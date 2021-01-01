« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5  (Read 18288 times)

Offline Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,302
  • Born and Bred
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #640 on: Today at 11:46:10 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:01:44 am
lol, felt sure he'd passed away.
Wikipedia had this interesting nugget.

I think he lives in Heswall, I've seen him in the Village and has been in my wife's shop a couple of times.

He was certainly at the game wearing a Dr Who style scarf and talking to John Barnes, although not 100% sure who he was (really) supporting...
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Offline mickl

  • many mickls makes a muckl
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #641 on: Today at 12:09:35 pm »
Could we subtlely block the stealing of yards by Ben White and others of that mindset.

It could be fun, Id like to see him up against one of our big lads.

Only one winner
Logged

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,114
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #642 on: Today at 04:00:32 pm »
Did we win?  I'm confused as all I'm hearing is Arsenal should have had a cricket score.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,664
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #643 on: Today at 07:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:36:09 am
He's been negative towards us for a while now, I remember a few years ago when DCL 'won' a penalty against us by jumping into Lovren and then going to ground, Shearer was in the studio and said something along the lines of "That's what all good strikers do, you can't give someone a reason to go down."
A few weeks later Lallana went down in the penalty area after being pulled back and shearer said "Football is a contact sport, you can touch someone without it being a penalty."
And then he complained about Liverpool fans calling him out over his hypocrisy;
"For all the Liverpool fans currently hurling personal abuse at me, my wife and kids because I happen to disagree with your opinion about the penalty decision, you do know you won don't you? PS So f**k off!"
Didn't see this yesterday. The point about his bullshit and hypocrisy is spot on.
I politely emailed TRIF email address about his Jota comments, no swearing, no abuse etc, I just called him out. It's ridiculous if people are giving him and his family abuse.
(I never received a reply btw)
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #644 on: Today at 08:14:06 pm »
Couldnt believe it when I got home from the match to see Shesrer saying we could have been 5 down at half time. I thought it was a reasonably uneventful first half, the Odegaard effort aside.
Logged

Online Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #645 on: Today at 08:19:45 pm »
Heard a bloke on a pod describe Shearer's commentary "The match was like a lovely dessert in a Michelin star restaurant and he's the waiter who comes over and sticks his flute in it"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 