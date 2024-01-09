I'll take things Cobain won't ever say for $100
Batter them? Did you see their finishing tonight?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Wanted them in the semis or Fulham to get them, I think they would have gone out to either. They'll massively raise their game for the final - they'll have too much for Boro at home. Our injury issues at the minute would make it tougher but Fulham is the tougher tie right now anyway.
If this is the best Chelsea can muster against a championship side missing a dozen players, they shouldn't be taking the second leg for granted. Of course, they would play like lions against us though.
It should be a very easy Chelsea win but they're well capable of embarrassing themselves.
PREMIER LEAGUEFRIDAY 12TH JANUARYBurnley V Luton Town 19:45 TNT SPORTS
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
FRIDAY 12TH JANUARYBurnley V Luton Town 19:45 TNT SPORTSSATURDAY 13TH JANUARYChelsea V Fulham 12:30 TNT SPORTSSaudi Arabia V Abu Dhabi 17:30 TNT SPORTSSUNDAY 14TH JANUARYEverton V Aston Villa 14:00 skysportsManchester United V Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 skysports
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.41]