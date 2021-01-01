« previous next »
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:25:26 pm »
Boro are gash. Can't string 2 passes together.
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,444
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:26:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:25:26 pm
Boro are gash. Can't string 2 passes together.

2 late Chelsea goals for sure.
Logged

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,345
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:27:42 pm »
Crying out loud have Chelsea got any playing identity even now? They are so pitiful.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,708
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:28:41 pm »
This is so bad
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,060
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:29:15 pm »
You just know Chelsea will be up for it  and not play like this if they play us in the final.  ::)
Logged

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,668
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:30:01 pm »
Boro just squander every attack.
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,409
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:30:22 pm »
Didnt realise Sepps younger brother plays for Boro until I saw them v Villa the other day. Forgot he was even playing tonight until he was just mentioned
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,444
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:34:05 pm »
What is wrong with this keeper???
Logged

TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:34:10 pm »
That Coburn is truly awful
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,060
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:34:24 pm »
Quansah is so much better than Colwill. I can't beleive I wanted this guy.  ;D
Logged

AllyouneedisRush

  • One leg, musical nostrils, itchy crotch. Is actually Louis Walsh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,129
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:34:47 pm »
The quality in this game is appalling...
Logged
Justice 97 - YNWA

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,139
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:35:02 pm »
Caicedo was a bullet dodged wasnt he? Im not quite sure whats making him a £100m player.
Logged

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,757
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #92 on: Today at 09:35:05 pm »
I refuse to believe this big fella up top has ever kicked a ball.
Logged
AHA!

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,042
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:36:02 pm »
Boro are knackered.
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,444
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:36:19 pm »
Stop giving away the ball!!
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,444
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:37:07 pm »
Logged

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,139
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:34:24 pm
Quansah is so much better than Colwill. I can't beleive I wanted this guy.  ;D
Its been said before, but there is something weird about our first choice transfer targets, they go elsewhere and are terrible, and our next option turns out great. Along with Caicedo weve dodged a few bullets over the years. Bellingham is probably the only player we missed out on who turned out good.
Logged

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,708
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:38:21 pm »
How slow is that blonde lad up top for Boro for fucks sake
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,668
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:38:25 pm »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 09:34:47 pm
The quality in this game is appalling...
It's a good watch though :)
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,409
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:38:44 pm »
Boro out number Chelsea every time they break but just cant find the right ball to get someone 1 on 1
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,327
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:39:13 pm »
Im not one for saying well batter a team in a final but please can Middlesbrough hang on. Would love to give that gormless gonk Carrick and his shit haircut thats been shit for over 20 years now a thoroughly good beating.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,060
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:37:37 pm
Its been said before, but there is something weird about our first choice transfer targets, they go elsewhere and are terrible, and our next option turns out great. Along with Caicedo weve dodged a few bullets over the years. Bellingham is probably the only player we missed out on who turned out good.

Aye and the mad thing is Jarell was in our academy. We didn't have to spend a penny.  ;D
Logged

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,852
  • Seis Veces
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:39:47 pm »
This is absolutely fucking gash. Boro have done what they've had to defensively though. That tall lad playing furthest forward for them though ... wow. It's like watching a fella off the street play footy.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,060
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:39:13 pm
Im not one for saying well batter a team in a final but please can Middlesbrough hang on. Would love to give that gormless gonk Carrick and his shit haircut thats been shit for over 20 years now a thoroughly good beating.

It's 2 legs mate. Even if by some miracle they win here, Chelsea at home will beat them.
Logged

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,757
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:40:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:38:21 pm
How slow is that blonde lad up top for Boro for fucks sake
Hes like a shit Ollie McBurnie.

If thats possible.
Logged
AHA!

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:41:00 pm »
Sounds a good atmosphere there to be fair.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,327
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:40:27 pm
It's 2 legs mate. Even if by some miracle they win here, Chelsea at home will beat them.

No shit. And you never know your luck!
Logged

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,708
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:46:59 pm »
Coburn win a competition or something
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,444
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #108 on: Today at 09:47:05 pm »
Coburn. :lmao
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,409
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #109 on: Today at 09:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:41:00 pm
Sounds a good atmosphere there to be fair.
It does. Boro fans done a good job.

Has Coburn injured himself falling over
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,852
  • Seis Veces
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:47:53 pm »
HAHAHAHA this big fella
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,327
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #111 on: Today at 09:48:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:47:05 pm
Coburn. :lmao

Cobain would offer more of a threat.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #112 on: Today at 09:49:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:47:05 pm
Coburn. :lmao
Latte Lath is rapid. They've missed him in the 2nd half.
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,444
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #113 on: Today at 09:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:48:04 pm
Cobain would offer more of a threat.

If he had a gun
Logged

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #114 on: Today at 09:50:19 pm »
Ouch
Logged

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,757
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #115 on: Today at 09:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:48:04 pm
Cobain would offer more of a threat.
Whos he?
Logged
AHA!

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,444
Re: League Cup / Premier League Fixtures 09 - 14 January
« Reply #116 on: Today at 09:51:25 pm »
Why are you bringing on a Peaky Blinder at 89 mins??
Logged
