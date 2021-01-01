He's been negative towards us for a while now, I remember a few years ago when DCL 'won' a penalty against us by jumping into Lovren and then going to ground, Shearer was in the studio and said something along the lines of "That's what all good strikers do, you can't give someone a reason to go down."
A few weeks later Lallana went down in the penalty area after being pulled back and shearer said "Football is a contact sport, you can touch someone without it being a penalty."
And then he complained about Liverpool fans calling him out over his hypocrisy;
"For all the Liverpool fans currently hurling personal abuse at me, my wife and kids because I happen to disagree with your opinion about the penalty decision, you do know you won don't you? PS So f**k off!"
Didn't see this yesterday. The point about his bullshit and hypocrisy is spot on.
I politely emailed TRIF email address about his Jota comments, no swearing, no abuse etc, I just called him out. It's ridiculous if people are giving him and his family abuse.
(I never received a reply btw)