading people is absolutely sound, despite what I said earlier.

And chinning horses whilst bare chested, just good wholesome fun if you ask me
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
Reply #337 on: Today at 05:14:22 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:31:49 pm
.
The Sportwashing Executioners Derby - 5.30pm kick off...


Saudi XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley; Almiron, Gordon, Isak.
Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, A.Murphy, Parkinson.

Cheats XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez.
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis.


https://1stream.soccer/soccer/newcastle-united-manchester-city-live-stream/1290769 & https://vipleague.im/football/newcastle-united-vs-manchester-city-streaming-link-1
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/n%D0%B5w%D1%81%D0%B0stl%D0%B5_un%D1%96t%D0%B5d_m%D0%B0n%D1%81h%D0%B5st%D0%B5r_%D1%81%D1%96ty_183279966

^ multiple links & languages
 

Great title. Good process boys.
