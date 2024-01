Did Arteta storm off in a huff without shaking hands at the end?



I don't think he did. I was asking myself the same when I was watching the match yesterday, but then saw Arteta on the pitch with his players and assumed that the TV cameras had just missed the handshake. Went back a bit in the stream and while the ref blew the whistle for full time they were still showing the replay of our goal and the celebrations afterwards. So, they were late to cut to the camera filming the managers and the moment they cut to the on-field camera guy you can see Klopp walking towards the Arsenal bench with Arteta next to him looking for a Liverpool coach. So, I would imagine him and Klopp had already shaken hands.