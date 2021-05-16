« previous next »
Author Topic: RIP Franz Beckenbauer  (Read 1270 times)

Offline CortexVortex

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:18:38 pm »
One of the greatest of all time.
Truly a legend RIP Kaiser.
Online Ray K

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:16:51 pm
Bet hes not sleeping comfortably at the moment.
Aaron Ramsey must have hit a hat-trick over the weekend.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:22:37 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 04:45:49 pm
He had corruption charges laid against him later, with World cup bids


When you consider how blatantly corrupt FIFA is now   < *cough* Qatar, Saudi *cough* >   it's mad that he was hauled over the coals.

A legendary player who surely would get into the all-time XI team

Online Red-Soldier

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:24:31 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 05:04:15 pm
71/72 ECWC was game I watched them train...so easy to do...different world.

Football and footballers were accessible then.  Compare that, to what we have now.
Offline Samie

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:25:05 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1744407991267319995

Our club has posted about the news.
Offline RedSince86

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:25:36 pm »
RIP.

One of the greats.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:22:37 pm

When you consider how blatantly corrupt FIFA is now   < *cough* Qatar, Saudi *cough* >   it's mad that he was hauled over the coals.

A legendary player who surely would get into the all-time XI team

Yes, I think he would.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:30:30 pm »
Oh wow, thats hit me a bit, what a name, what a player. Franz, Cruyff and Pele were the big three when we were growing up.

He scored 4 goals in the '66 tournament. played with a dislocated shoulder in '70 and won it in '74.

RIP.
Online Ray K

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #48 on: Today at 05:32:35 pm »
Sir Kenny Dalglish  @kennethdalglish
It fills me with deep sadness to hear about the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, a true icon of the game. It was a privilege to share one of my proudest moments with him when he presented my 100th cap for Scotland. My thoughts are with him and his family at this time. RIP Der Kaiser




The Kaiser got great wear out of that coat.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #49 on: Today at 05:34:42 pm »
R.I.P. Kaiser

A true legend of the game ...
Offline stockdam

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:40:16 pm »
One of the greatest ever. He would stroll into most teams now without changing a thing about his style.

RIP
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:41:51 pm »
RIP Kaiser.

Years ahead of his time.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #52 on: Today at 05:42:10 pm »
RIP. Up there with the absolute legends of the game.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #53 on: Today at 05:47:53 pm »
RIP, Kaiser.
Offline stoa

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:22:37 pm

When you consider how blatantly corrupt FIFA is now   < *cough* Qatar, Saudi *cough* >   it's mad that he was hauled over the coals.

It's not really mad, if you consider that there were corruption accusations against him in various World Cup bidding processes from the 2006 WC up to the 2022 WC. He also didn't help himself by declaring that he didn't see any chained slaves in Qatar, when there was criticism about awarding them the WC. He's clearly a legendary football player and also a legendary manager with the 1990 WC, but there are a lot of people who feel that he has tainted his reputation with how corrupt he seems to have been as a football official.
Offline John C

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #55 on: Today at 05:57:33 pm »
Bloody sad news that.
A true legend and icon
RIP.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:02:07 pm »
RIP. A legend of the game
Offline Chavasse1917

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #57 on: Today at 06:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:24:31 pm
Football and footballers were accessible then.  Compare that, to what we have now.

Very true.  I went to Lisbon for the England game in Euro 2004, and met him at the Airport. I recognised him at the baggage reclaim (surprised he had to mix it with us) but said to my mate "Look its Der Kaiser".  He smiled came over and said a few words. His contemporaries, would generally do the same.  Shame the way it has gone.

RIP Kaiser
Online Bobinhood

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:44:01 pm »
Definition of a classy player. Sad news. RIP.
Online Hymer Red

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:56:01 pm »
Sad News RIP Der Kaiser
Offline dai_bonehead

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #60 on: Today at 07:00:26 pm »
What a player. Iconic.

RIP. Thoughts with his loved ones.
Online Red Beret

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:15:11 pm »
A great loss to the footballing world.

RIP
Offline Dougle

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #62 on: Today at 07:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:44:01 pm
Definition of a classy player. Sad news. RIP.

Yep. RIP. Amazing player.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:38:24 pm »
Respect to Beckenbauer - he redefined what the centre back was capable of doing. A genuine game-changer. Great footballing memories watching him as a kid.
Online oojason

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:35:53 pm


RIP.

What an image. Nice one, Samie.

Amazing man and player. Also changed the way defenders were seen. One of the few legends.



'Franz Beckenbauer - Bundesliga's Greatest' - 4 minute video from the Bundesliga:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AOq70ksEuDM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AOq70ksEuDM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/AOq70ksEuDM



'Franz Beckenbauer, World Cup-winning captain and manager, dies aged 78': www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/08/franz-beckenbauer-world-cup-winning-captain-and-manager-dies-aged-78

'Franz Beckenbauer was the complete footballer and a triumphant coach': www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/08/franz-beckenbauer-complete-footballer-coach-der-kaiser-bayern-west-germany-world-cup

'A tribute to Franz Beckenbauer: 1945-2024': www.fifa.com/about-fifa/organisation/news/a-tribute-to-franz-beckenbauer-1945-2024

'Franz BECKENBAUER | FIFA Classic Player' - a 6 minute video from FIFA: www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbXq8ntNkxw

'Franz Beckenbauer [Best Skills & Goals]' - an 8 minute compilation video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqPkEfW_5DY



'75 Years of the "Kaiser" - The Franz Beckenbauer Documentary' (2020) - 15 minute video from Bayern (in German, with English subtitles):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ydZMt-ATDIM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ydZMt-ATDIM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ydZMt-ATDIM

Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #65 on: Today at 08:23:29 pm »
RIP Der Kaiser
Online TipTopKop

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:03:14 pm »
RIP to an all timer.

Pele, Maradonna, Beckenbauer, Yashin...    that's some team being put together upstairs.
Online MrGrumpy

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:14:35 pm »
One of the few truly great players. Rest in peace.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:23:09 pm »
RIP Kaiser
Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: RIP Franz Beckenbauer
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:24:06 pm »
RIP Der Kaiser
