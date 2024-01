Nice to put them back in their box. Unlucky Shearer you bitter twat



Arsenal were the better side in the first half and should have gone ahead...maybe by 1, possibly 2...no more than that.

2nd half we looked much better and presented much more of a threat....they were still dangerous at times but not as much, was happy with how we figured them out as the game went on.

First goal was a great ball in and luckily they decided to score for us....2nd was superb...



Love it. We gave some lads a rest....got through a tough fixture and importantly it was away to tough opposition and we have not had many wins like that in recent history!

Hope we can take that confidence going forwards