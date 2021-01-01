Boro are gash. Can't string 2 passes together.
Boro are knackered shit.
Quansah is so much better than Colwill. I can't beleive I wanted this guy.
The quality in this game is appalling...
Crosby Nick never fails.
Its been said before, but there is something weird about our first choice transfer targets, they go elsewhere and are terrible, and our next option turns out great. Along with Caicedo weve dodged a few bullets over the years. Bellingham is probably the only player we missed out on who turned out good.
Im not one for saying well batter a team in a final but please can Middlesbrough hang on. Would love to give that gormless gonk Carrick and his shit haircut thats been shit for over 20 years now a thoroughly good beating.
How slow is that blonde lad up top for Boro for fucks sake
It's 2 legs mate. Even if by some miracle they win here, Chelsea at home will beat them.
Sounds a good atmosphere there to be fair.
Coburn.
Cobain would offer more of a threat.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]