think we'll see Bradley drop in for Trent, doesn't make sense to disrupt Joe at LB.



great news that Virgil is OK. he will deffo start. if the game goes well, may see Beck off the bench and give one of Joe / Ibou / Virg /Q a rest.



Fulham came within 3 mins of the 90 of beating us a month or so back. took 2 worldies that day. simply cannot take this for granted, it's their biggest chance by far to get anything this season.



There's no reason why they shouldn't fancy their chances after a good display that day, perhaps there's the game rising aspect too seen when they've also beaten Arsenal recently. It's their biggest game/s for some time like as they'd fancy their chances against whoever they meet (Chelsea) in the final too.Given our record at Anfield and the difference between the two sides we should have too much as far as tomorrow is concerned. Bradley's biggest test in the sport yet but the defence is still very experienced, and personally I would play Alisson to give us that extra quality, Kelleher can have the next FA Cup tie. Also with Kelleher conceding three against them in December it just gives them more incentive to attack. Maybe we'll thrive on that though. They're missing a couple due to AFCON too.The rest should mostly pick itself too, I expect Jota to start and probably Gravenberch too. It'd be nice if we win by more than a goal which makes things very tricky for them in the 2nd leg but even if we can snatch it by the odd goal again it still means a draw in London would be enough.