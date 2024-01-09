

PREMIER LEAGUE



FRIDAY 12TH JANUARY



Burnley V Luton Town 19:45 TNT SPORTS



Just saw that this fixture was arranged with 5 days notice.When the TV selection were made, it was scheduled for Monday 15th but caveated due to FA Cup replays. As Luton are involved in a replay it has moved from Monday to Friday.Disgusting really when it could've just been put on Friday to start with.