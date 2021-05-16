

When you consider how blatantly corrupt FIFA is now < *cough* Qatar, Saudi *cough* > it's mad that he was hauled over the coals.



It's not really mad, if you consider that there were corruption accusations against him in various World Cup bidding processes from the 2006 WC up to the 2022 WC. He also didn't help himself by declaring that he didn't see any chained slaves in Qatar, when there was criticism about awarding them the WC. He's clearly a legendary football player and also a legendary manager with the 1990 WC, but there are a lot of people who feel that he has tainted his reputation with how corrupt he seems to have been as a football official.