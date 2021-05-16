Bet hes not sleeping comfortably at the moment.
He had corruption charges laid against him later, with World cup bids
71/72 ECWC was game I watched them train...so easy to do...different world.
When you consider how blatantly corrupt FIFA is now < *cough* Qatar, Saudi *cough* > it's mad that he was hauled over the coals.A legendary player who surely would get into the all-time XI team
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Football and footballers were accessible then. Compare that, to what we have now.
Definition of a classy player. Sad news. RIP.
