League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January

January 9, 2024, 10:26:56 pm
« Reply #160 on: January 9, 2024, 10:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on January  9, 2024, 10:12:25 pm
I'll take things Cobain won't ever say for $100
Dreadful ;D
January 9, 2024, 10:28:52 pm
« Reply #161 on: January 9, 2024, 10:28:52 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on January  9, 2024, 10:00:05 pm
Batter them? Did you see their finishing tonight?
don't think they've battered anyone this season either
January 9, 2024, 10:37:12 pm
« Reply #162 on: January 9, 2024, 10:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on January  9, 2024, 10:09:27 pm
Wanted them in the semis or Fulham to get them, I think they would have gone out to either. They'll massively raise their game for the final - they'll have too much for Boro at home.

Our injury issues at the minute would make it tougher but Fulham is the tougher tie right now anyway.
why do you always say this? At the moment Chelsea don't look like they are capable of raising their game under one of the most overrated managers that there has ever been
January 9, 2024, 10:53:40 pm
« Reply #163 on: January 9, 2024, 10:53:40 pm »
If this is the best Chelsea can muster against a championship side missing a dozen players, they shouldn't be taking the second leg for granted.

Of course, they would play like lions against us though.
January 9, 2024, 11:47:37 pm
« Reply #164 on: January 9, 2024, 11:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  9, 2024, 10:53:40 pm
If this is the best Chelsea can muster against a championship side missing a dozen players, they shouldn't be taking the second leg for granted.

Of course, they would play like lions against us though.

I can't see them getting past 'Boro. This Chelsea team is fundamentally flawed. They have no real setup, no style of play, no rhytm. I haven't seen a more unbalanced expensive team ever, and I am watching football for 50 years ...
January 10, 2024, 08:36:53 am
« Reply #165 on: January 10, 2024, 08:36:53 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on January  9, 2024, 07:52:53 pm
It should be a very easy Chelsea win but they're well capable of embarrassing themselves.
Yep.

They should get through in the second leg but again, they have the ability to screw it up.
January 10, 2024, 09:24:12 am
« Reply #166 on: January 10, 2024, 09:24:12 am »
Will 'Boro have any of their missing players back? I'm not saying they'll be "stronger" as such, but they only need a bit of cohesion and Chelsea couldn't hit a barn door right now.
Yesterday at 09:46:16 am
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 09:46:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  9, 2024, 08:58:53 am

PREMIER LEAGUE

FRIDAY 12TH JANUARY

Burnley V Luton Town 19:45 TNT SPORTS

Just saw that this fixture was arranged with 5 days notice.

When the TV selection were made, it was scheduled for Monday 15th but caveated due to FA Cup replays. As Luton are involved in a replay it has moved from Monday to Friday.

Disgusting really when it could've just been put on Friday to start with.
Yesterday at 06:38:13 pm
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 06:38:13 pm »
oohhhh relegation 6 pointer

Let's go LUTON!
Today at 01:32:58 am
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:32:58 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  9, 2024, 08:58:53 am



FRIDAY 12TH JANUARY

Burnley V Luton Town 19:45 TNT SPORTS

SATURDAY 13TH JANUARY

Chelsea V Fulham 12:30 TNT SPORTS
Saudi Arabia V Abu Dhabi 17:30 TNT SPORTS

SUNDAY 14TH JANUARY

Everton V Aston Villa 14:00 skysports
Manchester United V Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 skysports
Today at 01:35:09 am
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:35:09 am »
^ Some good match ups this weekend
